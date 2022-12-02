25 Years Ago

Nov. 2, 1997-St. Cloud Tech put 14 points on the scoreboard before Grand Rapids could register a tackle and it went on to post a convincing 41-6 victory over the Thunderhawks in the Section 8AAAAA championship football game at Legion Field. Eric Engesser scored the lone Rapids touchdown.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments