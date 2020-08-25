10 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 2010-Grand Rapids’ Legion Field played host to four Minnesota American Legion Division I state tournament games. Fergus Falls, St. Cloud Chutes, Maple Grove and Duluth played games locally.
Aug. 1, 2010-To say Cohasset’s Matt Schneider has hit his stride would be an understatement. He recently stamped his name into the 110th U.S. Amateur Championships by winning the U.S. Amateur sectional qualifier at the Golden Valley Golf and Country Club.
Aug. 1, 2010-Bill Kinnunen, who is in his 11th year as head coach of the Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team, was named Minnesota American Legion Division I Baseball Coach of the Year.
Aug. 1, 2010-Aimee Anwiler of Grand Rapids earned a silver medal as part of Team Minnesota at the 2010 Special Olympics USA National Games in Lincoln, Neb.
Aug. 4, 2010-Paul Frick and Kathy LaFave of Grand Rapids competed in the Mr. and Mrs. Minnesota Natural bodybuilding competition.
Aug. 4, 2010-The 910 Itasca All Stars baseball team placed first in District 4 and played in the state tournament in Coon Rapids where it placed third. Members of the team are Ryan Barrett, Kail Lindgren, Cameron Grotjohn, Brooks Bachmann, Ryker Brazerol, Nano DeGuiseppi, Ian Pallin, Charlie Barrette, Tyler Danielson, Evan Mischke, and Gabe Holum. Coaches are Mark Barrette and Scott Bachmann.
Aug. 4, 2010-A baseball league for high school students is being planned for the Iron Range from Aug. 29 through Sept. 26. It is named the Range Fall Baseball League and it will be coordinated by Dave Bevacqua, head coach of the Hibbing Community College baseball team.
25 Years Ago
July 30, 1995-Mike Christensen of Grand Rapids became the second youngest golfer to ever win the prestigious Minnesota State Amateur Golf Tournament as he outlasted John Harris to win the tournament by one stroke at the Alexandria Golf Club in Alexandria. He becomes the youngest golfer, at 18 years old, to win since Bob Barbarossa won the 1964 title at age 16.
July 30, 1995-Kelly Kirwin of Grand Rapids received redemption at the Stillwater Country Club. Kirwin, 17, had finished second in the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association Junior Girls Tournament last year and she wanted to win the tournament this year. She won the tournament as an eighth grader, and won it again in as a 10th grader.
see history, b2
History
from page b1
Aug. 2, 1995-Winning the Men’s Long Course race at the Timberman Triathlon in Grand Rapids was Rick Rosenkranz of Grand Forks, N.D. Amy Geron of St. Paul won the women’s long course race.
Aug. 2, 1995-Shane Holm wants to give back to the community what he received while he was growing up in Grand Rapids. It is for that reason that he has just completed the second of what he hopes becomes an annual summer wrestling camp in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 2, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team won the Itasca Area Tournament and will play in the District 8 Tournament which will be conducted in Grand Rapids. Rapids pounded Hibbing 11-1 as Mark Hanson hurled a four-hitter. The offense was led by Guy Clairmont, Dan Piilola, Andy Haanpaa and Clint Gustafson. Rapids beat Marble 14-4 as Ryan Longtin was winning pitcher and Marc Dugas and James Brubaker led the offense. Rapids beat Marble again 9-2 as Travis Holte was winning pitcher and Dugas, Brubaker, Clairmont, Haanpaa and Longtin each had two hits.
Aug. 2, 1995-Mike Miskovich of the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association was named to the first ever USA Hockey Select 15 Festival Team from Minnkota.
Aug. 2, 1995-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and Tim Triebold of Marinette, Wis., finished fifth at the Weyerhaeuser AuSable River Canoe Marathon .
Aug. 2, 1995-The Mike’s of Bovey baseball team defeated the Warba Knights 9-5 in the elimination game of the Itasca League playoffs. The win propels Bovey into the Region 13C Tournament. Sean Bailey pitched a complete game for the win and added three hits and four RBIs.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1970-Lee’s North Star applied a crushing 2-0 shutout to the Merchants in fastpitch softball action. Bruce Whitted hurled a two-hitter and also ripped a three-run home run for Lee’s. Ray’s Sport and Cycle topped Village Inn 11-6 as Dennis Bowman was winning pitcher while Dan Erven had three hits with a home run for the Village Inn. Dainy Anderson and Don Tervo powered Ray’s as each hit a home run.
Aug. 3, 1970-Cary Flinck, with a low score of 73, and John Tveite, with a 75, won the Grand Rapids Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament at Pokegama Country Club.
Aug. 3, 1970-In Central Itasca Baseball League action, LaPrairie beat Splithand 9-6, Floodwood topped Spang 9-5, and Warba beat Swatara 18-11. Pengilly won two Chippewa Forest League games, topping Blackberry 12-1 and Inger 8-3.
Aug. 6, 1970-Bruce Niemi established a new track record in Super Stock competition at Grand Rapids Speedway as he pushed his green Chevrolet through the course in 19.99 seconds to win time trials.
Aug. 6, 1970-Moose Club, Hageman’s, Miller’s Red Owl and Blandin women’s slowpitch softball teams advanced through the first round of tournament to reach the semifinals of the postseason tournament.
Aug. 6, 1970-Ray’s Sport and Cycle fastpitch softball team challenged the Dutch Room slowpitch championship team to a doubleheader at Deer River, winning the fastpitch half of the meet 6-0 and losing the slowpitch contest 12-11.
Aug. 6, 1970-Kiwanians captured the interclub golf championship at Pokegama Country Club in a battle with the Rotarians and Lions. Low scores were by Karl Ryan, 37, Dr. O.C. Braun, 38, Mike Latimer and Bob Urista, 39, and Dick Erskine and Dr. Vern Erickson, 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.