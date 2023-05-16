25 Years Ago
April 26, 1998-Its official! The new governor of the state of Minnesota will bait his hook in the Grand Rapids area as part of the 1999 Governor’s Fishing Opener.
April 26, 1998-The Rapids seventh grade boys basketball team won the region Pacesetters Tournament. Members of the team include Blake Herme, Nick Pariseau, Eric Webb, Brandon Sherman, Troy Roth, Matt Trevena, Matt Hurst, and Clint Cornell.
April 26, 1998-Junior Aimee Ross led the Rapids girls track and field team to a second place finish in the Monticello Invite with tremendous performances in the three jumps. Ross won the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump. Also taking firsts for the Thunderhawks were Jessica Goeden in the two-mile run and Heather Shaner in the shot put.
April 26, 1998-The Itasca fastpitch softball team swept Mesabi led by Abbie Feldt, Michelle Simmens, Tara Heikkinen, Paula Maki, Misty Hieb, Beth Clausen and Christina Dake.
April 26, 1998-The Rapids boys golf team was second in a tournament at Pokegama Golf Course. They were led by medalist Eric Dokken and Jeff True. Rian Prigge played well for Greenway.
April 26, 1998-Several area youth hockey players competed in the fifth annual Super Series Select Festival in Eden Prairie. They are Austin Tavis, Aaron Ferguson, Brett Hedlund, Arie DeGrio, Zach Nelson and Ryan Davis of Grand Rapids, and Aaron Damjanovich, Joe Schuster and Jamie Guyer of Greenway.
April 26, 1998-In area fastpitch softball action, Deer River pounded Chisholm 12-2 as the Warriors Melissa Villeneuve hurled a no-hitter and Janelle Piri and Amanda Johnson both had two hits. The Warriors also beat Cass Lake and Chisholm. Nashwauk-Keewatin swept a doubleheader from Chisholm led by Carrie Whitman, Julia Briggs, Jesse Sampson, Kate Braun and Sara Gunelson. Greenway dumped Deer River 11-6 as Lexi Geisler was winning pitcher and Tris Kendall, Teresa Savaloja and Jill Barle led the offense. Hill City dumped Cherry 10-7 led by Tina Berg and Diane Leonard.
April 26, 1998-Senior wrestler Jeremy Goeden of Northern Illinois University and a Grand Rapids native, was named to the GTE/College Sports Information Directors of America Second Team At-Large Academic All-America Team.
April 29, 1998-The Greenway fastpitch softball team, led by the exceptional pitching of freshman Lexi Geisler, outstanding defense and timely hitting, won the Iron Range Conference Softball Tournament at Hibbing.
April 29, 1998-The Rapids baseball team improved to 8-0 by winning three straight games at the Grand Rapids Baseball Tournament.
April 29, 1998-The Rapids girls golf team played in three meets and fared well. Leading the way were Ali Weber, Stacy Bolster and Kristel Glorvigen.
April 29, 1998-The Rapids boys track and field team was fourth at the Beaver Relays in Bemidji. Rob Hurst was first in both hurdling events while Shawn Matteson was second in the shot put and Tim Hurst was third in the 300 hurdles.
April 29, 1998-The Rapids fastpitch softball team was fourth in the Iron Range Conference Tournament.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1973-The Rapids baseball team blanked Brainerd 4-0 as Mick Lucia hurled a one-hitter.
April 30, 1973-With speedy Al Waller setting new records in two hurdle events, the Rapids track and field team took first at the Cloquet Invitational. He also was second in the long jump. Kelly Cahill was second in the discus and Don Emblom was second in the 100 dash.
April 30, 1973-Shooting 25 x 25 at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Gary Akre, Earl Stasch, Don Wendt, and Herb Strand.
May 3, 1973-Don Madson, high-scoring center on the Rapids hockey team, will rejoin his old teammates Mike Newton and Doug Christy to play hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
May 3, 1973-The Rapids baseball team blanked Deer River 4-0 as Mick Lucia pitched his second consecutive one-hitter while striking out 13. The Indians also pounded Buhl 15-0 as Brian Trygstad, Tony Jacobson and Dennis King pitched. Mike Johnson had a home run for the Indians.
May 3, 1973-Minnesota Vikings running back Dave Osborn will be the guest speaker for the Itasca State Junior College Lettermen’s Banquet.
May 3, 1973-Jerry Allen of Grand Rapids High School received the Webb LaBeau Memorial at the Lettermen’s Banquet.
60 Years Ago
April 25, 1963-Parks and Playground Improvement Committee members will recommend the purchase of property on Sylvan Lake in southwest Grand Rapids for a public boat landing.
April 25, 1963-An exceptionally slow spawning run has hampered operations at Little Cutfoot Sioux Fish Hatchery.
April 25, 1963-The Rapids baseball team defeated Greenway 8-5. Rod Kekkonen and Rich Chopp pitched for Rapids.
April 29, 1963-A sharp drop in the discharge at Leech Lake Dam has killed many fish and resumption of substantial discharges will have a damaging effect upon nesting waterfowl, Federal Dam residents report.
April 29, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were B. Hanley, Mickey Jetland, G. Snyder, Gerry Olson, D. Hass, and Louise Parker.
April 29, 1963-One-hit pitching by Ray Sarff and Rich Chopp led the Rapids baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Bigfork. Pat Patten and Tom Karkela led the Indian offense while D. Holt had the Huskies’ lone hit.
April 29, 1963-In golf, Greenway won a three-way meet with Rapids and Hibbing. Medalists were Jim Barle of Greenway and Pete Kinney and Joe LaMoth of Hibbing. Greenway then beat Rapids in a two-way match with Al Gustafson of the Raiders being the medalist.
