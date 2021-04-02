25 Years Ago
March 3, 1996-The Greenway hockey team lost to Duluth East 7-2 in the championship game of the Section 7AA Tournament. Chris Olson and Matt Troumbly scored for the Raiders.
March 3, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team’s season ended with a 57-47 loss to North Branch in tournament play. Andi Paul had 12 points for the Thunderhawks.
March 3, 1996-In playoff girls basketball action, Chisholm topped Bigfork 39-35 despite nine points from the Huskies’ Amy Wilson. Northland-Remer ripped Nashwauk-Keewatin 78-33 as a Tracy Knapp had 19 points and Sarah Welk had 15. Tiffany Hill led the Spartans with 10 points.
March 3, 1996-ICC fell short of winning its second straight Division III national junior college wrestling championship, but it defended its title well, finishing third. All-American wrestlers for the Vikings were Mike Wicker, Dwight Ballou, Joe Burgess and Mike Goebel.
March 3, 1996-In regular season boys basketball play, Bigfork beat Greenway 59-34 Noah Rounds scored 16 points. Floodwood topped Hill City 85-49 despite 19 points from the Hornets’ Mitch Watkins. Orr stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 94-62 despite 23 points from the Spartans’ Jason Garr. Littlefork-Big Falls downed Deer River 61-55 as Joe Olson had 21 points for the Warriors.
March 3, 1996-The Ole Time Taconite Hornets defeated the Itasca County Law Enforcement team 10-2 in the 14th annual Beefy Lawson Memorial Hockey Game in Coleraine.
March 3, 1996-Two Grand Rapids seniors have reached the finals in their weight classes at the state wrestling tournament. They are Joel Goeden, the defending state champion at 171 pounds, and Jon Lachowitzer at 152 pounds.
March 3, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team ripped Proctor 83-58 as Mason Pender scored 25 points and Dusty Rychart added 17.
March 6, 1996- Joel Goeden became the first two-time state wrestling champion in Grand Rapids history as he claimed the 171-pound title. Jon Lachowitzer lost in the finals to place second and Ben Dixon was fifth at 189 pounds.
March 6, 1996-The ICC hockey team placed third at the national tournament.
March 6, 1996-Senior Brian Dick of Grand Rapids finished eighth at the state meet in the 50-yard freestyle. Ryan Rothlisberger and Mary Lantinen were 19th in their events.
March 6, 1996-In boys basketball playoff action, Hill City downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 75-68 as Eric Crane scored 24 points, Mitch Watkins, 22, and Joe Watkins, 16. Jason Garr had 25 for the Spartans and David Brooks added 15. Greenway topped the Bug School 65-62 as Jeff Doughty and Dan Braaten both scored 14 points. Fabian Wind had 31 for the Bug School. Bigfork stopped Hill City 75-42 as Noah Rounds scored 23 points and Paul Kocian added 15. Eric Crane had 18 for the Hornets. Deer River topped Toviola-Meadowlands 62-59 as Steve Gilbert and Scott Brown both scored 16. Northland-Remer fell to Littlefork-Big Falls 59-55 as Ron Wilson had 17 points for the Eagles. Chisholm beat Greenway 54-31 despite 20 points from the Raiders’ Dan Braaten. Bigfork beat Deer River 60-53 as Josh Lamppa scored 26 points and Neil Chiabotti added 19. Mike Cowan had 16 for the Warriors.
March 6, 1996-The Grand Rapids High School hockey team is the state academic champion among Class AA teams.
March 6, 1996-The Northland-Remer girls basketball team defeated Chisholm 46-42 to win the championship of the Subsection 28 Tournament. Mia Peterson had 15 points to lead the way.
March 6, 1996-Adam Hauser, a sophomore goaltender for Greenway, has been named to the Associated Press All-State Hockey Second Team. Junior Aaron Miskovich of the T’Hawks received high honorable mention.
March 6, 1996-The Rapids Sawmill Inn Peewee A hockey team is off to the state tourney. Members of the team include Tyler Hiipakka, Bryan Nikkel, Nick Hiipakka, Doug Lausen, Tim Dolan, Brian Wickstrom, Will Parr, Matt Almquist, Zach Nelson, Grant Clafton, Mathew Miskovich, Mike Dagel, Ryan Davies, Steve Wagner, Adam Leistikow, Andy Lick and Scott Wopata.
50 Years Ago
March 4, 1971-The Rapids basketball team finished the regular season at 15-3 with a 64-60 loss to Brainerd. Paul Miltich had 20 points for the Indians.
March 4, 1971-Members of the state champion VFW Bantam hockey team from Grand Rapids are Doug Bymark, Dave Madson, Dan Wilson, Gilbert Bogle, Erin Roth, Mark Schroeder, John Rothstein, Steve Smith, Tim McDonald, Jeff Oakley, Pat Heitz, Rick McDonald, Mike Brace, Ray Hernesman, Dave Wilson, Steve Fleming, Mike Johnson, Joe Grooms and Bill Baker.
March 8, 1971-John Chatley was the only Rapids wrestler to place at state as he was fifth in the heavyweight division.
March 8, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team concluded its dual meet season undefeated with a 116-109 win over Moorhead.
March 8, 1971-The ICC wrestling team placed 12th at the national meet. Jerry Snetsinger was second at 134 pounds.
March 8, 1971-In the district basketball tournament, Hill City beat Chisholm 52-49 as Dale Gillson and Paul McNeil both scored 13 points. Buhl topped Deer River 75-71 despite 21 points from Robie Metke and 18 for Dale Hedquist of the Warriors. Nashwauk-Keewatin topped Bigfork 61-52 as Mark Koprivec scored 18 and Bob Bolf had 17 for the Spartans. Mark Skallman, Ron Dauenbaugh and George Schindler all had 11 for the Huskies.
March 8, 1971-John Yurrick of the Itasca Gun Club won second place in sitting (198) and second place kneeling (195) in the Expert Class in the NRA Smallbore National Sectional Championship in Fargo, N.D.
60 Years Ago
March 2, 1961-Hans Niskanen of Squaw Lake topped Itasca County bounty trappers last year with an income of $715. Other top trappers were Auno Peratalo, Reynold Lakso, Emil Salo, John Pierson and Ernest Goble.
March 2, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team, region champs, is off to the state tournament.
March 2, 1961-Grand Rapids Loan, Eagles and Mager’s Music won division titles in youth hockey on the Forest Lake rink. Pat Downing scored in overtime to give GR Loan the win while Mike Rassmussen scored in overtime for the Eagles. Jim Hernesman scored twice to lead Mager’s Music.
March 2, 1961-The Grand Rapids Archery Club shooting record was broken when Jerry Johnson scored a 788.
March 6, 1961-John Johnson in the 112-pound division and Norm Mattson at 175 pounds both claimed state wrestling championships. The Indians placed second to Robbinsdale in team competition. Other Indians doing well were Tom Rajala, fourth, and Jerry Beier, third.
March 6, 1961-In District 28 basketball action, Greenway beat Buhl 65-49 as Mickey Bonovich scored 20 points. Keewatin belted Hill City 60-38 as Bill Skarich had 26 points. Fetters had 12 for the Hornets.
