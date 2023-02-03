25 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1998-The Cloquet-Esko boys and girls Alpine ski teams placed first at the Grand Rapids Invitational. Grand Rapids’ Reid Johnson was the overall winner in the boys race. Keely Johnson was the top Thunderhawk girl in eighth place.
Feb. 1, 1998-Bemidji thumped the Rapids wrestling team 41-16. Getting wins for the Thunderhawks were Chris Thompson, Josh Goeden, and Wayne LaMont.
Feb. 1, 1998-Eveleth-Gilbert beat the Rapids boys hockey team 5-4 as Andy Sacchetti scored in overtime. Michael Miskovich, Tim Clafton, Lucas Peters and Dan Schipper scored the Thunderhawk goals.
Feb. 1, 1998-The Rapids boys swimming and diving team topped Eveleth-Gilbert 96-71. Winning individual events for the T’Hawks were Ryan Rothlisberger, Jesse Adams, Brandon Erickson, and Josh Arsenault.
Feb. 1, 1998-The Rapids girls gymnastics team beat Quad Cities 122.60 to 97.05 led by Missy Hughes, who was injured in the meet, Molly Dick, Ellie Lewis, Sarah Burich and Heather Bernard.
Feb. 1, 1998-The Itasca rifle team lost to Hibbing. Itasca was led by Richard Oothoudt and John Yurrick.
Feb. 1, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team downed Moorhead 71-69 in overtime as Mike Bobrowski hit a jump shot with one second left for the winning points. Mark Zeige finished with 20 points for the T’Hawks while Eric Engesser had 17.
Feb. 1, 1998-Stewart Anderson was honored as the Most Valuable Club Member in 1997 by the Itasca Gun Club.
Feb. 1, 1998-The ICC women’s basketball team lost to Central Lakes 66-53 despite 19 points from Megan Hieb and 15 from Misty Hieb.
Feb. 4, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team lost to No. 1 ranked Duluth East 3-2. Andrew Friberg and Josh Edwards scored for the Thunderhawks. Rapids blanked Hibbing 4-0 as Kris Olson recorded the shutout in the nets and Seth Nelson, Mitch Kellin, Dan Schipper and Edwards scored goals.
Feb. 4, 1998-The Greenway hockey team downed Virginia 6-3 as Erik Nelson scored twice and Marco Peluso, Perry Smiley, Blade Metzer and Brian Schuster all had one.
Feb. 4, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team ran past Duluth East 63-42 as Kim Toewe scored 22 points.
Feb. 4, 1998-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team was first and the boys placed second at the Bemidji Invitational. Toni McKnight, BethAnn Ellingson, Deb Ralston, Steffani Bobich and Laura Davis led the girls team while Engstrom and Ryan Wendt led the boys,
Feb. 4, 1998-Cambridge-Isanti won the Great Northern Dual Meet Tournament in Grand Rapids.
Feb. 4, 1998-In area girls basketball action, Chisholm tipped Deer River 57-56 despite 17 points from the Warriors’ Sarah Ojanen. Floodwood beat Hill City 47-38 as Erion Opheim had 17 points for the Hornets. Mesabi East ripped Greenway 78-28 while Babbitt-Embarrass ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 49-19. Bigfork beat Indus 56-16 as Kate Hoeschen scored 12 points. Deer River pounded Nashwauk-Keewatin 71-20 as Autumn Dahlberg scored 19 points. Greenway beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 80-55 as Kendra Roberts scored 25 points; Nicole Perreault had 23 points for the Spartans.
Feb. 4, 1998-In area boys basketball play, Bigfork beat Hill City 65-33 as Brian Johnson scored 18 points. Northland-Remer ran past Deer River 76-48 as Aaron Jackson had 20 points. Greenway downed Mt. Iron-Buhl 77-67 as Jeff Doughty scored 25 points and Eric Wright had 17. Bigfork dumped Blackduck 72-48 as Johnson scored 30 points and Justin Dauenbaugh added 16. Deer River topped Greenway 64-57 as Josh Tupper scored 26 points.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1973-The Itasca wrestling team beat Waseca 34-21. Getting wins for the Vikings were Ken Collinge, Dave Burt, Dick Clayton, Lloyd Ehalt, Jay Columbus and Bill Hoffman.
Feb. 1, 1973-The Itasca basketball team beat Rainy River 71-54 as Mark Hennessy scored 25 points.
Feb. 1, 1973-The Greenway basketball team beat Bigfork 84-60 as Dave Dimich scored 24 points. Dale Schall had 16 for the Huskies.
Feb. 1, 1973-The Rapids hockey team lost to Bemidji. Doug Christy scored twice for the Indians while Donny Madson had a goal.
Feb. 1, 1973-Top players in the Rapids youth basketball league were Rich Aune, Lyle Shuey, Mike Portugue, Roger Bishop, David Stanelle, Tim Heitz, Mark Portugue, Scott Sarkela, Robert Kleven and Mike Dowling.
