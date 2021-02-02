25 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1996-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team was first in an event in Deer River. Katie Hegarty was third for the Thunderhawks. The boys team was second with Josh Bobich placing fifth.
Jan. 14, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team defeated Hibbing 60-53. Kim Toewe had 21 points for the T’Hawks.
Jan. 14, 1996-In girls basketball action, Greenway ripped Toivola-Meadowlands 76-17 as Crystal Cheney scored 17 points.
Jan. 14, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 71-6 while the ICC grapplers topped the Augsburg junior varsity 25-21.
Jan. 14, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team placed second at the Chisago Lakes Invitational. Thunderhawk Abby Kent was second in all-around.
Jan. 14, 1996-The Rapids Alpine ski teams competed in the Cook County Invite. Sarah Soltys of the T’Hawks was second in the girls race. Andy Haarklau and Ryan Longtin both cracked the top 10 for the boys.
Jan. 17, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team won its own invite as Abby Kent was first in all-around.
Jan. 17, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team beat Cloquet 66-47 as Dusty Rychart scored 19 points. The Thunderhawks also beat Duluth Central 62-46 as Rychart scored 26 points and Mason Pender added 20.
Jan. 17, 1996-The Rapids hockey team improved to 12-0 with a pair of wins. It beat Cloquet 2-1 as Lucas and Marcus Peters scored. The Thunderhawks also beat Virginia 6-1 as Mike Christensen recorded the hat trick.
Jan. 17, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team placed second in the Cambridge Invite. Taking individual championships for the T’Hawks were Charlie Osborn, Jon Lachowitzer, Joel Goeden and Ben Dixon.
Jan. 17, 1996-The ICC hockey team split a pair of games with North Dakota State-Bottineau.
Jan. 17, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team whipped International Falls 43-39 as Kim Toewe scored 15 points.
Jan. 17, 1996-The Greenway hockey team topped Virginia 2-1 as D.J. Hill and Blade Metzer scored goals. The Raiders also beat Proctor 4-1 as Paul Koski scored twice.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1971-Grand Rapids has four of the top five scorers in the Iron Range Conference and the entire starting five ranks in the first 10. The Indians are paced by Paul Miltich followed by John King, Ross Peterson and George Jacobson. Greenway’s Paul Zagar is third.
Jan. 14, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team beat Moorhead 75-70. Jim Wilson led the Indians with three first place finishes.
Jan. 14, 1971-John Yurrick’s 388 aggregate set another season high for the Itasca Gun Club. Other top shooters were Ed Johnson, Darrell Lauber, Dick Bunker, Keith Austin and Art Mariska.
Jan. 18, 1971-Dr. A.I. Rajala and six children are congratulating Maxine Rajala for winning first place in the Doubles Bowling Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Jan. 18, 1971-Four Hibbing cagers scored in double figures to lead the Bluejackets to a one-sided 85-56 win over Grand Rapids, the Indians’ first loss after eight wins. John King had 19 points for Rapids.
Jan. 18, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team beat Virginia and Hibbing in dual meet action.
Jan. 18, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team placed sixth out of 22 teams in the New Ulm Invite. Jim WIlson, Mark Fulton and Bill Bennett stood out for the Indians.
Jan. 18, 1971-Fergus Falls tipped the Itasca wrestling team 24-12. Winning for the Vikings were Tom Brock, Jack Burt, Butch Beier and Al Goeden.
Jan. 18, 1971-The Rapids hockey team nipped Warroad 5-4. Jim Stacklie scored twice while Mike Newton, Brian McDonald and Steve Welliver also scored. The Indians also downed Gilbert 13-3 as Wayne Madson, Doug Christie and Stacklie all scored hat tricks.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1961-In Grand Rapids VFW League hockey, Leitch and Kiwanis battled to a scoreless tie while Grand Rapids Loan beat firemen 5-2 as Pat Downing scored four goals. Rotary topped the Eagles 1-0 on Rick Gulseth’s goal. Clay’s beat State Bank 8-1 as John Sharp and Billy Rossman both scored four goals. Mager’s Music downed Rapids Flour 7-0 as Russell had only one stop to make in the nets. Itasca Heating-Rapids Electric topped Lions 2-1 as goalie Jim Carlson stopped 19 shots. Grayle Dishon scored both goals.
Jan. 16, 1961-Johnny Bymark of Grand Rapids is probably the only Grand Rapids athlete in history to play with a U.S. National team. Now on leave from the Itasca Clinic where he’s business manager, Bymark will play in London, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France and Germany before the world tournament in Switzerland.
Jan. 16, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team beat Hibbing 36-11. Winners for the Indians were Frank Anderson, Tom Rajala, Richard Tinquist, Tim Nelson, George Graff, Jerry Beier, Jim Beier and Norm Mattson.
Jan. 16, 1961-Brainerd beat the Rapids basketball team 61-50. Ray Tomberlin scored 18 for Rapids while Jere Mossier added 17. The Indians beat Buhl 75-52 as Tomberlin exploded for 40 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.