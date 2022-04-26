25 Years Ago
March 23, 1997-Billy Mills, 1964 Olympics Gold Medal winner, was in the Itasca County area during Diversity Week addressing issues of diversity and personal excellence, and how a community can counteract drugs and alcohol in schools and the community. Mills is a Lakota Sioux Native American from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
March 23, 1997-Aaron Miskovich of Grand Rapids and Adam Hauser of Greenway were selected to the All-Area Boys Hockey Team. Other members of the First Team include Kyle Kolquist, Duluth East, Dylan Mills, Duluth East, Mark Gunderson, Duluth Denfeld, Matt Mathias, Duluth East, and Mike Perpich, Hibbing. Second Team members are Pete Capouch, Hibbing, Ryan Coole, Duluth East, Dom Talarico, Proctor, Andy Wheeler, Duluth East, and B.J. Willis, Hibbing.
March 26, 1997-Former Rapids wrestler Jeremy Goeden made a mid-season transfer to the University of Northern Illinois from the University of Minnesota after seemingly running into a dead end in his collegiate wrestling career. In a career highlighted by outstanding moves, this one may have been his best. He won the Mid-American Conference Tournament to qualify for the Division 1 National Tournament and then gained All-American status from that tournament.
March 26, 1997-The Rapids girls track team placed first at the Paul Bunyan Invitational in Bemidji. Winning events for the T’Hawks were Gina Zakariasen, Rachel Sackett, and Veronica Sackett. The boys team finished in the middle of the pack and was led by Rob Hurst, Jon Toivonen, Peter Bird and Josh Edwards.
March 26, 1997-Junior Mia Peterson of the Northland-Remer girls basketball team was named to the All-Area Second Team. Named to the First Team were Laura Hanson, Hermantown, Shanny Axtell, Barnum, Shyla McKibbon, Hibbing, Annelise Strommen, Duluth East, and Kylie Wainer, Two Harbors. Selected to the Second Team along with Peterson were Kate Madrinich, Hibbing, Quinn Vandenberg, Washburn, Wis., Heather Doty, Duluth Central, and Lacey Catanzarite, Esko.
March 26, 1997-Top female bowlers in area leagues were Jen Sapan, Kim Anderson, Vicki Baker, Sauce Crowe and Roberta Liila.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1972-After winning a Northern championship, the Fighting Rainbow Peewee hockey team will play in the Bloomington Can-Am Tournament. Leading scorers are Allan Cleveland, Don Schroeder, John Acheson, Todd Orhn and Gary DeGrio. Coaches are Ted Brill and Robin Baker.
March 23, 1972-Members of the Team of the Year in Grand Rapids youth basketball are Greg Johnson, Jim Peterson, Lyle Shuey, Richard Aune, Steve Iwasko, Mike Portugue, David Stanelle, Roger Bishop, Mike Dowling and Kevin Rohling.
March 23, 1972-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Star Basketball Team are Ross Petersen and Dale Heffron of Grand Rapids, Charles Kocinski and Paul Lindhag of International Falls, Larry Gevik and George Milusenic of Eveleth, Rich Stark and Rick Tintor of Hibbing, Dwight Palmi of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Mike Kochevar and Tim Casey of Chisholm, and Gary Gotchnik of Ely.
March 23, 1972-Named to the Iron Range Conference All-Star Hockey Team are Jim Stacklie, Mike Newton, Kelly Cahill and Don Madson of Grand Rapids, Peter Waselovich, Jim Knapp and Craig Dahl of International Falls, Pete LoPresti and Jim Spolarich of Eveleth, Herman Milinovich and Joe Micheletti of Hibbing, Chuck Zupetz of Virginia, Roger Grembowski of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Dan LeClair of Greenway, Gary Johnson of Gilbert, Buzz Schneider of Babbitt, and Mark Falcone of Chisholm. Named to the Second Team in hockey were Doug Christy and Wayne Madson of Grand Rapids and Timbo Lawson of Greenway.
March 23, 1972-Jack Olwell, sharp-shooting star of the Itasca State Junior College basketball team, has been named All-Conference. He averaged 25.4 points per game.
March 23, 1972-It will be the Iron Range Conference Coaches Team versus a team led by Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson in a Hall of Fame Benefit Game in Grand Rapids. Cliff Kauppi, the first Rapids coach, will coach the Coaches team which is led by Bill McKenzie of Eveleth, Bob Gernander, Greenway, Gus Hendrickson, Grand Rapids, Dave Hendrickson, Virginia, Herb Sellars, Chisholm, Dan Dilworth, Itasca State Junior College, and Terry Shercliffe of UMD. Other players will be Noble Hall, Myron Roswold, John Bymark, Joe Camilli and Ken Troumbly. Herb Brooks, head coach at the University of Minnesota, will play on the Governor’s team.
March 27, 1972-The 1956 Olympic hockey team led by Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson trounced the IRC Coaches Team 9-1.
March 27, 1972-Herb Brooks, head hockey coach at the University of Minnesota, is the featured speaker for the second annual High School Hockey Honor Banquet at the Rainbow in Grand Rapids.
60 Years Ago
March 22, 1962-Members of the Iron Range Conference All-Star Basketball Team are Ray Tomberlin, Grand Rapids, Jim Urick, Virginia, Norm Manselle, International Falls, Don Martella, Hibbing, Tony Lynch, International Falls, Jere Mossier, Grand Rapids, Lew Ribich, Chisholm, James Whittington, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Martin Lakner, Ely, and Robert Peterson, Virginia.
March 22, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were R. Wirtanen, Ann Sturk, and Virgil Mears.
March 22, 1962-The Marble-Twin Lakes basketball team placed third in the state tournament held in Bloomington. Hopkins, made up of ex-pros and college stars such as Garmaker, Schnittker, Tchimperl, Kline and Hamilton, barely defeated the local team. Members of the Marble-Twin Lakers team are Doyle Hartje, Bud Grell, Bob Nordskog, Dick Roach, Bill Smith, Dave Anderson, Terry Sjoberg, Bill Desrocher, Jim Rhodes and Norm Hecimovich.
March 22, 1962-University of Minnesota football player Robin Tellor of Coleraine showed motion picture highlights of the University of Minnesota football season to two Grand Rapids clubs.
March 22, 1962-Basketball’s amazing Harlem Globetrotters will appear in Coleraine.
March 26, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Verna Maki, Evelyn Columbus, Carolyn Jondreau, Maxine Rajala, Ray Guertin, Will Swanson, B. McDonald, C. Manginen, Wanda Smith, J. Murphy, Phyllis Ruppelius, Jane Forneris, J. Williams, and Ann Shannon.
