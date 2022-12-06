25 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1997-Junior Molly Dick stood out for the Rapids girls swimming team in the prelims of the Section 7AA preliminaries.
Nov. 9, 1997-Badger-Greenbush-Middle River defeated the Deer River football team 22-8 in quarterfinal action of the state Class AA tournament. Quinn Hastie scored the lone Warrior touchdown.
Nov. 9, 1997-Hibbing defeated the Rapids volleyball team 3-0 to win the Section 7AA championship. The Thunderhawks swept Princeton in the semifinals to reach the finals led by Aimee Ross and Karen ZumMallen.
Nov. 9, 1997-Northland-Remer was defeated in the semifinals of the Section 7A Volleyball Tournament by Carlton 3-0.
Nov. 9, 1997-For the first time in seven years, the Grand Rapids girls swimming team took first place in the Little Giant Invitational at Aurora.
Nov. 9, 1997-Winners in singles play in the Turkey Shoot Racquetball Tournament were Ardis Stoeke, Kyle Roskoski, and John Skrbec.
Nov. 9, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team has been ranked eighth in the Minnesota Basketball News Preseason rankings for Class AAAA. The Thunderhawks’ Kim Toewe also has been named as one of Minnesota’s top 100 basketball players.
Nov. 9, 1997-Mia Peterson of Northland-Remer has been named by Minnesota Basketball News to the Girls High School Basketball Preseason All-State Team.
Nov. 9, 1997-Jill Beliveau and April Clairmont of Grand Rapids are cheerleaders for the football, hockey and men’s basketball teams at Bemidji State University.
Nov. 12, 1997-Junior Molly Dick is the lone member of the Grand Rapids girls swimming and diving team to earn a berth at state. She will compete in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle at state.
Nov. 12, 1997-The Grand Rapids High School girls hockey team will play its first-ever regular season game at home against Moundsview on Nov. 14.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1972-Copies of a Save Minnesota Deer bulletin, prepared several years ago by the Grand Rapids-based organization, have been requested by 20 countries at a recent World Conference of Northern Wildlife.
Nov. 9, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Chuck Dudley, LaVonne Johnson, Blanche Bowman and Georgene Savolainen.
Nov. 9, 1972-Hibbing will be the Iron Range Conference representative in the state Class A football tournament and it will play Sauk Centre.
Nov. 13, 1972-Sauk Centre, trailing Hibbing by 25-7 with 10 minutes to play, took a last-minute 26-25 victory over the Bluejackets in state Class A semifinal action.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1962-Grand Rapids High School will play its 1962-63 games in the IRA indoor arena.
Nov. 8, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Rose Tok, Pat Sturk, Dolores Parker, Maxine Rajala, Bill Wirtanen, John Dimich, L. Nellis, M. Grina, Ted Comstock, E. Anderson, D. Danielson, Wally Herschbach, Andy Liila, and Bob Nordskog.
Nov. 8, 1962-Mike Mandich of Lawrence Lake was elected president of the Itasca County Basketball League for older youth.
Nov. 12, 1962-Five members of the Arrowhead Football Conference at Bigfork have been named to the All-Star squad. Coach Mario Lucia’s Cinderella-like Huskies are represented by tackle Ronald Torgrimson, guard Roger LaTrace, center Randy Rajala, tackle Dean Springer and halfback John Eliason. Dave Hanson, rugged Deer River end, also was named to the team.
Nov. 12, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Bill Wirtanen, Doris Smith, R. Wirtanen, J. Hendrickson, J. Gimpl, Pat Carlson, L. Hauser, Mary Ann Ham, and Allie Jacobson.
