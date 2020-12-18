10 Years Ago

Nov. 28, 2010-The Lightning girls hockey team cruised to a 4-0 win over Rochester Mayo in the opening day of the Lightning Turkey Trot Tournament. Aspen Anderson had two goals for GRG.

Nov. 28, 2010-ICC claimed two individual champions at the Auggie Open. They are Casey Williams and Blake Menard.

Nov. 28, 2010-Erin Joki of Grand Rapids and a member of the University of North Dakota volleyball team has been named Player of the Year in the Great West Conference.

Nov. 28, 2010-Members of the ICC football team who eanred All-Division honors include Kevin Kubetzko, Benson Bazley, Cody Ninneman, Peter Redfield, AaronKelly, Josh Stougard, and Josh Bailey.

Dec. 1, 2010-The Rapids girls basketball team won its season opener over Hermantown 45-41. Kenzie Kane led the way with 15 points.

Dec. 1, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team topped Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-1.

Dec. 1, 2010-Drew Johnon of Mesabi East was named All-Iron Range Boys Cross County Runner of the Year. Named to the All-Area team fro the Thunderhawks were Collin Cottingham, Tyler Gustafson and Zac Skelly.

Dec. 1, 2010-Alfred Orhn, a member of the Itasca Ski and Outing Club of Coleraine, copeting in the mid-1920s, will be inducted posthumously into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.

Dec. 1, 2010-The ICC women’s basketball team lost twice in the Rochester tournament. Kwilajaa Reed led the way for the Vikings.

Dec. 1, 2010-The Greenway boys hockey team lost to Eveleth-Gilbert 4-2 as Alex Troumbly and Darrin Estey scored for the Raiders.

25 Years Ago

Nov. 26, 1995-Named to the All-IRC Volleyball Team from Grand Rapids are Hillary Edwards, Gina Zakariasen and Amie Knutson. Selected from Greenway is Cindy Matteson.

Nov. 29, 1995-A skate sharpener invented by Coleraine native Todd Luoma is being used by hockey players of all levels.

Nov. 29, 1995-The ICC hockey team wonthe Northern University Holiday Tournament in Huron, S.D.

Nov. 29, 1995-Gina Zakariasen and Amie Knutson of Grand Rapids and Wendy Slagle of Northland-Remer were named to the All-Tri State Area team.

Nov. 29, 1995-Named to the All-Great Northern Conference All-Conference Football Team are Josh Lamppa and Neil Chiabotti of Bigfork and Butch Murphy, Mitch Watkins and Brian Kaslow of Hill City.

50 Years Ago

Nov. 30, 1970-John Chatley of Grand Rapids has been named to All-State football teams named by WCCO Radio and the Minneapolis Tribune.

Nov. 30, 1970-The Rapids wrestling team opened with a 37-10 win over Hibbing. Stan Hoard, Ken Whitted, Dave Burt, Rich Clayton, Russ Shields, Jeff Shaffer, Bud Vann and John Chatley took wins for the Indians.

Dec. 3, 1970-The Rapids basketball team downed Greenway 76-44 as Paul Miltich scored 21 points and John King added 15. Paul Zagar had 13 points for the Raiders.

Dec. 3, 1970-The Itasca basketball team beat Northland State 60-59 as Pat Pollard scored 15 points.

Dec. 3, 1970-The Itasca football team finished ranked 19th nationally.

