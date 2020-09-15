10 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 2010-Several local golfers took to the course for the 39th annual Minnesota Women’s State Amateur Championship. Leah Grozdanich of Eagle Ridge was the top golfer making the Championship Flight.
Aug. 22, 2010-There will be a new baseball league taking to the field during the fall of 2010, at Grand Rapids Legion Field. The Grand Rapids Fall Baseball League for players at Grand Rapids High School will begin Aug. 29.
Aug. 25, 2010-The GRG girls tennis team rolled to a 7-0 victory over Duluth Central-Denfeld.
Aug. 25, 2010-The Grand Slam of Golf came to a close as played wrapped up at Pokegama, Eagle Ridge and Sugarbrooke golf courses. The event ended with a two-way tie for first place in the Men’s Division. The team of Casey Salakka and Kyle Ness tied John Hawkinson and Jordan Hawkinson. The Women’s Gross Division winner was Kelly Steen and Jeanne Hawkinson while Justine Moses and Sarah Larson were first in the Net Division.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1995-Jon Rohloff, a product of the Grand Rapids hockey program who was a rookie defenseman for the Boston Bruins last season, said his first season in the National Hockey League went well and as the season progressed, he became more comfortable with the rigors of playing in the NHL.
Aug. 20, 1995-Hill City ended its women’s softball season with Mike’s Liquor sweeping the tournament. Members of the Mike’s team include Jamie King, Emmy Boatman, Dawn Rassier, Glen Kingsley, coach, Theresa Landrus, Tabitha Pauly, Mindy Teetzel, Donna Carlson, Anne Marcotte, Dawn Nichols, Ginger Humphrey, Tracy Terebayza, Jessi Boatman, Steph Pauly and Lonna Weyer.
Aug. 20, 1995-Two former area high school football players are members of the University of Minnesota-Duluth football team this fall. Shawn Racine of Grand Rapids returns as a starter in the defensive backfield while Bill Shaughnessy of Greenway is also trying out for the team.
Aug. 23, 1995-Selected to be inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame were Myron Nielsen, Glen Swenson, John Rothstein and Dave Allen.
Aug. 23, 1995-The Greenway girls tennis team won two of three matches at the Hibbing Invitational. Kara Smiley won all three of her first singles matches.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1970-Low scores for the Pokegama Men’s Club outing were by Mike Latimer and Merlyn Bauder, both with 33, Lou Barle, 36, and Sam Podany, 37.
Aug. 24, 1970-Ray’s Sport and Cycle dropped season champion Lee’s North Star to win the end-of-season fastpitch softball tournament.
Aug. 27, 1970-A 45-day duck season with limits of four daily and eight in possession opens in Minnesota.
Aug. 27, 1970-Shooting 25’s at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Jim Luthen, Scotty Fish, Bill Miller, Les Voigt, Gary Akre, Jerry Washburn, Bernard Chandler, John Yurrick, Rex Watkins and Brad Aimonetti.
