25 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1997-St. Cloud Tech put 14 points on the scoreboard before Grand Rapids could register a tackle and it went on to post a convincing 41-6 victory over the Thunderhawks in the Section 8AAAAA championship football game at Legion Field. Eric Engesser scored the lone Rapids touchdown.
Nov. 2, 1997-The march for a third consecutive Section 7AA volleyball championship began for Rapids as it ripped Duluth Denfeld in three straight games. Aimee Ross and Karen ZumMallen led the way.
Nov. 2, 1997-Northland-Remer won the Section 7A District 28 championship as it beat Deer River 3-0. Mia Peterson, Chris Wake, and Tracy Sawvel led the Lady Eagles.
Nov. 2, 1997-Season point winners at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Dave Gibeau, Don Smith, Tim Jackson and Jay Kintner.
Nov. 2, 1997-The Deer River football team won the Section 7AA championship by pounding Braham 62-12. Kevin Fairbanks, Justin Isaacs and Quinn Hastie all scored two touchdowns for the Warriors.
Nov. 5, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team continued its run for a third consecutive Section 7AA championship by sweeping Cloquet in quarterfinal action. Jenna Webb, Aimee Ross and Karen ZumMallen led the way.
Nov. 5, 1997-The Rapids girls cross country team placed ninth at the state meet. Veronica Sackett was 46th at state. For the boys, Nathan Coleman placed 14th in the state.
Nov. 5, 1997-Freshman Aaron Miskovich, a Grand Rapids graduate now playing with the University of Minnesota hockey team, was named Rookie of the Week in the WCHA.
Nov. 5, 1997-The Northland-Deer River girls cross country team placed fourth at the state meet. Coached by Dale Hillstrom, runners are Sarah Getty, Sarah Huotari, Amber Vaneps, Dara Hillstrom, Debbie Dollins, Katie Vaneps and Shelby Sandstrom.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1972-Dan Jinks of Grand Rapids earned All-Iron Range Conference Football Team honors on defense for 1972, and Jerry Allen and Mick Lucia were selected for offense. John Elioff of Greenway made the team on offense. Receiving honorable mention for the Indians were Adam Selesmeyer, Tom Sobolik, Greg Schreader, Bud Vann, Jim Columbus and Brian Gildemeister. Receiving honorable mention from Greenway were Tim Lawson, Dennis Hansen, Bob Bogdanovich, Dan Mandich, Randy Metzer and Bill Miskovich. Other All-Conference players were Gary Samson, Joe Micheletti, Jerry Taylor, Joe Checco, Tom Sikich and Rick Tintor of Hibbing, Mike Newman, Jim Kalleveg, Paul Coldagelli, and Paul Sadar of Eveleth, Ray Buris, Dan Peterson and Mike Squillace of Virginia, Dave Zorpella and Dennis Rokser of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Mark Falcone and Steve Tervo of Chisholm, and Tom Klun of Ely.
Nov. 2, 1972-District 28 had a girls extramural volleyball tournament in Grand Rapids. Ann Karges captained the 12-member Grand Rapids team of Patty King, Andi Shear, Deb Bennett, Iva Raymond, Deb Raymond, Nancy Micheletti, Libby Welliver, Jane Hoolihan, Willette Adamson, Vicki Lykins and Cindy Herring. Shirley Snyder is the coach assisted by Jean Hall and student teacher Kathy Buringrud.
Nov. 2, 1972-Game officials at the DNR predict that the state’s new style 30-day deer season will substantially reduce the deer kill and hunting success this year in much of the main deer range.
Nov. 6, 1972-The Rapids B squad football team conducted a supper party at the Bill Baker home in Grand Rapids.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Rose Tok, L. Peterson, Dolores Parker, Della Gunter, and Jo Fredrickson.
Nov. 1, 1962-Pat Patten, a lineman with the Rapids football team, was named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Football First Team. Other members of the First Team include center Jim Barle of Greenway, Peter Lind, Hibbing, Joel Maturi, Chisholm, James Dropp, Chisholm, Mike Laukka, Virginia, Ben Bonazza, Hibbing, Tom Gunderson, Eveleth, Gerald Emery, International Falls, Dave Vecchi, Hibbing, and Gary Lee, Chisholm. Bill Beasley of Rapids was named to the Second Team while Terry Houwman, Jim Reif and Bill Varani received honorable mention. Named to the Second Team from Greenway were Dick Staydohar and Andrew Dasovich.
Nov. 5, 1962-Plans for the Nov. 24 grand opening of the Itasca Recreation Association’s indoor arena at Legion Field were made. If weather permits and the building is usable, a hockey game will be played between the University of Minnesota-Duluth varsity and the Grand Rapids Bruins. Two Midget teams from Grand Rapids will also see action.
Nov. 5, 1962-Playing tackle on the St. Cloud State College football team this season was Larry Heiniemi of Trout Lake, a junior who is expected to be a key man in the line next season.
Nov. 5, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Marge Fleming, S. Harms, Maxine Rajala, Mae Yelle, June Lofstrom, and Ruth Martin.
Nov. 5, 1962-Officers in the Gutterball Bantams League are Rick Glorvigen, Dan DeGuiseppi, and John Dimich.
