25 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1996-Through the efforts of the Minnesota DNR Trails and Waterways Division and the former owners of the Buckhorn Resort, a new and improved public access is now in place on Round Lake, a 3,000-acre lake located in the village of Squaw Lake.
Nov. 24, 1996-Minnesota hunters harvested 1,800 black bears during the 1996 season, the lowest total since 1988, and a drop of 64 percent from last year’s record harvest of 5,000.
Nov. 24, 1996-Two young Grand Rapids runners were informed that they both have set Minnesota age records for road races they ran this summer in Duluth. Rachel Sackett set the state record for 13-year-olds and Nathan Coleman set the state record for 14-year-olds.
Nov. 27, 1996-Bob Cahill, director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course, told the Grand Rapids City Council that the golf board is not interested in leasing the city’s 18-hole municipal golf course.
Nov. 27, 1996-A fire at Hibbing High School postponed the season opener for the Rapids girls basketball team.
Nov. 27, 1996-Senior Gina Zakariasen of Grand Rapids has been selected as the Volleyball Player of the Year by the Duluth News-Tribune. Senior Jackie Blair of the Thunderhawks was named to the Second Team.
Nov. 27, 1996-Diane Roy and Amy Blair of Grand Rapids teamed to take first place in the Women’s B Division at the Minnesota State Doubles Racquetball Tournament. Deb Young and Dave Ewens won the consolation championship of the Mixed A Division while Ralph Carlson and Bret Wagner lost in the Men’s A consolation finals. Ardis and Bill Stoeke were third in the Mixed A Division while Tom Osborn and Amy Blair took second in the Mixed B Division.
Nov. 27, 1996-Former Greenway star athlete Mike Peluso was traded to the St. Louis Blues from the New Jersey Devils in a NHL trade.
Nov. 27, 1996-In girls basketball action, Mt. Iron-Buhl downed Deer River 51-37 despite 12 points from the Warriors’ Kari Ott. Pillager knocked off Hill City 48-24. Alaina Burt and Erian Opheim both had six points for the Hornets. Bigfork stopped Blackduck 58-45 as Arin Oetman scored 11 points and Diane Marthaler added 10.
Nov. 27, 1996-Sue Kannas, former Grand Rapids High School star athlete, has been named to the All-MIAC Volleyball First Team while playing for the College of St. Benedict.
Nov. 27, 1996-Sophomore Molly Dick of the Rapids girls swimming and diving team is the lone representative from the school on the All-Section 7 Girls Swimming Team.
Nov. 27, 1996-Three seniors from the IRC champion Rapids volleyball team have been named to the All-IRC Team. They are Gina Zakariasen, Heidi Madsen and Jackie Blair. Senior Amy Johnson of Greenway also was named to the team.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1971-Village officials join in reminding snowmobile owners that there is an ordinance governing the operation of the vehicles within the village limits.
Nov. 25, 1971-An Itasca Curling Club meeting at the village hall gave indication “that a successful season is forthcoming,” said Harold Goetzman, publicity chairman.
Nov. 25, 1971-The Rapids basketball team is expected to be solid. The only returning players are Ross Peterson and Dale Heffron. Prime candidates include Brian Gildemeister, Chip Wagner, Alan Waller, Joe Pollard, Dale Erickson, Mick Lucia and Steve Johnson. Jerry Portugue is coach with Willie Sarkela the assistant.
Nov. 25, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team beat Hibbing 32-15, Getting victories for the Indians were Mike Lynch, Rich German, Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Randy Mertes, and Doug Johnson.
Nov. 25, 1971-The Rapids hockey team opens against International Falls. Right now the plans are Dan Benzie in goal with Greg Pierce as the alternate. Defensemen are Jim Rothstein, Brian McDonald, Kelly Cahill, Tim McDonald, Mike Denzel and Ned Fowler. Skating on the lines will be captain Mike Newton, Jim Stacklie and Greg Stanley, Dough Christie, Don Madson and Dennis Doyle, and Wayne Madson, Rick Christy and Tom Clusiau. Other candidates include Dan Hagen, Mike Johnson, Jon Hicks, Tom Sobolik and Dan Wilson.
Nov. 29, 1971-The Itasca Junior College wrestling team is getting ready for the season. Larry Kern is the only returning letterwinner. Wrestlers battling for positions include Loras Hawks, Dave Burt, Mike Holden, Tom Ritchie, Gary Boots, Rich Clayton, Tom Goeden, Todd Sommers, Martin Mohale, Bob Lange, Jay Columbus, Larry Curtis and Bob Johnson.
Nov. 29, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team beat Virginia 31-23. Winners for the Indians were Dan Jinks, Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ron Campbell, Ken Whitted, Randy Mertes, and Doug Johnson.
Nov. 29, 1971-The Rapids hockey team topped Eveleth and goalie Pete LoPresti 2-1 in the IRC Jamboree.
Nov. 29, 1971-The Rapids hockey team opened the season with a 5-4 road win over International Falls. Mike Newton had two goals while Greg Stanley, Doug Christy and Don Madson all had one.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. Note: There was not a Nov. 27, 1961 edition available.)
Nov. 23, 1961-Dick Garmaker, former University of Minnesota All-American and Minneapolis Laker and New York Knickerbocker star, will lead a host of Iron Range stars against the strong Harlem Stars from Compton, Calif. Other stars to play are Cliff Straka, Greenway and Gustavus Adolphus College, Dave Baker, UMD great, Ted Spanner, Macalester College, Bill Lehr, Hibbing Junior College, Bob Montbriand, St. Thomas College, Jim Kirsling, North Dakota University, John Yachwak, Hibbing Junior College, Del Kepler, Hibbing Junior College, and Steve Marion, Hibbing Junior College. Joe Milinovich, Hibbing Junior College, will coach the team.
Nov. 23, 1961-Grand Rapids wrestlers are expected to be rough competition again this year. Leading the pack will be John Johnson. a state champion. Other top wrestlers are Tom Rajala who was fourth in state, Jim Beier who was second, and Jerry Beier who was third.
Nov. 23, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Ann Shannon, Delores Morgan, Eileen McArdle, Roberta Liila, Connie Johnson, Marjorie Bass, Wally Herschbach, R. Forneris, V. Piri, D. Black, B. Venne, C. Jelinek, and L. Jensen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.