25 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1997-Grand Rapids native Jeff Nielsen has signed a free agent contract with the Anaheim Mighty Ducks. Nielsen, 25, is a former Grand Rapids High School and University of Minnesota star who played in the New York Rangers organization for the past three seasons.
Aug. 17, 1997-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Blue Book Contest were David Hadaway, Huxley, Iowa, 7-12 walleye, Portage Lake, Don Slaughter, Darwin, Minn., 9-3 northern, Lake Winnibigoshish, Byron Bruick, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1-4 crappie from Hatch Lake, Steve Haigh, Prospect Heights, Ill., 1-4 sunfish from the Bowstring River, Mark G. Sullivan, Matta, Mo., 4-8 smallmouth bass from Prairie Lake, and Steven Mishow, Cohasset, 5-11 largemouth bass from the Mississippi River.
Aug. 17, 1997-Marc Harwood of Lakefield, who has relatives from Grand Rapids and whose parents grew up there, won a gold at the USA National Greco-Roman and Freestyle Tournament at Waterloo, Iowa.
Aug. 17, 1997-Top scores at a Pokegama Women’s Golf Association event were by K.C. Neustrom, Jan Maki and Ann Will.
Aug. 17, 1997-Adele Hall of Cohasset was selected as the Most Improved Player by her teammates during a recent session of the Bemidji Hockey Camp.
Aug. 17, 1997-Hitting 25 straight targets at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Jim Martinetto, Mark Fossum, Jerry Anderson, Glenn McLeod, Garlen Schwan, Dean Walker, Bob Tok, Zip Adams, Tim Tideman, Tom Olson, Kyle Carlson, Wayne Jacobson, Gary Passard, Scott Masich, Fred Goldband, Barney Adams, Scot Kleinendorst and Phillip Hendrickson.
Aug. 20, 1997-The Marble Mallards, using the booming bat of R.J. Herdman and the left arm of Ray Santelli. Herdman was 4-for-4 with two home runs including a grand slam and six RBIs. Santelli pitched a five-hitter and struck out six.
Aug. 20, 1997-The Grand Rapids Running Rebels baseball team fell to Hamel 12-5 in the first round of the state Class B tournament. Hamel hit seven home runs in the game. Kevin Persons had a home run for Grand Rapids while Ryan Longtin had three hits.
Aug. 20, 1997-Pokegama Golf Course defeated Eagle Ridge Golf Course by a 19-14 margin to win in the first round of the Black and Green Cup Match at Eagle Ridge.
Aug. 20, 1997-Kelly Kirwin of Grand Rapids, who will be a sophomore on the Wake Forest University women’s golf team this academic year, placed seventh in the Minnesota Women’s Amateur Golf Championship in Edina.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1972-Grand Rapids and Marble will clash at Legion Field in the rubber game of a best-of-three series in the Seaway League playoffs. Grand Rapids won the first game of the series behind the four-hit pitching of Jim Graupmann, but Marble evened the series in a wild 13-10 victory.
Aug. 17, 1972-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Fishing Contest were Mrs. Irvin Stram, Grand Rapids, 5-10 rainbow trout from Erskine Lake, Jim LaPlant, Grand Rapids, 8-12 walleye from Pokegama Lake, Howard Puder, Rochester, Minn., 6-7 largemouth bass from Burrows Lake, Ray Mannes, Hibbing, 18-13 northern from Crooked Lake, Darrel Phelps, 6, who entered a 2-1 crappie from Leighton Lake, and Leo Holum, St. Paul, 1-8 sunfish from Little Cutfoot Sioux.
Aug. 17, 1972-Jim Jetland, 12, of Grand Rapids received the Courage Award in his division at the Bemidji Hockey Camp.
Aug. 17, 1972-High games in the Summerette Bowling League were by Diane Corcoran, Ruth Acheson and Phyllis Johnson.
Aug. 17, 1972-Winners in the local fishing contest were Mary Jo Anderson, Lombard, Ill., 8-8 walleye from Bello Lake, Arthur Olson, Calumet, 15-8 northern from Prairie Lake, Wilbur Alexander, Daleville, 5-8 largemouth bass from Cutaway Lake, Ralph Martain, Lafayette, Ind., 4-13 smallmouth bass from Big Turtle Lake, Richard Brown, Hammond, Ill., 1-12 crappie from Spider Lake, and George Kleysmat, Hibbing, 4-13 trout from Nickel Lake.
Aug. 17, 1972-Rod Fox battled tough Kent Nyberg and hot, sultry weather to retain his Pokegama Men’s Golf club championship.
Aug. 17, 1972-In county league baseball, Blackberry downed Splithand 11-6 as Gary Sutherland was winning pitcher and Fred Simonson took the loss. Hill City beat Inger 1-0 and thumped Swatara 14-4. Kevin Boleman pitched a shutout against Inger and Bill Klennert was winning pitcher against Swatara.
Aug. 21, 1972-Low scores in a Pokegama Golf Course league were posted by K. Matyas, R. Carlson, K. Culp, K. Ericson, J. Hanson, E. Yattaw and P. Bowman.
Aug. 21, 1972-Marble beat Grand Rapids 4-1 to win a three-game series and advance in the Seaway Baseball League Playoffs. Hibbing promptly thumped Marble 7-1 as Bill Techar pitched a four-hitter and struck out 13.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1962-A happy group of Itasca Recreation Association watched excavation start on a $100,000 indoor arena at the American Legion Recreation Area.
Aug. 16, 1962-Winners in racing in Grand Rapids were Paul Paine, Jerry Castle, and Bob Percy.
Aug. 16, 1962-Blandin leads 2-1 in the championship series of the Grand Rapids Softball League. Bovey handed Blandin its first loss of the season 6-5 as pitcher Ernie Ploof drove in three runs. Blandin won the second game 5-0.
Aug. 16, 1962-Taconite crushed Lawrence Lake to remain alive in the county baseball league tourney. Taconite got home runs from Guentzel, Andrews, Sjoberg, Ahlgren, Slupe and Anderson.
Aug. 16, 1962-Returning seniors for the Grand Rapids High School football team include Paul Schendel, Pat Patten, Tom Karkela, Frank Anderson, Ray Sarff, Bill Beasley, Gary Tomberlin, Larry Tomberlin, Dan Swentkofske, Don Fitzgerald, Gene Roth, Jeff Westfield, Jim Reif, John Costello, and Jim Kamman.
Aug. 20, 1962-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Fishing Contest were Linda Warner, Anderson, Ind., 7-4 largemouth bass from Horseshoe Lake, Miles Sobolik, Grand Rapids, 18-5 muskie from the Mississippi River, and Walter Marrs of Ohio, a7-0 walleye from Little Winnie.
Aug. 20, 1962-Low scores in the Blandin Golf League were by Dr. O.C. Braun and Jack Litchy.
Aug. 20, 1962-Trout Lake defeated Spang 13-5 in county league playoff action as Bob Card had four hits with two triples and a double for Trout Lake.
