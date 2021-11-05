25 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1996-The Rapids girls cross country team will be making its first-ever appearance in the state meet by placing second in the section meet. Members of the team include Veronica Sackett, BethAnn Ellingson, Jenny Olson, Rachel Sackett, Erica Vann, Stephanie Scally, Dustine Fillbrandt, Ann Marie Gorath and Samantha Frey.
Oct. 27, 1996-The Greenway girls tennis team placed sixth at the state Class A tournament. The Raiders lost to Breck 7-0 but then beat Sauk Centre 5-2 in the second round. Winona Cotter beat the Raiders 5-2 to win the consolation championship.
Oct. 27, 1996-Ground-breaking ceremonies for the Minnesota Shooting Sports and Training Center that will be located at the old Sugar Hills ski area were conducted.
Oct. 30, 1996-The Rapids football team’s season came to an end as it lost to No. 1 seed Brainerd 27-14 in the section semifinals. Scoring the T’Hawk touchdowns were Ryan Burke and Jeff Wigfield.
Oct. 30, 1996-The ICC football team beat Fergus Falls 22-0 in first-round playoff action. Mike Bergloff had 42 carries for 206 yards to break the Vikings’ single-season rushing record with 1,152 yards. Bergloff, Dale Dingman and Jon Hosmer scored the Viking touchdowns.
Oct. 30, 1996-The Deer River football team advanced to its 10th section championship game in 13 seasons with a 22-18 come-from-behind victory over Ely. Kevin Fairbanks scored two touchdowns for the Warriors while Quinn Hastie scored the other.
Oct. 30, 1996-Northland-Remer and Deer River will play for the Subsection 28 championship. The Lady Eagles beat Chisholm in three games while Deer River dispatched Indus.
Oct. 30, 1996-Greenway eighth grader Kara Smiley drew the top-seeded player in the opening round of the state individual tennis tournament and lost.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1971-Joe Alexander, a former Bigfork game warden, has been named to fill one of the departments of the DNR assistant commissioner posts.
Oct. 28, 1971-The Rapids football team will go to Anoka to play in the Pumpkin Bowl. Leading the Indian offense will be Jim Rothstein, Dale Heffron, Mick Lucia, Ross Peterson, Brian Gildemeister and Doug Christy. Leading the defense are Mike Lynch, Dan Jinks, Bucko Smith, Mark Bauder, Len Wohlsdorf, Greg Schreader and Kelly Cahill.
Oct. 28, 1971-U.S. Olympic hockey team players will be at the West Range Arena in Coleraine for a game with the University of North Dakota. Coach Rube Bjorkman of UND is a former Greenway High School coach, well-known in this area. The Olympic team is coached by Murray Williamson and some of the top players include Henry Boucha of Warroad, Tim Sheehy of International Falls, Craig Sarner of the University of Minnesota, Kim Newman of Eveleth and the Air Force Academy, Pete Sears, New York, Huffer Christiansen, International Falls, Tom Mueller, Phill Wittliff and Ron Naslund.
Nov. 1, 1971-The Grand Rapids football team lost to Anoka 28-0 in the Pumpkin Bowl. Three fumbles led directly to Anoka touchdowns.
Nov. 1, 1971-Bigfork completed a highly-successful football season in the snow with a 30-24 win over Cass Lake and a season record of 6-2. Dale Schaal rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns and Ricky Schindler rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Nov. 1, 1971-Top bowlers in area leagues were Delores Merwin, Ilene Dimich, Bob Howard, Jean Hall, Roberta Liila, Bob Bowman and Joan Anderson.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1961-Tickets for the Grand Rapids-Richfield football game will go on sale. The game is in south suburban Minneapolis. The Indians will be battling for state-wide recognition and their 17th straight game without a loss, At one time in the season Richfield was ranked as the top team in the state.
Oct. 26, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Doris Smith, Carol Thoennes, Millie Paavola, Mary Williams, Rose Cloutier, Delores Morgan, Dolores Parker, Dolly Hofius, Ione Hedin, and Fay Erskine.
Oct. 30, 1961-The Rapids football team was overwhelmed by Richfield 47-12. Ray Tomberlin and Jerry Beier scored the Indian touchdowns. The loss ended a two-year winning streak for Grand Rapids.
