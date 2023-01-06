25 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1997-The Rapids hockey team lost to defending Class AA state champion Edina 2-1. Seth Nelson scored the Rapids goal and Kris Olson played well in the nets.
Dec. 28, 1997-The Greenway hockey team won three games. The Raiders beat Minnetonka 7-3 as Joe Lawson, Josh Miskovich and Brian Schuster all scored twice. Greenway downed St. Paul Johnson 7-4 as Lawson tallied twice. The Raiders also beat Chisholm-Cook 13-0 as Miskovich scored four goals.
Dec. 28, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Floodwood ran past Hill City 75-42 despite 14 points from the Hornets’ Denny Holsman. Bigfork beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 75-40 as Josh Powell and Justin Dauenbaugh both scored 19 points. Deer River tipped Greenway 65-63 as Josh Tupper scored the winning points with three seconds left. Tupper finished with 26 points while Jeff Doughty had 19 and Aaron Stolp added 18 for the Raiders.
Dec. 31, 1997-Fergus Falls beat the Rapids girls hockey team 4-1. Katie Perrott had the lone Thunderhawk goal.
Dec. 31, 1997-Bemidji won its fourth Skip Nalan Invitational title overcoming a strong challenge from Aitkin. The Rapids wrestling team was third. Phil Hendrickson was the lone Thunderhawk champion.
Dec. 31, 1997-In area girls basketball play, Cherry beat Hill City 72-37 despite 11 points from the Hornets’ Jenny Kingsley. AlBrook tipped Deer River 45-42 despite 11 points each from the Warriors’ Janelle Piri, Autumn Dahlberg and Sarah Ojanen. Cotton slipped by Greenway 58-56 despite 15 points from the Raiders’ Kendra Roberts. Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Toivola-Meadowlands 36-34 as Joanie Rebrovich and Leannaya Lamping both scored eight points. Deer River pounded Hill City 81-36 as Dahlberg scored 22 and Ojanen added 18 while Erion Opheim scored 13 for the Hornets. Greenway ripped Toivola-Meadowlands 79-28 as Roberts tallied 23.
Dec. 31, 1997-St. Cloud Tech handed the Rapids boys basketball team its first loss by a 77-71 victory in double overtime. Eric Engesser scored 27 points for the Thunderhawks while Ryan Burke added 16.
Dec. 31, 1997-Burnsville tipped the Greenway hockey team in overtime 7-6. Josh Miskovich and Beau Geisler both had two goals for the Raiders.
Dec. 31, 1997-Glen Pedersen of Thunder Bay, jumping in the Junior class, was the overall winner of the first ski jumping tournament of the season at Mt. Itasca Ski Hill in Coleraine.
Dec. 31, 1997-The Rapids boys hockey team tipped Apple Valley 3-1. Mitch Kellin, Josh Edwards and Andrew Friberg scored for the Thunderhawks.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1972-Coach Gunner Redhult and his ten-man team from the Stockholm, Sweden, Wrestling Club will arrive in Grand Rapids for a match with the Grand Rapids High School Indians. It will be the first time that an European athletic team in Grand Rapids against a high school team.
Dec. 28, 1972-The Itasca wrestling team took sixth place in a tournament in Chicago, Ill. Jay Columbus led the Vikings with a second place finish while Dick Clayton was third.
Dec. 28, 1972-The Rapids hockey team stunned Minneapolis Southwest with a 7-2 victory. Johnny Rothstein scored twice for the Indians while Greg Stanley, Dave Madson, Mark DeCenzo, Doug Christy and Dennis Doyle all added one. The Indians also tied Richfield 3-3 as Christy scored all three goals for Rapids.
Jan. 1, 1973-A tall Anoka team ripped the Rapids basketball team 78-48. Joe Pollard had 25 points for the Indians. Rapids also lost to Mound 93-70. Pollard had 23 points while Chip Wagner added 15.
Jan. 1, 1973-The Deer River basketball team tipped Remer 55-52 as Steve Preble scored 15 points; Brad Ford led Remer with 12. Meanwhile, Bigfork topped Kelliher 73-50 as Brad Grove tallied 19 points.
Jan. 1, 1973-Mesabi defeated the Itasca hockey team 6-5. Dan LeClair, Tom Robillard, Kevin Singpiel, Gary Lawson and Mark Demarais scored the Viking goals.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 1962-Eveleth defeated the Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team twice by the scores of 8-3 and 6-4. Bill Briske, DeGrio and Bob Bymark led the Bruins.
Dec. 27, 1962-The Taconite Hornets hockey team pounded Hibbing 13-2 as Ken Troumbly scored the hat trick.
Dec. 27, 1962-Ely defeated the Rapids hockey team 3-2. Pat Patten had both Indian goals.
Dec. 31, 1962-Greenway won its own holiday hockey tournament in beating Richfield 3-1. Duluth Central beat Grand Rapids 4-3 in the second game. Third period goals from Gary Murphy, Tom Holland and Jim Barle led the Raiders. Richfield beat Rapids 4-3 as LaVasseur, Gary Patten and Rich Chopp had the Indian goals. The Raiders beat Duluth Central 1-0 in overtime as Murphy scored the winning goal and Rich Metzer had to make just 11 saves to record the shutout.
Dec. 31, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were C. Richardson, J. Erickson, Arlene Bjorkquist, Rose Tok, J. Weber, A. Baker, Max Rajala, and L. Hauser.
Dec. 31, 1962-Conservation department fisheries section has set new records for fish rescuing operations during 1962. Hjalmar Swenson, fisheries supervisor, said that figures show that 447.360 pounds of northern pike or 634,848 has been rescued from Jan. 1 through Nov. 30, 1962.
