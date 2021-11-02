25 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1996-Jeff Wigfield scored three touchdowns and the entire Grand Rapids team turned in a stellar performance in the second half as the Thunderhawks defeated Moorhead 27-16 in Fargo, N.D.
Oct. 20, 1996-Ground-breaking ceremonies for the Minnesota Shooting Sports and Training Center to be located at the former Sugar Hills skiing site will be Oct. 24.
Oct. 20, 1996-The ICC football team, using the bruising running of Mike Bergloff and the quarterbacking of Dave Anderson, along with an outstanding defensive effort, defeated Northland 28-0. Bergloff rushed for 232 yards in the game.
Oct. 20, 1996-In area football action, Deer River topped Ely 28-21 as Lloyd Kongsjord, Josh Tupper, Quinn Hastie and Kevin Fairbanks scored the Warrior touchdowns. Greenway pounded Virginia 49-21 as Dan Filbrandt scored four touchdowns and Mark Gibeau, Nate Smith and Neal Roberts all had one. Tower-Soudan topped Bigfork 14-6 as Jeremiah Gilbertson scored the lone Huskies touchdown. Nevis pounded Hill City 57-0. Nashwauk-Keewatin stopped Cook 28-20 as Darryl Eskeli, Justin Felty, Kelly Griese, and Matt Rahne scored touchdowns for the Spartans. Northland-Remer lost to Cass Lake-Bena 34-0.
Oct. 23, 1996-The Greenway girls tennis team made its third-ever appearance at the state tennis meet and faced Breck.
Oct. 23, 1996-The Rapids football team crushed Hibbing 35-0 in the first round of Section 7AA playoff action. Jeff Wigfield scored three touchdowns while Mike Engesser and Rob Hurst each scored one.
Oct. 23, 1996-In area playoff football action, Deer River pummeled Pequot Lakes 49-14 as Jake Olson and Justin Isaacs each scored a pair of touchdowns and Quinn Hastie, Kevin Gullickson, and Grady Dahlberg all had one. AlBrook topped Bigfork 26-6 as Brian Johnson had the lone Huskies touchdown. Duluth Central downed Greenway 32-8 as Dan Filbrandt scored the lone Raider touchdown.
Oct. 23, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team swept three games from Mesabi East as Gina Zakariason, Amie Knutson and Jackie Blair led the way.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1971-Bob Howard, bowling for Don’s Conoco of Hill City, rolled a 703 series.
Oct. 21, 1971-Dale Johnson, Bovey, a 1968 graduate of Greenway High School, was named the Offensive Player of the Week for Moorhead State College following a 23-7 win over Minnesota-Morris.
Oct. 21, 1971-Willard’s Rats and the Keniving Cats will clash in a girls tackle football game. Coaches of the freshmen team are Gene Wohlsdorf and Bill Paul while Sam Gebhart and Bruce Ogle will mastermind the sophomores. Returning veterans on the sophomore team are Karen Gillman, Pat Castellano, Sarah Pribyl, Janet Hanson and Sharon Doty. Rookies will be Jean Tabaka, Wendy Erickson and Chris Bruns.
Oct. 21, 1971-Bigfork upset unbeaten Walker 29-6 led by Ricky Schindler and Dale Schaal with two touchdowns each. Bigfork also beat Northome 28-20 as Schaal scored three touchdowns.
Oct. 21, 1971-The Rapids football team beat Chisholm 35-28. Mick Lucia and Jim Rothstein both scored two touchdowns while Dale Heffron also found the end zone for the Indians.
Oct. 25, 1971-Approval was given by the county commissioners to a development of a duck refuge area water impoundment dam, partially on county land, on the Stony Creed headwaters near Link Lake Trail.
Oct. 25, 1971-Grand Rapids High School sophomore Ron Campbell earned a trip to the state cross country meet with a fourth-place finish in the Region 7 Meet. Ade Degerstrom of Askov was the winner.
Oct. 25, 1971-The Itasca State football team tied Vermilion 6-6. Bruce Simat scored the Vikings touchdown while Jay Columbus blocked an extra point attempt.
Oct. 25, 1971-Fullback Jim Rothstein of Grand Rapids and halfback Dale Schaal of Bigfork were named to the WDIO’s All-Northland Football Team of the Week.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1961-Seventy-five percent of the hunters at Mud-Goose lakes, Moose-Willow and Big Rice Lake at Remer had two-duck limits on the opening day of the season.
Oct. 19, 1961-Top winners at the Punt, Pass and Kick competition in Grand Rapids were Jeff Acheson, Bill Downing, Paul Tabaka, Pat Downing, and Gregory Lathrop.
Oct. 19, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues included B. Wirtanen, E.E. Syverson, R. Mohler, I. Flinck, and Cal Barker.
Oct. 23, 1961-Hibbing and Duluth East cross country high school were first and second in the Region 7 Meet at Pokegama Golf Club in Grand Rapids. Larry Bronson of Hibbing won the race while Buzz Anderson of Duluth East was second.
Oct. 23, 1961-The Grand Rapids Indians carried off their second straight Iron Range Conference championship as they smashed a tough Greenway team 33-8 before 4,000 homecoming fans. Ray Tomberlin scored three touchdowns for the Indians while Bob Metzer scored the Greenway touchdown.
