25 Years Ago
Dec. 29, 1996-State championships for Rapids golfers Mike Christensen and Kelly Kirwin were the top sports stories of 1996.
Dec. 29, The Rapids boys basketball team stopped Chisago Lakes 71-59 in the Wood City Classic in Cloquet as Dusty Rychart scored 24 points.
Dec. 29, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team lost its first game of the season 73-55 to an Australian team in the Wood City Classic. Kim Toewe scored 22 points for the T’Hawks.
Dec. 29, 1996-Roseau’s Mike Klema scored in overtime as Roseau beat the Greenway hockey team 3-2.
Dec. 29, 1996-The ICC hockey team beat Hibbing 5-2 and then the two teams tied another game at 4-4. Ted Anderson, Jason Hicks, Ricco Guzman, Andy McKeon and Travis Obrycki scored in the win while Darren Kennedy, Steve Maki, Anderson and Jason Beyer scored in the second game.
Dec. 29, 1996-In area boys basketball action, Bigfork ripped Nashwauk-Keewatin 86-32 as Noah Rounds scored 22 points and Paul Kocian added 19. Dan Randall had 14 points for the Spartans. Deer River topped Greenway 62-46 as Steve Gilbert scored 18 and Josh Tupper had 15 for the Warriors. Jeff Doughty had 12 for the Raiders. Floodwood pounded Hill City 93-29 despite nine points from the Hornets’ Ben Gallay. In the Cook Tournament, Cherry beat Greenway 78-54 despite 19 points from the Raiders’ Doughty. Bigfork topped Tower-Soudan 67-56 in the Cherry Tournament as Rounds scored 21 and Brian Johnson added 15.
Dec. 29, 1996-The ICC alumni team took second in the Viking Christmas Tournament as Jenny DeMenge and Chris Metzer led the way.
Dec. 29, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Babbitt-Embarrass topped Hill City 44-29 despite 11 points from the Hornets’ Alaina Burt. Cotton beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 39-27 as Sally Eckstrom and Noannie Rebrovich both had eight points for the Spartans. Greenway downed AlBrook 52-40 in the Hill City Tournament as Tiffany Hill tallied 18 points.
Jan. 1, 1997-Lou Barle, professional athlete and coach and educator at Greenway for many years, died at age 80 in his Coleraine home.
Jan. 1, 1997-The Rapids Nordic ski team competed in the Phalan Park Holiday Relays in St. Paul.
Jan. 1, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Bigfork downed Cook 66-44 as Noah Rounds scored 14 points. Orr beat Greenway 73-44 despite 13 points from the Raiders’ Jeff Doughty. Mt. Iron-Buhl also beat Greenway 70-67 as the Raiders’ Doughty had 21 points and Tony Venditto added 19. Cherry beat Bigfork 63-45 as Rounds had 20 points for the Huskies. Lake of the Woods downed Hill City 75-38 as Brian Theisen had 12 points for the Hornets. Buffalo downed Deer River 62-33 as Steve Gilbert led the Warriors with seven points.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1971-The Rapids basketball team won its seventh straight game as it tipped Anoka 57-56 as Ross Peterson scored 24 points.
Dec. 30, 1971-Hill City defeated Deer River 61-57 in basketball action as Jim Baratto scored 23 points and Pete O’Fallon added 16. The Warriors were led by Steve Preble who scored 16.
Jan. 3, 1972-The Bigfork basketball team beat LaPorte 65-63 as Ed Olson scored 21 points, Dale Schall, 17, and Ron Dauenbaugh added 15.
Jan. 3, 1972-Defensemen on the Itasca Junior College hockey team include Ken Lawson, Ed Chopp, Ed Bogel, Mark Demarais and Bruce Dardus. Goalies are Gary Warren and Vern Nelson while forwards include Kevin Roth, Mike Selsmer, Bob Prestidge, Dale Flinck, Tom Robillard, Joe Miskovich, Butch Butler, Gene Gustason and Tom “Finn” Tervo.
60 Years Ago
(Pages were missing from the Jan. 1, 1962 edition.)
Dec. 28, 1961-The Rapids hockey team defeated Ely 5-1 as Richard Chopp and Ken Maki both scored two goals. Bob Clafton and Wayne Cole were solid in the nets.
Dec. 28, 1961-Bantam League bowling winners were Gloria Major, Judy Thibault, Robert Wilson, Dan DeGuiseppi, Dan Crowe, John Dimich, Terrey Hertel, Corby Blaine, Alan Hardel and Peggy Warner.
Jan. 1, 1962-Darrell “Lefty” Warner won the first Pokegama Country Club Winter Invitational Golf Tournament.
Jan. 1, 1962-Louis Cook of Pokegama Lake was the winner of the December rifle target shoot at Patterson’s Pokegama Lake Store with a score of 333.
Jan. 1, 1962-In a hockey tournament in Coleraine, Greenway won both of its games while Grand Rapids beat North St. Paul but lost to Minneapolis Edison.
