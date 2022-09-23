25 Years Ago
July 27, 1997-Swimmers at Grand Rapids High School set their standards by the ones made by Jen Koprowski. She was killed in a traffic accident about three miles north of Northome on July 22.
July 27, 1997-Brett Matzdorf, local race car driver, is now in a race for his life. On July 3, he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, a rare type of cancer.
July 27, 1997-Winners at the Grand Rapids Speedway included Johnny Erickson, Chisholm, Dave Mass, Brainerd, Dan Schroeder, Grand Rapids, former Marble resident Todd Akkanen, Emily, Bob Smith, Bemidji, Steve Heller, Bemidji, and Jay Kintner, Hibbing.
July 27, 1997-Grand Rapids golfer Mike Christensen took home second place at the State Men’s Amateur, finishing one stroke behind his cousin, Dave Christensen of Elk River.
July 27, 1997-Two local teams captured first place in the Women’s Tall Timber Days Softball Tournament. The Reed Drug team took first in Class A and was comprised of Annette Adler, Cam Childs, Kerby Gernander, Amy Holm, Kelly Klatt, Karen Elaine Lind-Reis, Karen Elizabeth Lind, Eva Moore, Sharon Porter, Joan Rowe and Christine Schmitz. The Stamson and Blair team took first in Class B. It is made up of Linda Bender, Allison Buckley, Anne Bylkas, Gayle Cooper, Jamie Denzel, Teri Fagre, Abbie Feldt, Beth Joki, Anita Klennert, Laurie Larson, Angie Lease, Joline Leone, Heidi Madsen, Betsy McBride, Faith McBride, Michelle Norris, Leeha Petrich, Kristin Rolle, Patti Schmidt and Cindy Schroeder.
July 27, 1997-Five men will be inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 30. Those to be inducted include John D. “Jack” Buckley, John Bymark, Noble Hall, Ken Hickman and Don Lucia.
July 27, 1997-A pair of Grand Rapids wrestlers competed in the National Greco-Roman Team Dual Meet Championships at St. Louis, Mo. Josh Goeden and Phil Hendrickson both won two matches.
July 30, 1997-Doug Davis of Burnsville and Amy Bergeron of St. Paul were the male and female long course winners at the Timberman Triathlon in Grand Rapids.
July 30, 1997-The Rapids Legion baseball team split two games subdistrict play, losing to Hibbing 6-5 and beating Marble 3-1. Gary Dick, Marc Lane and Dan Persons led Rapids.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1972-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Booster Contest were Robert Stephens, Newark, Del., 5-7 largemouth bass from Wasson Lake, Betty Erickson, Coleraine, 4-10 smallmouth bass, Trout Lake, Al Milroy, Waterloo, Iowa, 8-4 walleye from Big Winnie, and Louis M. Collodora, West St. Paul, 16-10 northern from Spider Lake.
July 27, 1972-In county league baseball action, Hill City thumped Blackberry 14-4 as Kevin Boleman was winning pitcher and Dale Gillson hit a home run. Inger beat Swatara 5-3 as Francis Garbow was winning pitcher. Splithand beat Deer River 10-3 as Fred Simonson was winning pitcher.
July 31, 1972-A group of former Iron Range football stars had a couple of practice sessions, then belted the semi-pro Sheboygan Redwings by a 51-6 score at Virginia. Ray Tomberlin, former Grand Rapids High School and Itasca Junior College star, was named the most valuable player on defense for the All-Stars. Bill Predovich, who starred at Greenway and the University of North Dakota, figured in a 68-yard pass play which set up a touchdown.
60 Years Ago
July 26, 1962-Top scorers in league golf at Pokegama Country Club were by Karl Ryan and Dave Gildemeister.
July 26, 1962-In county league baseball, Balsam beat Trout Lake 9-3 as Larson was winning pitcher. Remer swept a doubleheader from LaPrairie.
July 26, 1962-The Coleraine Junior Legion baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Grand Rapids 4-3 and take the Itasca Area championship. Jim Barle was winning pitcher while John Lothrop hit a home run while Barle had three hits and Tok added two. Richard Chopp had two hits for Rapids.
July 26, 1962-In fastpitch softball, Blandin beat Air Force 8-6 while Bovey beat Dutch Room 13-1.
July 30, 1962-In the Eighth District Legion Baseball Tournament, Coleraine lost to eventual champion David Wisted Post of Duluth in eight innings. Jim Trachsel was winning pitcher while Jim Barle took the loss for Coleraine.
July 30, 1962-Unbeaten Blandin breezed to a 12-3 softball victory over Dutch Room while Air Force topped Bovey 7-6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.