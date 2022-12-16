25 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1997-Grand Rapids professional canoeist Al Rudquist has returned from Bangkok, Thailand, where he was part of a U.S. team that placed fifth in the 11th annual International Swanboat Festival.
Nov. 30, 1997-Aaron Miskovich, a Grand Rapids High School graduate who is now a freshman on the University of Minnesota team, is one of 28 players who will participate in the 1998 U.S. National Junior Team Camp in Hackensack, N.J.
Nov. 30, 1997-Named from Grand Rapid to the All-Iron Range Conference Volleyball Team are Aimee Ross and Karen ZumMallen. Tiffany Hill was selected from Greenway.
Nov. 30, 1997-Bigfork High School lineman Thor Johnson has been named the Most Valuable Lineman in the North Division of the Great Northern Football Conference. In addition, he and teammate Josh Powell were named to the North Division All-Conference Team. Hill City placed three players on the South Division Team to include Micky Hilton, Richie Kingsley and Keith Caverly.
Dec. 3, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team stifled Eveleth-Gilbert 42-25 as Kim Toewe scored 15 points.
Dec. 3, 1997-The Rapids boys hockey team ripped Virginia 6-1 in the opener. Josh Edwards had two goals while Dan Schipper, Michael Miskovich, Mitch Kellin and Jeff True all had one. Corbett Bjerk had 15 saves in the nets.
Dec. 3, 1997-The Greenway hockey team ripped Duluth Denfeld in its opener 9-0. Josh Miskovich scored the hat trick while Brian Schuster and Marco Peluso both had two goals. Nick Ossefoort recorded the shutout in the nets.
Dec. 3, 1997-The ICC hockey team split a pair of games, beating West Suburban Kodiaks and losing to Rainy River. Trevor Howe, Ted Anderson, Chris Olson, Gary Wheelock and Mike Stupar.
Dec. 3, 1997-In area boys basketball action, Bigfork destroyed Indus 78-40 as Josh Powell scored 18 points and Zach Rahier and Justin Dauenbaugh both had 15. Littlefork-Big Falls downed Hill City 71-51 despite 16 points from Travis Crowe of the Hornets. Ely ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 85-52 despite 11 points from the Spartans’ Dan Randall.
Dec. 3, 1997-In area girls basketball play, Cook downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 64-22 as Joanie Rebrovich led the Spartans with six points. Floodwood beat Hill City 63-29 despite 11 points from the Hornets’ Erion Opheim.
Dec. 3, 1997-The players from Grand Rapids and two more from Deer River have been named to the All-Tri State Area Football First Team. Selected from Grand Rapids are lineman Shawn Matteson and defensive back Eric Engesser. Named from the Warriors were lineman Lloyd Kongsjord and linebacker Quinn Hastie. Named to the Second Team are lineman Thor Johnson of Bigfork, linebacker Paul Erola of Deer River, defensive back Justin Isaacs of Deer River, and running back Rob Hurst of the Thunderhawks.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1972-The Rapids hockey team opened the season with a 4-1 victory over Babbitt. Doug Christy, Tim McDonald, Mark DeCenzo and Greg Stanley scored for the Indians.
Nov. 30, 1972-Virginia beat the Greenway wrestling team 53-8. Dan Kessler and Ricky Luoma were the Raider winners while Rocky Luoma tied in his match.
Nov. 30, 1972-The Rapids basketball team opened the season with a 77-56 win over Deer River. Mick Lucia scored 25 points while Allan Waller had 19. Steve Preble scored 17 for the Warriors while Steve Rodriquez added 16.
Dec. 4, 1972-The Rapids basketball team trounced Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 71-48. Joe Pollard led the Indians with 21 points while Chip Wagner added 16.
Dec. 4, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team finished fifth at the Fridley tournament. Winning championships for the Indians were Ken Whitted and Ron Campbell.
Dec. 4, 1972-International Falls defeated the Rapids hockey team 6-1. Doug Christy scored the lone Indian goal.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1962-Seventh and eighth grade boys in Grand Rapids Junior High School have the same weaknesses reported for the average American boy – a definite lack of arm strength. Results of the most intensive physical fitness tests ever given Grand Rapids junior high boys have been tabulated.
Nov. 29, 1962-Famed Denver University ski coach Willy Schaeffler will lead a torchlight parade down a Sugar Hills slope during dedication ceremonies for the $300,000 development.
Nov. 29, 1962-A small and inexperienced Grand Rapids High School basketball team will open its season at Ely. Coach Jim Hall will miss seniors Paul Schendel and Terry Houwman who are sidelined with injuries. Leading the way are Bob Libbey, Joe DeMarais, Jack Fider, Dick Ferrell, Arnie Nellis, Tom Karkela, and Mike Nielsen.
Nov. 29, 1962-Curt Lukens shattered 25 straight birds to lead Joe Kantor and Bill Miller who had 24s at trapshoot at the Deer ad Moose Lake Gun Club.
Dec. 3, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team posted a surprisingly easy victory over Aitkin. Winning matches for the Indians were Duane Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, John Johnson, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Brian Gooch, Bob Graff, Pat Stram, Marv Mortenson and Don Fitzgerald.
Dec. 3, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Jerry Olson, Toby LeDoux, B. Nordskog, Viv Moorhead, Dolores Morgan, D. Haas, P. Erven, L. Kossow, Wanda Wilson, and E. Hanson.
Dec. 3, 1962-Ely defeated the Rapids basketball team in the opener 55-41 as G. Stukel scored 20 points. Joe DeMarais led the Indians with 16 points while Bob Libbey added 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.