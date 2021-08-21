25 Years Ago
July 7, 1996-Never in the illustrious past of Grand Rapids hockey has there been so many products of the program playing hockey professionally. Area fans will get to watch them during the Celebrity Hockey Fundraiser Game in Grand Rapids. Three former NHL players who will be on hand include Jon Rohloff, Chris Marinucci and Kelly Fairchild. Other local pro players include John Brill and Dave Holum. Other pro hockey players participating include Rusty Fitzgerald, Duluth, Keith Hendrickson, Virginia, Ian Kidd, Rod Miller and others.
July 7, 1996-The Rapids Legion baseball team ripped Nashwauk-Keewatin 14-0. Marc Lane, Zach Gustafson and Guy Clairmont combined on a one-hitter for Rapids. Gustafson and Jesse Lane both had three hits and two RBIs.
July 7, 1996-In horseshoe competition at the Star of the North State Games at Moorhead, Wilfred Korpela of Squaw Lake finished second in an adult division.
July 7, 1996-The Warba Knights baseball team split a pair of games. It lost to Floodwood 14-4 as Leland Swenson was winning pitcher. Andy Haanpaa had three hits for Warba while Jon Cleveland had two hits with a home run. Warba then beat Deer River 12-2 as Cleveland had three hits with a double, triple and home run and was also the winning pitcher.
July 7, 1996-The Outstate team defeated the Metro team 10-8 in the Minnesota All-Star High School Football Game at Macalester College. Joe Olson, wide receiver from Deer River, was a member of the winning team. Blaise Larson of Red Lake Falls was named the game’s most valuable player.
July 10, 1996-Cory Colter of the Itasca Community College hockey team has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association First Team selection and also most valuable player in Region XIII.
July 10, 1996-Chisholm defeated the Rapids Legion baseball team 8-3. Gary Dick and Jeff Wigfield both had two hits for Rapids while Zach Gustafson was losing pitcher.
July 10, 1996-Betsy Ralston of Grand Rapids was the women’s winner while Dave Avenson of Grand Rapids and Joe Nicklay of Backus tied for first in the men’s division of the Hill City Fun Run.
July 10, 1996-The Marble Legion baseball team tipped Nashwauk 10-9 as Jamie Steinberg drove in the winning run. Josh Miskovich and Mike Stupar had home runs for Marble.
50 Years Ago
July 8, 1971-Coach Robin Baker’s VFW paddlers took two firsts
see history, b2
history
from page b1
and a third in a race at Marionette, Wis. Len Wohlsdorf and Tom Sobolik won the 14-18 division while Mike Denzel and Ted Fulton were third. Al Lavalier and Greg Stanley were first in the Under 15 Division.
July 12, 1971-More than 1,200 spectators lined the Fifth Street raceway as the 1971 edition of the Grand Rapids Stock Car Derby was won by Steve Broman, 12, of Duluth.
July 12, 1971-Charles Warrath of the Deer River Vets team broke 50 straight birds July 8, at the Grand Rapids Trap Club, his sixth perfect round in a row.
July 12, 1971-In the men’s golf league, Town and Country Florists is first followed by First National Bank of Grand Rapids and Nordby Drug. Low scores were by J. Gabrielsen, M. Latimer, G. Glomstad and O. Braun.
60 Years Ago
July 6, 1961-Thirty teams of Explorer Scouts will sprint from the Pokegama Dam to the Showboat Landing at Grand Rapids to climax the first leg of the Aquatennial Canoe Derby.
July 6, 1961-Racing winners in Grand Rapids were Harold Carron in the time trials, Roger Carlson and Ken Mattson won heat races, Pat Friend won the consolation race, Del Potter in the semi-feature, and Carron in the feature.
July 6, 1961-In county league baseball, Alf Madson Jr. pitched a two-hitter and struck out 18 as Trout Lake beat Cohasset. Previously undefeated Bigfork lost to Grand Rapids 7-6 as Dale Robinson was winning pitcher. Pengilly ripped previously unbeaten Lawrence Lake 10-0 as Elich was winning pitcher. Balsam beat Goodland 7-4 Garner and Delich pitched for Balsam. Schaar and Schaefer carried Deer River to a 10-1 win over Keewatin. The Watson brothers held Swatara to two hits as Palisade won 7-2. LaPrairie edged Wendigo with Richards and Ellis being the winning battery.
July 10, 1961-Exceptionally low water in the mighty Mississippi River made a shambles of the first-day schedule Aquatennial-Explorer Scout Derby.
July 10, 1961-In Legion baseball, Bigfork tipped Coleraine 3-2 as G. Grove was winning pitcher and Rian Tellor was the losing pitcher. Holt had two hits for Bigfork while Tok had two hits for Coleraine.
July 10, 1961-Grand Rapids downed Marble 6-1 in Legion baseball play. Chopp was winning pitcher and Ray Tomberlin had two hits. Vail and Bonovich had Marble’s hits.
July 10, 1961-Only 3,700 northern Minnesota grid fans will be able to see the Minnesota Vikings in their first action at Bemidji as that is the seating capacity for Bemidji State College’s stadium. It is the first action for the Vikings.
July 10, 1961-Bill Vague and Dick Erskine shot 37s to lead the Thursday Night Golf League. Meanwhile, Tom Zweiner shot a 37 in the Wednesday League.
July 10, 1961-Virginia beat the Grand Rapids Braves in baseball 4-2. Dick Moore was losing pitcher. Mike Thomas had a homer for Virginia while Dale Slupe had three hits and Card had two for the Braves. Modec was winning pitcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.