25 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1997-The Greenway girls tennis team topped Crosby-Ironton 5-0.
Sept. 21, 1997-The Rapids girls swim team lost to Hibbing 163.5 to 150.5. Placing first in individual events for the Thunderhawks were Kelly Rothstein, Shyla Wilson, and Molly Dick.
Sept. 21, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team beat International Falls and Eveleth-Gilbert. Standing out were Ann Schroeder, Aimee Ross, Sara Scheierl and Jenna Webb.
Sept. 21, 1997-Rapids senior running back Rob Hurst scored five touchdowns in the first half as the Thunderhawks pounded Duluth East 55-6.
Sept. 21, 1997-Winners in the weekly fishing contest were Louis H. Fritz, Hawkeye, Iowa, 7-9 walleye from Cutfoot Sioux, Stanley C. Jozefisk, Woodstock, Ill., 12-4 northern from Cutfoot Sioux, Brian Farmer, Thawville, Ill., 1-11 crappie from Sand Lake, Thomas J. England, Elkhart, Ind., 1-4 sunfish from Graves Lake, Peggy Gomez, Brooklyn Park, 4-2 smallmouth bass from Jessie Lake, Tom Lewis, Clinton, Ind., 5-9 largemouth bass from Brandon Lake, and Randall Kmiec, Round Lake Beach, Ill., 21-8 muskie from Moose Lake.
Sept. 21, 1997-The Timberline team defeated National Steel in a tiebreaker to win the Pokegama Men’s Club playoffs at Pokegama Golf Course. Members of the team are Dave Hensel, Bill Hilback, Mike Malberg, Bill Dotlich and Joe Dotlich.
Sept. 21, 1997-In area football action, Deer River pounded Cook 62-14. Jake Olson and Josh Tupper both scored two touchdowns while Quinn Hastie, Kevin Fairbanks, Jesse Barnacle, Justin Isaacs and Jess Huju all had one. Greenway tipped Mesabi East 13-8. Mark Gibeau and Shawn Wright scored the Raider touchdowns. Hill City ran past Floodwood 50-20 as Richie Kingsley and Micky Hilton both scored three touchdowns. Seth Amundson also had a touchdown for the Hornets.
Sept. 24, 1997-Both the Rapids boys and girls cross country teams placed first in the John A. Curran Cross Country Invitational at Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks Nate Coleman won the boys race while Josh Edwards was third, Casey Rutherford, fourth, and Simon Lick was eighth. For the girls, Veronica Sackett was first, Rachel Sackett, third, Ann Marie Gorath, fourth, Stephanie Scally, fifth, Dustine Fillbrandt, sixth, Louise Miltich, seventh, and Samantha Frey, eighth.
Sept. 24, 1997-The Rapids volleyball team downed Virginia led by Jenna Webb, Shannon Warner and Aimee Ross.
Sept. 24, 1997-The ICC football team lost to Ridgewater 30-20.
Sept. 24, 1997-The Rapids boys soccer team topped Brainerd 5-3 as Ryan Lahti scored two goals and Matt Bothma, Jason Joseph, and Chris Pollock all had one.
Sept. 24, 1997-The Rapids girls soccer team blanked Brainerd 4-0 as Grace Lubakka, Maria Bujold, Laura Nelson and Ramona Vann scored for the Thunderhawks and Jessica Hokkanen posted the shutout in the nets. Rapids was shut out by Hibbing in a match later in the week.
Sept. 24, 1997-The Itasca volleyball team lost to Mesabi and Vermilion despite strong performances from Christina Dake and Megan Kivi.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1972-Five more Minnesota lakes including two in Itasca County have been designated for muskie management following public hearings held this past summer. The lakes are Baby and Howard in Cass County, North Star and Pughole in Itasca County, and Independence in Hennepin County.
Sept. 21, 1972-Three freshmen and three sophomores make up the six-member Itasca State Junior College cheerleading squad. They are Patty Rhoades, Mary Barle, Denise Herdman, Sue Gabrielsen, Jean McCartney and Diane Daigle.
