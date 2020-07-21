10 Years Ago
July 11, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a 10-2 victory over Deer River. Mike Olson was winning pitcher while Cody Willis suffered the loss. Rapids beat West Duluth 19-6 as Jake Bischoff had three hits and scored two runs and Kyle Kleinendorst had two hits, scored three runs and drove in three more. Rapids also downed Superior 7-5 as Bischoff was winning pitcher. Patrick Moore had three hits.
July 11, 2010-John Skrbec of Grand Rapids High School has been named Iron Range Baseball Player of the Year by area newspapers.
July 14, 2010-Jan Guenther of Long Lake was the female International Course winner at the 26th Timberman Triathlon while Eden Prairie’s Dan Cohen claimed the male title.
July 14, 2010-The Rapids 16-18 girls fastpitch softball swept a doubleheader against Aurora.
July 14, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team went 2-2 at the Gopher Classic. It lost to Rosetown and Coon Rapids and defeated Hopkins and West Fargo. Kyle Kleinendorst hit a home run in the loss to Rosetown. Shay Anderson was tough on the mound in the win over West Fargo while Kleinendorst ripped a grand slam home run. Kleinendorst was winning pitcher against Hopkins while Zach Dick led the offense. Andrew Geislinger had a home run.
25 Years Ago
July 9, 1995-Dave Avenson of Cohasset and Disa Hillstrom of Remer were the men’s and women’s winners, respectively, in the Hill City Fun Run which was held on July 4.
July 9, 1995-Elk River won the Mike Mandich Memorial Baseball Tournament which was conducted in both Grand Rapids and Bovey. The Swatara Skeeters were second followed by the Marble Mallards and Mike’s of Bovey.
July 12, 1995-Pengilly native Mike Peluso, a member of the New Jersey Devils who won the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup as the top team in professional hockey recently, was given a hero’s welcome in the Greenway communities upon his arrival back to the area.
July 12, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team lost two out of three games at the Princeton Invitational Tournament. It lost to Moorhead 7-1 as Travis Holte was losing pitcher and Dan Piilola had the lone RBI. Rapids then beat Bemidji 3-0 as Mark Hanson and Ryan Longtin had RBIs while Hanson hurled a complete game shutout. Waite Park then tipped Rapids 4-3 in nine innings as Longtin hurled the distance in the loss.
July 12, 1995-Taking feature race wins at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Bill Matzdorf, Sam Skalsky, Charlie Castle and Tim Erven.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1970-Jeff Broman of Duluth is the 1970 Grand Rapids City Soapbox Derby champion.
July 13, 1970-In fastpitch softball action, Ray’s Sport and Cyle beat Village Inn 5-2 as Don Tervo and Dennis Bowman led the way. Lee’s North Star downed the Merchants 3-2 as Bruce Whitted topped Gene Seibert for the pitching win.
July 13, 1970-Superior downed Princeton 4-1 for the championship of the first Northern Minnesota Junior American Legion Invitational Tournament at Marble. Ely won the consolation title with a 7-3 win over Marble.
July 13, 1970-Ron Antonovich fanned 17 batters and held Blackberry to three hits in a 12-2 Pengilly victory in county league action. Goodland beat Inger 12-8 and Jim Crowder hurled Warba to a 5-1 win over Spang.
July 13, 1970-Tom Carpenter and Loren Pagel dominated racing action at the Grand Rapids Speedway as both took a pair of wins in their respective classes.
July 16, 1970-Ronnie Root, a Bigfork cowboy, is the first contestant to send his entry to the 15th annual North Star Stampede at Effie on July 25-26.
July 16, 1970-Nailing 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Bill Felosi, Art Mariska, Bob Fitzgerald, Charles Warrath, Mike Doty, Bill Cook, Gary Akre, Jerry Washburn, Rick Huner, Dennis Campbell and L.V. Hartle.
July 16, 1970-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Hibbing 4-2 as Lynn Wilson, Marty Epperly and Chip Wagner led the way. Rapids beat Marble 5-3 as Tom Ozbun was winning pitcher.
July 16, 1970-The Rapids Eagles baseball team tipped Babbitt 2-1 as Ray Tomberlin and Don Erven led the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.