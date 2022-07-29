25 Years Ago
May 25, 1997-The Rapids girls golf team had Toni Peluso and Lindsay Clayton qualify for the state meet.
May 25, 1997-The Rapids boys tennis team lost to Virginia 5-2 in tourney action. Picking up the points for the Thunderhawks were Adam Gaede in fourth singles and the third doubles duo of Sam Johnson and Casey Wright.
May 25, 1997-The Rapids baseball team won two of three games. It beat Bemidji 9-5 as Zach Gustafson pitched the distance and Dan Persons and Jayson Clairmont both had two hits. Bemidji won the second game 9-1 as Mike Honkanen had three hits and Kevin Desnoyers took the loss on the mound. Tim Danielson, Loren Lindquist, Bobby Kintner and Brian Strand won feature races.
May 25, 1997-The Deer River boys team and the Greenway girls team were winners at a District 28 track and field meet. Taking first for the Warrior boys in individual events were Kelly Hanson, Justin Isaacs, Ray Gardner, and Jeff Poenix. Taking first for the Greenway boys were Tony Oquendo, D.J. Roberts and Brandon Bonham. Bigfork’s Thor Johnson won both the shot put and discus. For the girls, taking first for Greenway in individual events were Melanie Hoheisel, Melissa Yuenger, Dustine Fillbrandt and Kendra Roberts.
May 25, 1997-Kelly Kirwin, a Grand Rapids native and a member of the Wake Forest University women’s golf team, will compete with her team in the NCAA Golf Championships in Columbus, Ohio.
May 25, 1997-In county league action, Floodwood pounded the Warba Knights 16-4. Mat Beighley and Tim Johnson both had two hits for Warba.
May 25, 1997-In area baseball action, BEST beat Hill City 8-7 while Greenway downed Proctor 9-3 as Adam Johnson was winning pitcher and added two hits. Deer River pounded Hill City 10-1 as Curtis Jackson was winning pitcher and added three hits with a home run. The Warriors also downed Northland-Remer 10-0 as Kevin Fairbanks hurled the shutout and Jason Thompson had three hits. Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Mt. Iron-Buhl 4-3 as Eric Tessman was winning pitcher. Greenway ripped Deer River 9-1 as Chris Olson was winning pitcher and Ted Yoder had three hits. The Raiders also downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 9-3 as Adam Johnson struck out 13 and Perry Smiley had three hits.
May 25, 1997-In area softball play, MIB downed Hill City 10-3 as Michelle Rosier was winning pitcher and hit a home run. Greenway stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-2 as Abbie Feldt pitched a three-hitter. Barnum topped Greenway 3-0 led by Kristin Ferguson. Hill City beat Floodwood 5-1 as Diane Leonard struck out 13 on the mound and Jenny Schwoch led the offense. The Hornets also beat Cherry 13-5 as Leonard was winning pitcher and Angie Aimonetti led the offense.
May 28, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team won a meet at Morgan Park. Taking first for the T’Hawks were Rachel Sackett, Veronica Sackett, Steph Scally, Shannon Warner, Jenny Hoard, Ellie
Lewis, Heather Shaner and Jenny Erickson.
May 28, 1997-The Rapids baseball team’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Hibbing in Section 7AA North Subsection action. Marc Lane took the loss on the mound.
May 28, 1997-The Rapids boys golf team placed fourth in the Section 7AA Meet. Senior Zach Dagel of Rapids qualified individually for state as he tied for third.
May 28, 1997-Eighth grader Ali Weber of the Rapids girls golf team earned a berth in the state meet.
May 28, 1997-In playoff baseball action, Deer River advanced to the Section 7A playoffs after beating Littlefork-Big Falls and Nashwauk-Keewatin. Greenway was eliminated as Chisholm topped the Raiders 5-4.
May 28, 1997-Barnum eliminated the Deer River softball team to earn a berth in the finals.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1972-Winners at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Bill Matzdorf in Hobby Stocks and Don Mohawk Jr. in Late Model.
May 25, 1972-The Rapids track and field team won the District 28 Track Championships. Al Waller of the Indians was the only double winner as he took first in both hurdling events. Other Rapids first place finishes were by Dan Heinen in the mile run, Bob Crowe in the 880 run, and the 880 and sprint medley relay consisting of Stan Ringold, Steve Lane, Carl Schermer and Dick Wagner.
May 25, 1972-Top golfers at the Pokegama Men’s Club event were by W. Johnson, K. Ericson and V. Erickson.
May 25, 1972-Breaking 50 straight at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Ken O’Konek, Don Wendt and Bernard Chandler.
May 29, 1972-Top golfers at the Pokegama Men’s Club event were K. Matyas, D. Carlson, J. Gabrielson and K. Ryan.
60 Years Ago
May 24, 1962-Two of the five Itasca County baseball leagues opened their seasons. In East Itasca League action, defending champ Lawrence Lake overpowered Deer River 11-7 with Hartje the winning pitcher and Jardien taking the loss. Allen and Keith Becicka sparked Goodland to a 3-1 win over Taconite while Elich, Eilertson and Prich led Pengilly to an 8-3 win over Keewatin. In the Chippewa Forest League, defending champs Trout Lake beat Cohasset 5-0 with Herschbach leading the way. Remer edged Balsam 3-2 with Olson the winning pitcher and Larson taking the loss.
May 24, 1962-The Rapids track and field team was second in a District 28 meet at Coleraine. The Indians’ Paul Schendel won both hurdling races. Bill Beasley was first in the 100-yard dash.
May 24, 1962-Jim LaPlant of the Grand Rapids Archers Club placed first in the Class A event at the shoot sponsored by the Gopher State Bowmen in Finlayson.
May 24, 1962-Curt Lindquist of Hibbing won the feature race in Grand Rapids. Dennis Christy was first in the time trials.
May 28, 1962-Former Rapids track star Cal Blakesley of Itasca Junior College broke the Northern Junior College Conference high jump record with a leap just under 6-feet, 1-inch. The old record by Laakso of Eveleth had stood since 1955.
May 24, 1962-The Rapids baseball team shut out Buhl 3-0 as Rich Chopp hurled a four-hit shutout. Lesar, Libbey and Patten scored the Rapids runs. The Indians also defeated Greenway 5-3 as Chopp again was winning pitcher. Lesar and Libbey led Rapids while Lothrop, Holland, Zuehlke and Carpenter had the Raider hits.
May 24, 1962-The Rapids track and field team finished in third place in the Region 7 Track Meet at Virginia as International Falls was first. Winners of individual events were Jerry Graham, International Falls, 100 dash; Koski, Virginia, 220 dash, Dave Couture, International Falls, 440 dash, Wendlund, Proctor, 800 run, Storbeck, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, mile run, Tony Lynch, International Falls, 120 hurdles, Lynch, International Falls, 180 hurdles, Mike Erwin, Moose Lake, broad jump, Michalski, Silver Bay, high jump, Tom Rajala, Grand Rapids, and Peter Lind, Hibbing, pole vault, Skeim, International Falls, shot put, and Micketta, Hermantown, discus. Paul Schendel of the Indians also earned a trip to state.
