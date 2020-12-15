10 Years Ago
Nov. 21, 2010-The Lightning girls hockey team opened the season with a 4-1 loss to White Bear Lake. Bethany Giles scored the GRG goal.
Nov. 21, 2010-Head coach Jeff Lightfoot and assistant coach Joe Cargill of the Rapids boys soccer team were named Section 7A Head Coach and 7A Assistant Coach of the Year.
Nov. 21, 2010-Solveig Viren of Grand Rpaids advanced at the state meet, finishing second in preliminaries in both her sprinting events.
Nov. 24, 2010-The Lightning girls hockey team skated past Duluth 7-3. The line of Molly Illikainen, Bailey Rasmussen and Hannah Scholl combined for 10 points.
Nov. 24, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team shined in the IRC Jamboree against Virginia.
Nov. 24, 2010-Freshman Solveig Viren of the Rapids girls swim team earned two fourth place finishes at the state meet inthe 50-and-100 freestyle events.
Nov. 24, 2010-The ICC women’s basketball team won the Vermilion Tournament with two wins. The Viking men suffered two tough losses.
Nov. 24, 2010-Megan Johnson of Hibbing was named the All-Iron Range Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1995-The Rapids girls swim team placed second at the Little Giant Invitational.
Nov. 19, 1995-Andrew Tracy of Greenway was named to the Sea-Range All-Conference Football Team.
Nov. 19, 1995-Local members of the Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Softball Team are Becky Kuusisto, Laura Gustafson and Debbie Brohman of champion Nashwauk-Keewatin, Anne Barle, Abbie Feldt, Theresa Venditto and Cindy Matteson of Greenway, and Rena Ikola and Cari Benham, Deer River.
Nov. 19, 1995-Former Grand Rapids athlete Becky Herr has been named head coach of the Bemidji High School girls gymnastics team.
Nov. 19, 1995-Named to the Northern Lakes Conference All-Conference Volleyball team are Rena Ikola, Alicia Erickson, Kari Ott and Nikki Goggleye, Deer River, Cindy Matteson and Leah Mattfield of Greenway, Amanda Amundson, Hill City, and Tiffany Hill, Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Nov. 22, 1995-Breckenridge held off Deer River 19-6 in Class B semifinal action at the state football tournament. Mike Fairbanks hit Joe Olson with a touchdown pass for the Warriors’ only points.
Nov. 22, 1995-Royal Slack of Grand Rapids team with Bob England of Minnesota to win first place in the 60 Plus Division in the state doubles racquetball tournament.
Nov. 22, 1995-Named to the All-Polar League North Football Team from Deer River are Joe Olson, Mike Fairbanks, Seth Paulsen, Adam Leming and Bill Mundt. Selected from Nashwauk-Keewatin are Zak Lancher, Kris Platt and Kelly Griese.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1970-The Rapids wrestling, hockey and basketball teams and the ICC hockey and basketball teams are getting ready for their seasons.
Nov. 26, 1970-Top bowlers in Grand Rapids leagues include Jerry Stejskal, Carolyn Patnaude, Ione Hedin, Barb Jelinek, Carol Toms, Diane Bibich, and Bob Wirtanen.
