25 Years Ago
April 14, 1996-Former Greenway High School hockey player Jim Hoey of Taconite remembers playing in the “Doug Long Game” which occurred in the 1970 state hockey tournament. In that tournament. St. Paul Johnson tipped Greenway in five overtimes as Johnson goaltender Doug Long stopped more than 60 shots.
April 14, 1996-More than 40 participants competed in the Vacek Memorial Racquetball Tournament at the YMCA.
April 17, 1996-According to Leo Burley, Grand Rapids, who serves as district chairman for Ducks Unlimited, about $15,000 was raised from the 14th annual Itasca County Chapter Banquet at the Sawmill Inn.
April 17, 1996-A contingent of Grand Rapids swimmers, along with coach Jerry Casey, will travel to Europe later this year to compete against European swimmers as part of the World Sports Exchange program. The swimmers are Brian Dick, Jeremy Bunderman, Jeremy Olson, Eric Sutherland, Brad Virden and Zach Malmquist.
April 17, 1996-The ICC baseball team split a doubleheader with Anoka Ramsey to start the season. It won the opener 3-1 as Adam Carlson pitched the distance and allowed five hits while striking out 10. Fletcher Waltman had a two-run double. The Vikings lost the second game 2-0 as Josh Vorpahl was losing pitcher.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1971-Members of the Sports Boosters Club, sports fans and others are invited to the Noble Hall Testimonial Dinner on April 17, at the Rainbow.
April 15, 1971-With snow still covering most of the ground including their practice field, the Grand Rapids Indians baseball team took to the streets to get in a little base running practice.
April 15, 1971-Linda Korhonen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Korhonen of Highway 2 East, was awarded four trophies for her bowling achievements in the annual Adult-Junior Bowling Tournament at Midway Bowl.
April 15, 1971-The U.S. Forest Service recently completed the construction of 10 log crib fish shelters at Sugar Lake. The purpose is to improve fishing success in the lake.
April 19, 1971-At least two parties living by Bass Lake spotted a moose. They are Randy Oberg and Ron Shepherd.
April 19, 1971-An outstanding teacher and coach in the game of life was honored as hundreds of sports fans and former Grand Rapids High School athletes conducted an appreciation banquet for retired football coach Noble Hall.
April 19, 1971-Awards were presented to three members of the 1970-71 Grand Rapids hockey squad. Ed Chopp was voted most valuable player for the second year in a row while Jim Stacklie was the team’s leading scorer with 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points. Rick Christy was voted the most improved player.
April 19, 1971-The Rapids baseball team opened its season, losing to Brainerd 2-0. Gregg Aune was losing pitcher. The Indians lost to Bemidji 6-5 as Gary Sargent was winning pitcher. Ron Gauthier took the loss for Grand Rapids on the mound. Mick Lucia, Ken Hupila and Lynn Wilson led the offense. Rapids won the second game over Bemidji 3-2 as Brian McCauley was winning pitcher.
60 Years Ago
April 13, 1961-Top bowlers in local leagues included D. Durling, Vivian Foix, E. Travica, Carolyn Jondreau, G. Tinquist, D. Sturk, Jo Korte, Maxine Rajala, E’Layne Bouvette, and Bob Carlson.
April 13, 1961-Two 18-year-old youths from Milwaukee have found that Minnesota likes to have its game and fish laws obeyed. They were discovered by state game wardens camped in the Bigfork area. Wardens discovered set lines, a gill net and a spread of decoys in the Big Fork River.
April 13, 1961-The Greenway High School Mermaids will present their annual water show.
April 17, 1961-Billy Bye, former Gopher gridder and now business manager of the Minnesota Vikings football team, will be in Grand Rapids May 4. He will talk to the men of Community Presbyterian Church.
