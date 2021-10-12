25 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1996-The Rapids football team beat Rosemount 20-14 in overtime. Jeff Wigfield scored two touchdowns for the Thunderhawks, including the one in overtime. Marcus Peters scored the other touchdown.
Sept. 22, 1996-Hibbing defeated the Rapids girls tennis team 6-1. The lone point for Rapids came at third doubles by the duo of Katie Glorvigen and Kelly Sherman.
Sept. 22, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team whitewashed Eveleth-Gilbert to improve to 8-1 on the season. In another match, Greenway lost to Moose Lake-Willow River 3-0 despite good matches from the Raiders’ Rachel Kyllander and Holly Saccoman.
Sept. 22, 1996-Steve Mishow of Grand Rapids is laying claim to the Grand Rapids record for playing the most consecutive games with one softball team. Mishow, 22, has started 200 straight games as a member of the Campus Life softball team, a streak which has lasted six years.
Sept. 22, 1996-Steve Forneris and John Bauer won a playoff to place first in the Gross Division of the Eagle Ridge Challenge.
Sept. 22, 1996-In area football action, Deer River ripped Cook 57-0. Justin Isaacs scored four touchdowns for the Warriors, including two via punt returns. Floodwood pounded Hill City 56-12 as Micky Hilton scored both Hornet touchdowns. Cherry downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 43-7 as Jason Felty scored the lone Spartans touchdown.
Sept. 25, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team took seventh in the tough Apple Valley Tournament.
Sept. 25, 1996-The ICC football team upset Willmar 21-12. Mike Bergloff rushed for 155 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Vikings.
Sept. 25, 1996-The Rapids girls swimming team defeated Cloquet 62-32. Individuals claiming first-place finishes include Zanna Dagel, Robin Olson, Tiffany Petermeier, Michelle Ogle, and Stephanie Bobich.
Sept. 25, 1996-Jeff Antonovich, former Greenway High School hockey star, has signed to play professional hockey with the Bakersfield Fog of the West Coast Hockey League.
Sept. 25, 1996-The Greenway girls tennis team defeated Grand Rapids 6-1.
Sept. 25, 1996-Two Grand Rapids High School wrestlers are among 106 scholar-athletes selected to the Academic All-America Wrestling Team. They are Joel Goeden and Jon Lachowitzer.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1971-An Izaak Walton League workshop at Long Lake Conservation Camp endorsed the Save Minnesota Deer campaign to restore the deer habitat improvement program.
Sept. 23, 1971-Rod Fox defeated Kent Nyberg of Coleraine two and one for the championship of the Pokegama Men’s Golf Club Tournament.
Sept. 23, 1971-Chairmen for the committee of the Itasca Curling Club are Jack Kellin, Dick Scanlon, Bob Pearson, Harold Goetzman, Chuck Russ and Frank Rahne.
Sept. 27, 1971-Greenway and Grand Rapids played to a 12-12 tie in high school football action. Dave Lotti and Bob Bogdanovich scored the Raider touchdowns while Mick Lucia and Ross Peterson found the end zone for the Indians.
Sept. 27, 1971-Powerful Mesabi State Junior College bombed Itasca 35-0 in college football action.
Sept. 27, 1971-Deer River kept in first place in the Arrowhead Conference by thumping Biwabik 21-14. Rasley, Howard and Daigle scored for the Warriors. Bigfork beat Kelliher 39-6 as Dale Schaal scored two touchdowns and Jeff Pederson, Ron Dauenbaugh, Dean Patrow and Ray Cole all had one. Hill City buried Akeley 56-0 as Jim Baratto scored four touchdowns, Jerry Duncan had two and Joe Gillson, Jerry Baratto and Terry Christiansen all scored one.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1961-State bullhead fishing operations started at Cutfoot Sioux with emphasis on safety for the 20 fishermen involved.
Sept. 21, 1961-Bob Percy was the winner of two trophies presented at the final stock car races of the season. One was for having the highest total of points for the last three weeks and was for being first in the Championship Trophy Race. Roger Carlson won the second Trophy race.
Sept. 21, 1961-Northern Minnesota football teams ranked among the top teams in the state include Grand Rapids, fifth, International Falls, eighth, and Greenway, 12th. Greenway entered the ranks after ripping Hibbing 28-0. Leading the way for the Raiders were Rian Tellor, Bruce Mangseth, Dennis Saarela, Mike Tok and Jim Barle. The line consists of Staydohar and Hecimovich at ends, Marinoff and Stebe at guards and Riehle, Hughes and Butterfield at tackles with Barle at center.
Sept. 21, 1961-Tom Hecimovich of Greenway will be center when Notre Dame opens its 1961 football season against Oklahoma. He is considered outstanding lineman and the most improved player on the squad this fall. He has already been called the “finest player Minnesota has sent to Notre Dame.” He was an All-Conference and All-State lineman with Greenway.
Sept. 21, 1961-Top bowlers in men’s leagues in the area were T. Sturk, Schagh, M. Horne, DeLuca, M. Grina and E. Swenson.
Sept. 25, 1961-The Rapids football team routed Ely 27-6. Bill Lesar scored a pair of touchdowns while Ray Tomberlin and Jerry Beier each scored one.
Sept. 25, 1961-Pat Patten, lineman on the Grand Rapids football team, has been named to WCCO’s first weekly All-State Football Team.
Sept. 25, 1961-Top bowlers in area women’s bowling leagues were Jean Hall, Evelyn Kent, June Lofstrom, Maxine Rajala, and Judy Nelson.
