(Ed. note: The July 6, 1997, sports section was not available.
25 Years Ago
July 6, 1997-The Itasca Law Enforcement softball team competed in the State Law Enforcement Tournament in Coon Rapids and lost three tough games. Members of the team are Jim Brooks, Tim Oakley, Tim Thomas, Don Hoey, Bill Peltier, Aaron Apitz, Steve Sigfrinius, Darrin Shevich, Bob Lawson, Butch Sunde, John Rubesh and Tom Williams.
July 9, 1997-The Grand Rapids Running Rebels baseball team was swept by Bemidji by the scores of 14-13 and 9-1. Standing out for the local team were Jeff Wigfield, Eric Simonson and Ryan Longtin.
July 9, 1997-Stacy Homstad of Superior, Wis., and Mimi Barzen of Grand Rapids were the men’s and women’s overall winners, respectively, in the Hill City Fourth of July Fun Race.
July 9, 1997-Racing winners in Grand Rapids were Rick Jacobson, Sam Skalsky, Caley Emerson and Loren Lindquist.
July 9, 1997-The Northwoods U17 boys soccer team was busy. Jonah Hietala, Joey Delorme, Jason Joseph and Matt Carlson.
July 9, 1997-Professional canoeists Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and Mike Vincent of Regina, Sask., Canada, teamed up to win the 24th annual Samuel Hearn Canoe Days Race in Cumberland House, Sask., Canada.
July 9, 1997-Itasca Freestyle youth wrestlers who competed in the Regional/National tournament were Josh Goeden, Phil Hendrickson, Quincy Osborn, Caleb Carlson and Chris Thompson.
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1972-The sixth annual Soap Box Derby is set. A total of 31 drivers will be entered from Grand Rapids, International Falls, Babbitt, Virginia and Bigfork.
July 6, 1972-Hibbing’s Roger Carlson powered his Late Model car to his second Minnesota state title in as many years at the Hibbing Speedway. John Schultz of Grand Rapids took home top honors for the state title in the Hobby Stock class.
July 6, 1972-Coach Robin Baker’s young VFW paddlers returned from the Menominee River Canoe Races at Marinette, Wis., with two firsts and two seconds. Len Wohlsdorf and Tom Sobolik finished first in the 13-mile Junior Cruising Race and Chris Baker and Chris Fulton were first in the fledgling race.
July 6, 1972-In county league baseball, Blackberry and Swatara split a doubleheader. Gary Sutherland was winning pitcher in Blackberry’s win. Clark Bailey was winning pitcher in Splithand’s win. Sutherland homered for Blackberry while Ken Olds had a homer for Swatara. Swatara beat Inger 17-8 with Fred Simonson the winning pitcher. Hill City topped Deer River 17-5 as Allan Olson was winning pitcher.
July 6, 1972-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Booster Contest were Patricia Osburn, DeMotte, Ind., 8-pound, 1-ounce walleye form Big Ole Lake, James Blasfeld, St. Cloud, 19-1 northern from the Mississippi River, Bill Buhl, Minneapolis, 16-4 muskie from Little Moose Lake, and Frank LaBosco, Chicago, 5-4 largemouth bass from Cutaway Lake.
July 10, 1972-Turning in the fastest heat of the day to edge Class A winner Jeff Woods of Babbitt, Don Lewis of International Falls, 12 years old, won the Soap Box Derby in Grand Rapids.
July 10, 1972-In the Grand Rapids Men’s Softball League, Rainbow is atop the East Division with a 10-1 record while Moose Club is 9-1. In the West Division, Dutch Room Pan-O-Rama is 10-0 with Blandin second at 7-4.
July 10, 1972-Scott Sarkela, 12, Grand Rapids, was the runner-up for the Pitch, Hit and Throw competition at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.
July 10, 1972-Kevin Roth, left winger on the Itasca State Junior College national champion hockey team, has been awarded a Bush Foundation Scholarship at Concordia College for the next two academic years. He will play hockey there.
60 Years Ago
July 5, 1962-A total of 28 canoe teams will paddle into Grand Rapids on the Mississippi River for the Scout Canoe Derby.
July 5, 1962-In county league baseball, Balsam handed Bovey its first defeat 7-6 in 10 innings. Ralph Kluck homered and Bruce Garner drove in the winning run. Bob Card’s long three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning helped Trout Lake beat Remer 11-10. Ken Walter, Robinson and Johnson led LaPrairie over Cohasset 7-3. Lawrence Lake tipped Keewatin led by Hecimovich, Dahline and Delich. Luke Hoey had three doubles and Slupe added a home run as Taconite beat Deer River 13-7. Elich and Prich led Pengilly over Goodland 7-3.
July 9, 1962-The Grand Rapids Junior American Legion baseball team beat Coleraine 14-2 as Tomberlin had three hits and Nellis added two. Tok, Barle and Conrad had the Coleraine hits. Rapids also ripped Nashwauk 21-5 as Mossier had four hits and Nellis, Erholtz, Libbey, Cornell and Chopp all had two hits.
July 9, 1962-Low scores in men’s league golf action were by Dr. Pete Gibbons, 39, and Karl Ryan, 40. In women’s league golf, Joan Richardson led with a 47.
July 9, 1962-Jim Stahl belted two homers and a double to drive in seven runs for Blandin, which blasted Bovey 11-0 in fastpitch softball action. Whitted and Hagy hurled two-hit ball for the winners. In another game, Air Force rolled over Dutch Room 13-1.