Feb. 1, 1973-The Nashwauk-Keewatin basketball team ripped Bigfork 77-36 as Dave Salstrand scored 20 points.
Feb. 1, 1973-The Itasca and Lakewood hockey teams skated to a 3-3 tie. Tom Robillard had two goals for the Vikings while Ed Chopp scored the other.
Feb. 1, 1973-Top bowlers in area leagues were C. Dudley, R. Liila, J. Anderson, Dan Crowe, Mitzi Frets, Carole Baucom, G. Snyder, Ilene Dimich, E. Castle, Al Sharbonda, Leonard Brown, Blanche Bowman, Joan Anderson and Carolyn Peterson.
Feb. 5, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team beat the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Anoka, by a 22-18 margin. Getting wins for the Indians were Ron Campbell, Ken Whitted, Les Adams, Jerry Allen, Jim Guertin, and Dan Jinks. Jim Columbus wrestled to a draw.
Feb. 5, 1973-The Rapids hockey team bombed Ely 10-4 as Dennis Doyle and Greg Stanley both recorded hat tricks.
Feb. 5, 1973-The Rapids basketball team topped Duluth Denfeld 57-53 as Joe Pollard scored 19 points.
Feb. 5, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team beat Richfield 112-106. Leading the way were Dave Zaffke, Bill Bennett, Dave Miller, Randy Fulton, Chris Fulton, Dave Gilsvick, Dean Skallman, Steve Kovacik and Mike Storrs.
Feb. 5, 1973-Mary Rahne bowled a 263 game setting the high game record for the 1972-73 season.
Feb. 5, 1973-The Rapids hockey team topped Hibbing 4-2 (Hibbing went on to win the state title). Doug Christy scored two goals and Donny Madson and Denny Doyle each had one.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1963-The Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team belted the Eveleth Rangers 13-6 as Terry Holum scored the hat trick. Rapids lost to the Hibbing Flyers 7-4 despite a pair of goals from John McCormick and single goals from John and Bob Bymark.
Jan. 31, 1963-Sophomore Gary Murphy’s goal in the third period gave Greenway an exciting 1-0 victory over Hibbing and ended a 12-game Bluejacket winning streak. Rich Metzer had the shutout in the nets.
Jan. 31, 1963-Ken Troumbly scored the hat trick as the Taconite Hornets hockey team downed Hibbing 9-6.
Jan. 31, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were C. Anderson, Dolores Parker, Rose Tok, Maxine Rajala, Larry Cleveland, and Lee Horn.
Jan. 31, 1963-The Rapids Pony hockey team lost to Bemidji 3-2. Ed Harwood and Tom Berg scored the Rapids goals. The Rapids and Bemidji Peewee teams tied 2-2 with Jim Desnoyers scoring both Rapids goals. In town play for Ponies, Kiwanis beat Leitch 3-1 as Larry Sharbonda scored twice. Lions downed Firemen 3-1 led by Steve Welliver and Bill Downing. In Peewee play, Rotary beat the Eagles 2-0 as Paul Tabaka scored twice. Grand Rapids State Bank beat Clay’s Service 4-2 as Jon Stacklie, Steve Lieske, Pat Downing and Dale Flinck scored the State Bank goals. In Bantam play, Itasca Heating topped Lions 2-0 as Grayle Dishon and Jeff Tregillis scored. Mager’s Music beat Rapids Feed 2-0 as Dave Christy scored both goals. Mager’s Music and Itasca Heating skated to a 4-4 tie as Tregillis had the hat trick and goalie Jim Carlson stood out.
Feb. 4, 1963-Bemidji stopped the Rapids wrestling team’s win streak at eight with a 23-20 win. Picking up victories for the Indians were Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, and Don Fitzgerald.
Feb. 4, 1963-Al Legore was the top shooter at a Grand Rapids Archery Club event.
Feb. 4, 1963-The Greenway hockey team beat Rapids 4-0 as Jim Barle tallied twice and Bob Tok and Tom Holland added single goals.
Feb. 4, 1963-The Fort Frances Royals beat the Grand Rapids Bruins 10-5 as Keith (Huffer) Christiansen scored two goals and added five assists.
Feb. 4, 1963-The Rapids hockey team lost to Gilbert 3-1. Rick Chopp scored the lone Indian goal.
Feb. 4, 1963-Cloquet whipped the Rapids basketball team 91-52 despite 24 points from Bob Libbey of the Indians.
Feb. 4, 1963-Eveleth downed the Greenway hockey team 5-3. Tom Holland had two goals for the Raiders while Bob Zuehlke added the other.
Feb. 4, 1963-Eldon Bartell of the Grand Rapids Archery Club took first in the Bowman’s Freestyle Class at the St. Paul Winter Carnival archery event. Verne Erven of the club won a Lord Sovereign bow.
