25 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1997-The Rapids boys hockey team lost to Hibbing 5-3. Sam Johnson, Andrew Downing and Jeff True scored the Thunderhawk goals.
Dec. 21, 1997-Aaron Miskovich, a 1997 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and a freshman on the University of Minnesota hockey team, has been named to the roster of the 1998 U.S. National Junior Team, which will compete in world competition in Finland.
Dec. 21, 1997-The Rapids boys swimming team beat Hibbing 102-84. Winning individual events for the Thunderhawks were Ryan Dewey, Eric Sutherland, Randy Lantinen, and Brad Virden.
Dec. 21, 1997-Jon Casey, who was the goaltender for the 1980 state champion Grand Rapids High School hockey team, has retired from professional hockey in his 14th season.
Dec. 21, 1997-In boys basketball action around the area, Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Toivola-Meadowlands 87-59 as Beau Wright scored 27 points and Tom Salmi added 17. Bigfork ran past Tower-Soudan 79-58 as Justin Dauenbaugh scored 22 points while Brian Johnson had 17 and Josh Powell added 15. Hibbing topped Greenway 60-43 despite 22 points from the Raiders’ Jeff Doughty. Deer River beat Aitkin 61-50 as Jess Huju scored 15 points. Greenway topped Littlefork-Big Falls 60-54 as Aaron Stolp scored 19 points and Doughty added 15.
Dec. 21, 1997-In area girls basketball play, Deer River beat Greenway 52-32 as Sarah Ojanen scored 21 points and Autumn Dahlberg added 19. Kendra Roberts had 15 points for the Raiders. Indus beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 52-35 and Babbitt-Embarrass tipped Bigfork 42-39 despite 13 points from the Huskies’ Kayla Scrivner.
Dec. 21, 1997-Mark Columbus, a fifth grader at Southwest Elementary School in Grand Rapids, was a finalist for Team Vikings in the Punt, Pass and Kick Championship at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.
Dec. 21, 1997-Results from the 1997 firearms deer season show that Minnesota hunters harvested 128,000 deer, an eight percent decline from 1995, and the lowest since 1982.
Dec. 24, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team beat St. Paul Harding and Virginia and lost to Osseo. Kim Toewe had 20 points against Osseo while Shannon Warner scored 22 points against Harding while Toewe added 19. Against Virginia, Toewe led with 22 points.
Dec. 24, 1997-The Rapids hockey team lost to Bloomington Jefferson 8-3. Andrew Friberg scored two goals while Michael Miskovich had one for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 24, 1997-A local curling team won the championship of the Eveleth Junior Open Bonspiel. Making up the winning Dotlich team are Joe Dotlich, Matt Carlson, Aaron Gates and Matt Pearson.
Dec. 24, 1997-The ICC hockey team lost two of three games.
Dec. 24, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team thumped Bemidji 77-66 as Eric Engesser scored 32 points.
Dec. 24, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team placed seventh in the tough Paul Bunyan Invitational at Brainerd. Phil Hendrickson led with a second place finish.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1972-Unbeaten Tower-Soudan rolled over the Bigfork basketball team 95-38 as Mike Vesel scored 33 points. Lex Jensen had 11 points for the Huskies.
Dec. 21, 1972-St. Scholastica pounded the Itasca hockey team 11-1. Dan LeClair scored the lone Vikings goal.
Dec. 21, 1972-Duluth tipped the Itasca Gun club team by one point. John Yurrick of Itasca and Bill Carlson of Duluth tied for top shooter.
Dec. 21, 1972-Doug Christy scored in overtime as the Rapids hockey team defeated Greenway 4-3. Christy had two goals while John Rothstein and Tim McDonald each had one. Bob Anderson, Dan Guyer and Timbo Lawson scored for Greenway. Dan Clafton of Rapids and Kevin Sorenson of Greenway played well in the nets.
Dec. 21, 1972-Top players in Rapids youth basketball for the week were Jim Cagle, Mike Dowling, Tim Heite, Scott Sarkela, David Bischoff, Lyle Shuey, Mike Portugue, David Stanelle, Marty Arimborgo and Kevin Kellin.
Dec. 21, 1972-The Greenway wrestling team won its first meet of the season over Superior, Wis. Getting wins for the Raiders were Mike Kessler, Doug Green, Ed Johnson, Dan Kessler, Rocky Luoma, and Mike Brown.
Dec. 21, 1972-The Rapids basketball team downed Gilbert 80-77 as Chip Wagner and Mick Lucia both scored 20 points and Alan Waller added 19.
Dec. 21, 1972-The Rapids gymnastics team placed 15th in a field of 29 teams at the St. Cloud Invitational. Dave Zaffke was 10th in all-around for the Indians.
Dec. 25, 1972-Grand Rapids will play host to the Swedish wrestling team from Stockholm.
Dec. 25, 1972-A total of 72,607 deer were registered by Minnesota deer hunters this season.
Dec. 25, 1972-Crosby-Ironton handed the Rapids basketball team its first loss by a 67-61 score. Joe Pollard had 19 points for the Indians.
Dec. 25, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team downed Aitkin 37-13. Winning matches for the Indians were Karl Greniger, Rich German, Ron Campbell, Ken Whitted, Jerry Allen, Jim Columbus, and Dan Jinks.
Dec. 25, 1972-The Rapids hockey team downed Warroad 4-2. Doug Christy had two goals while Bill Baker and Tim McDonald each scored one.
Dec. 25, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Chuck Dudley, Blanche Bowman, Bonnie Wilson and E. Castle.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 1962-A resolution proposed by the Grand Rapids chapter has been incorporated in state Izaak Walton League action calling for granting authority for determining time and length of big game seasons to the conservation commissioner.
Dec. 20, 1962-A resident of Round Lake north of Deer River is George W. Tibbetts, who was captain of the famed Carlisle football team in 1917.
Dec. 20, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team pounded Crosby-Ironton winning 10 of 12 bouts. Winners were Luverne Hoard, Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, John Johnson, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Bob Graff, Pat Stram, and Don Fitzgerald.
Dec. 24, 1962-Football coaching work of Specialist Four Del Matteson of rural Bovey has earned him a letter of appreciation from Brigadier General Duncan Hallock, chief of the U.S. Army, Pacific, Engineer Office. He helped coach the Fort Shafter Hawaii Spartans, a team of 10-to-13-year-olds.
Dec. 24, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Bernice Motto, Ina Helin, Laverna Sutherland, Dolores Parker, Marge Fleming, Mickey Jetland, and D. Black.
Dec. 24, 1962-The Rapids hockey team lost to Duluth Central 4-2. Mike Bowman scored both Indian goals. The Indians also lost to International Falls 6-1 as Rick Chopp scored the lone Rapids goal.
Dec. 24, 1962-The Rapids basketball team beat Aitkin 65-48. Joe Demarais had 16 points for the Indians.
