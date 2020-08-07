10 Years Ago
July 18, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Duluth Central 16-11. Hitting home runs for Rapids were Kyle Kleinendorst, Zach Dick, Jordan Koepp and Jake Bischoff. Rapids also tipped Proctor 2-1 as Reed Bender got the win on the mound.
July 18, 2010-For the second consecutive summer, Jake Magner of Grand Rapids played his way onto the American Team roster for the Coastal Plain League’s annual All-Star Game. He is hitting .316 with five homers and 35 RBIs.
July 21, 2010-The Rapids 16-18 fastpitch softball team placed fifth at the state tournament in Ham Lake. Leading the way for Rapids were Anya Olson, Lexi Koerbitz, Leah Fillman, and Kim Felix.
July 21, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Roseau 1-0 as Patrick Moore hurled a three-hit shutout. It then lost to Hermantown 14-7 as Andrew Geislinger was losing pitcher. Tyrel Cournoyer, Zach Dick, Jake Bischoff and Reid Holum led the offense.
July 21, 2010-Virginia’s Cody Mauston and Jordan Krebsbach were named the All-Iron Range Boys Tennis Players of the Year.
July 21, 2010-The Deer River Legion baseball team downed Marble 16-6 as Luke Benson had four extra base hits and drove in three runs. Tyler Erzar had two hits and three RBIs. Basil Zuehlke led the Marble offense.
25 Years Ago
July 16, 1995-This past season, Mike Peluso became the first Itasca County native to have his name inscribed on the Stanley Cup. The Pengilly native and Greenway graduate was a member of the winning New Jersey Devils team.
July 16, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-2 as Jereme Desnoyers was winning pitcher and Chris Brown got the save. Jeff Yoder had a home run for N-K.
July 19, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team downed Marble 8-6. Marc Dugas, Dan Piilola, Jereme Desnoyers, Guy Clairmont and Bob Kuschel led the way. R.J. Herdman led Marble.
July 19, 1995-Winning feature races at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Justin Alyward, Loren Lindquist, Bill Matzdorf and Sam Skalsky.
July 19, 1995-Winning the Net Division of the Oldsmobile Scramble at Pokegama Golf Course was the team of Chris Boelter, Darrell Kersting, Andrew Gesme and Tom Spooner. Tying for first but losing in a playoff was the team of Dave Riehle, Steve Riehle, John Riehle and Mike Dahlgren. The winning team in the Gross Division was made up of Chuck Dudley, Paul Dudley, Kermit Matyas and Randy Erickson.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1970-Jeff Broman of Duluth is the 1970 Grand Rapids City Soapbox Derby champion.
July 20, 1970-Grand Rapids women’s bowling teams competed at state. In Class B, placing second was the Mills Cash Sales team made up of Mrs. Robert Flaherty, Mrs. Harry Johnson, Mrs. Hugh Bishop, Mrs. Larry Lussier and Mrs. Tom Roy. Taking 17th in Class A was the team from Mickey’s Cafe.
July 20, 1970-In fastpitch softball, Lee’s North Star beat Ray’s Sport and Cycle 2-0 as Bruce Whitted was winning pitcher and Mike Nielsen led the offense. Village Inn beat the Merchants 15-2 as Len Mutchler slammed two home runs.
July 20, 1970-Jean Ives took the championship in the Swan Lake Ladies Invitational. Judy Vogel and Lylis Northey tied for second.
July 20, 1970-In county league baseball, LaPrairie topped Warba 17-5, Spang beat Splithand 15-4, Floodwood downed Swatara 7-5, Goodland topped Blackberry 5-3, and Pengilly beat Inger.
July 23, 1970-Firing perfect rounds at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Hans Johnson, Denny Buckley, Bruce Lotti, Bill Bouvette, Charles Warrath, Les Voigt, Bill Cook, Duke Olson, Gary Akre, Jerry Washburn, Don Tahtinen, Don Wendt, Bill Felosi, Art Mariska, Clayton Rabey, Dick Bunker, Walt Smith and Jim Christensen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.