Sept. 21, 1972-Winners for the week in the local fishing contest were Ralph Redding, Bode, Iowa, 18-13 northern from Winnie, Mrs. Paul Houg, West Union, Iowa, 9-9 walleye from Winnie, Bruce D. Johnson, Minneapolis, 18-4 muskie from Little Winnie, Dan Riehle, Grand Rapids, 4-14 smallmouth bass from the Mississippi River, Mrs. F.E. Herlan, Mankato, 2-6 crappie from Portage Lake, and Marvin Franke Sr., Gaylord, 1-10 sunfish from Little Cutfoot Sioux.
Sept. 25, 1972-Top bowlers in area bowling leagues were A. Tok, Dolores Morgan, Blanche Bowman, Judy Lange, and J. Bischoff.
Sept. 25, 1972-The Grand Rapids High School football team lost to tough Hibbing 21-0. Gary Samson scored two touchdowns for the Bluejackets while Rick Tintor added the other.
Sept. 25, 1972-The Itasca Junior College football team lost to Brainerd 49-36. Dale Gillson scored three touchdowns for the Vikings while Nick Youker and Jim Cook both had one. Carl Hendrickson scored five touchdowns for Brainerd.
Sept. 25, 1972-Chisholm topped the Greenway football team 14-8. Bill Miskovich scored the Greenway touchdown and he hit Bob Bogdanovich with the two-point pass. Biwabik beat previously unbeaten Deer River 22-6. Andy Gotchie scored the Warrior touchdown. Bigfork downed Blackduck 20-6 as Larry Kaczor scored two touchdowns and Dale Schall added the other.
Sept. 25, 1972-Virginia dominated the annual John A. Curran Invitational Cross Country Meet in Grand Rapids. Henry Beauregard of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes won the varsity race. Ron Campbell of the Indians was fifth.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 20, 1962-Winners in the weekly fishing contest were Cecel Abarr, Des Moines, Iowa, 5-8 black bass from Big Ole Lake, Gary Sellers, Grand Rapids, 4-6 smallmouth bass from the Mississippi River, Donald Roush, Rockwell City, Iowa, 14-0 northern from Leech Lake, Robert Pellersels, Sac City, Iowa, 7-0 walleye from Rush Island Lake, and Helen Brownley, Grand Rapids, 12-0 muskie from Spider Lake.
Sept. 20, 1962-”More fun per gun” must replace “more ducks per trip” as the aim of the duck hunter, regional game manager Milton Stenlund told Grand Rapids Izaak Waltons.
Sept. 20, 1962-Rod Kekkonen’s 33-yard sprint around left end was the winning margin when the Rapids B football team defeated Aitkin 7-0.
Sept. 20, 1962-Heavyweight wrestling champion Vern Gagne will headline a mat show at the Grand Rapids National Guard Armory. Other wrestlers on hand will be Tiny Mills, Big John Evans, and Cry Baby Cannon.
Sept. 24, 1962-James M. Luthen of Grand Rapids won the handicap trophy at the second annual Bree Cappoletti Memorial Trapshoot in Virginia.
Sept. 24, 1962-Chisholm’s Bluestreaks took revenge from 14 straight defeats from Grand Rapids as they trimmed the Indian football team 31-0. Chisholm quarterback Tom Moeller threw three touchdown passes. It was the first Iron Range Conference loss for Grand Rapids since the final game of the 1959 season when Greenway dropped them 7-0.
Sept. 24, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were R. Liila, Linnea Schultz, Vera Craig, Kielbasa, Maxine Rajala, A. Lehtinen, W. Ojala, C. Richardson, Wally Herschbach, and Doris Smith.
Sept. 24, 1962-The Bigfork football team belted Gilbert 34-6. Bob Olson, Jim Dunlap and Randy Rajala led the way.
