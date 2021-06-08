25 Years Ago
May 5, 1996-The Rapids boys track team lost to Bemidji in a dual meet. Taking first for the T’Hawks was Dan Shroyer in the pole vault, Matt Schroeder in the high jump, Rob Hurst in both hurdling events, and Eric Engesser in the 400 dash.
May 5, 1996-Members of the men’s championship curling team at Itasca Curling Club are Mark Irving, Harold Goetzman, Dave Hensel and Jerry Weggum.
May 5, 1996-The Rapids boys tennis team beat Greenway 6-1. Winning singles matches for Rapids were Nick Brown, Luke Schipper, Rob Benner and Jason Alstad. Winning doubles matches were the teams of Tim McMullin/Jeff Henrichsen and Andy Yeager/Jeff Wright. The Raiders’ lone point came from the doubles team of Jeremy Peterson/Jeremy LaFond.
May 5, 1996-The ICC fastpitch softball team swept a doubleheader from Mesabi. Mick Walz was the winning pitcher in both games while Mickie Norris, Kristin Rolle and Walz led the offense.
May 5, 1996-It was all Kristin Ferguson as the Barnum pitcher hurled a one-hitter and knocked in all of her team’s runs in a 3-0 win over Grand Rapids.
May 5, 1996-The ICC baseball team split a doubleheader with Hibbing as Aaron Carlson lost a tough 1-0 decision in nine innings in the first game for the Vikings. Josh Vorpahl was winning pitcher for Itasca in the second game and Paul Oelrich hit a home run.
May 5, 1996-In area baseball action, Deer River beat AlBrook 4-2 as Mike Fairbanks was winning pitcher and Bill Mundt led the offense. The Warriors beat Babbitt 18-3 as Mundt and Jason Thompson led the offense. Deer River also beat Floodwood 14-1 as Quinn Hastie pitched a one-hitter and Fairbanks, Mundt and Josh Villeneuve led the hitting. Ely beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-4 despite good offensive games by the Spartans’ Lenny Mayerle and Brian Gangl. Greenway topped Hill City 8-7 as Brian Schuster was winning pitcher and Mark Stupar and Bill Miskovich led the offense. The Raiders beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-1 as Jamie Steinberg was winning pitcher and Mike Stupar led the offense,
May 5, 1996-In area softball, Hill City improved to 8-0 with a 12-6 win over Chisholm. Diane Leonard was winning pitcher and Jenny LaSpina led the offense. Deer River tipped Cass Lake 10-09 as Mary Luko drove in the winning run. Greenway pounded Mt. Iron-Buhl 21-0 as Abbie Feldt pitched a two-hitter while Amanda Storlie, Feldt and Paula Maki led the offense.
May 5, 1996-Dave Avenson and Mimi Barzen, both of Grand Rapids, were the overall winners in the third annual 5K Run to End Child Abuse.
May 8, 1996-The Rapids girls track team was second in the Mullins-Kohlhoff Invite. Taking first for the Thunderhawks were Kendra Roberts in the 400 dash, BethAnn Ellingson in the 3,200 run, Jennie Erickson in the discus, Aimee Ross in the long jump and Shannon Warner in the high jump.
May 8, 1996-The ICC baseball team, led by pitcher Adam Carlson, beat Hibbing 7-2 in a one-game playoff to advance to the Region XIII Tournament.
May 8, 1996-The Rapids boys track team placed third in the Doc Savage Invite in Hibbing. Posting first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were Robert Hurst in both hurdling events, Eric Engesser in the 800 run, and Dan Shroyer in the pole vault.
May 8, 1996-Hibbing’s Billy Parris ripped a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Hibbing to a 4-3 win over the Rapids baseball team. Hibbing also downed Greenway 7-5.
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1971-Star wrestler Jerry Snetsinger was named Most Valuable Athlete for Itasca State Junior College. Athletes who earned special recognition were Mike Haverly, All-State football, and Dale Flinck, All-State Hockey. In addition, Karen Oaks was the first letter winner in a varsity sport as she was on the tennis team.
May 6, 1971-Rapids won a five-team track meet at Coleraine. Winning events for the Indians were Shields, Waller, Wiswell, Mark Johnson, Jacobson, Laflin and Smolke.
May 6, 1971-Fifteen older youth baseball teams will play in three state amateur leagues this season.
May 6, 1971-Recording perfect scores at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Bruce Lotti, Gary Akre, Don Wendt and Roger Adolfs.
May 6, 1971-The Rapids baseball team thumped Bigfork 14-0 as Greg Aune tossed a four-hitter. Ken Hupila and Lynn Wilson both had three hits.
May 10, 1971-George Jacobson cleared 6-feet, 1-inch to set a new high jump record at the Beaver Relays in Bemidji. Mark Johnson won the shot put for the Indians.
May 10, 1971-The Rapids baseball team beat Greenway 12-3 as Brian McCauley was winning pitcher. Ron Gauthier blasted two home runs.
60 Years Ago
May 4, 1961-The Rapids baseball team pounded Buhl 16-4 as Don Smith was winning pitcher and Roger Anderson had four hits while Ray Tomberlin had three. Bukovich had four hits for Buhl.
May 4, 1961-Rapids beat Greenway 74-49 in a track dual meet. Winning events for the Indians were Harder, Bowman, Moore, Hanna, Schendel, Mattson, and Blakesley. Winning events for the Raiders were Lothrop and Wilson.
May 4, 1961-Hibbing won a golf meet with Greenway and Grand Rapids. John LeNoie of Hibbing was medalist while Jim Barle of Greenway was second.
May 4, 1961-John Bymark, who recently returned from a tour of Europe as a member of the U.S. National hockey team, told the Kiwanis Club of Grand Rapids about his tour.
May 8, 1961-The Rapids baseball team lost to Hibbing 6-4 as Frank Sundvall was winning pitcher. Ron Tomberlin and Anderson both had two hits for the Indians.
