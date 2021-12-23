25 Years Ago
Dec. 8, 1996-The Greenway hockey team jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Grand Rapids and then had to hold on for a 5-4 win. Paul Koski had two goals for the Raiders while Josh Miskovich, Joe Jorgenson and Matt Troumbly all had one. Tallying for the Thunderhawks were Jeff Wigfield, Marcus Peters, Mike Miskovich and Mitch Kellin.
Dec. 8, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team opened the season by ripping Virginia 91-56. Dusty Rychart scored 37 points for the Thunderhawks while Mike Bobrowski added 16.
Dec. 8, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Chisholm tipped Bigfork 36-35 despite eight points from the Huskies’ Katie Kocian and Emily Wiberg. Greenway topped Floodwood 43-39 as Tiffany Hill scored 14 points. Deer River beat Hill City 60-16 as Kari Ott scored 19 points.
Dec. 11, 1996-The Rapids girls basketball team whipped Virginia 65-34 as Kim Toewe led the way with 12 points. The Thunderhawks also beat Duluth Denfeld 46-43 as Jenna Webb scored 10 points.
Dec. 11, 1996-The ICC women’s basketball team lost a pair of games, The Vikings were led by Janice Steinkopf and Shelly Myrvold.
Dec. 11, 1996-Matt Troumbly scored in overtime to lead Greenway past International Falls3-2. Blade Metzer and Chris Olson also scored for the Raiders while Adam Hauser had 16 saves in the nets.
Dec. 11, 1996-Jim “Moose” Malmquist, athletic director at Gustavus Adolphus for 23 years, will retire. He is a 1953 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and a member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.
Dec. 11, 1996-The Rapids boys basketball team overpowered Mesabi East 89-64. Dusty Rychart scored 39 points for the T’Hawks while Eric Engesser added 17.
Dec. 11, 1996-In area girls basketball action, Northland-Remer beat LaPorte 56-32 as Mia Peterson scored 17 points. Floodwood downed Deer River 63-41 despite 10 points from the Warriors’ Sarah Ojanen. Aitkin ran past Greenway 58-43 despite 10 points from the Raiders’ Holly Porter. Bigfork stopped Hill City 56-20 as Kayla Scrivner scored 11 points. Northland-Remer downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 67-36 as Tracy Knapp scored 19 and Mia Peterson added 18. Jenny Gustafson had 13 points for the Spartans.
Dec. 11, 1996-In area boys basketball play, Greenway beat Northland-Remer 62-54 as Jeff Doughty scored 23 points. Josh Giffen had 14 for the Eagles. Deer River ran past Hill City 84-32 as Josh Tupper scored 25 points and Lars Peterson added 21. Adin Bailey had 14 for the Hornets. Chisholm pounded Nashwauk-Keewatin 97-28 as Dan Randall scored 12 for the Spartans. McGregor downed Greenway 62-34 despite eight points from the Raiders’ Todd Drake. Bigfork ripped Littlefork-Big Falls 82-31 as Noah Rounds scored 20 points.
Dec. 11, 1996-Mike Bergloff and Trent Peterson of the ICC football team were named to the All-Region 13 Football Team. Named All-Conference besides Bergloff and Peterson were Toby Breth, Simon Kern, Ted Anderson, Pete Lego, Travis Obrycki, Lance Dahl, Jon Hosmer, Matt Swinney and Mike Wicker.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1971-The Itasca Junior College wrestlers had a double win over North Dakota School of Science and North Hennepin Junior College. Former Rapids state champion Marv Mortenson coaches the North Dakota team. Winning matches for the Vikings were Mike Holden, Tom Ritchie, Rich Clayton, Jay Columbus and Larry Kern.
Dec. 9, 1971-Grand Rapids High School cross country ski team members have brushed an eight-foot wide trail at Sugar Hills with seven bridges or creek crossings.
Dec. 9, 1971-The first Lone Pine snowmobile races of the winter were held at the track two miles east of Grand Rapids off Highway 169. Winners were Hanson, Green, Eichorn, McNamara, Mark Figgins, Danielson and Kapplinger.
Dec. 13, 1971- The third annual Minnesota State Championship Snow
see history, b2
history
from page b1
mobile Races, to be conducted at the fairgrounds in Grand Rapids, is the culmination of three years work by the Lodging Committee of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 13, 1971-The Rapids basketball team won two games. It defeated Eveleth 71-62 as Ross Peterson scored 21 points while Dale Heffron had 17 points and Mick Lucia added 15. The Indians also beat South St. Paul 74-58 as Chip Wagner scored 22 points and Alan Waller added 15.
Dec. 13, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team – ranked ninth in the state – beat Bemidji 30-15. Winning matches for the Indians were Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Randy Mertes, Doug Johnson, Jim Columbus and Dan Jinks.
Dec. 13, 1971-Anoka-Ramsey won the Itasca Junior College Wrestling Invitational. Tom Ritchie was Itasca’s only champion.
Dec. 13, 1971-The Rapids hockey team lost to Minneapolis Southwest 4-3. Tom Clusiau, Wayne Madson and Don Madson scored for the Indians.
Dec. 13, 1971-In area basketball, Deer River beat Gilbert 66-61 as Doug Peterson and Steve Preble both scored 15 points. Greenway lost to Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 84-58 despite 16 points from the Raiders’ Dan Sutherland. Nashwauk-Keewatin downed Biwabik 49-37 as Bob Bolf scored 16 points. Bigfork beat Buhl 83-79 as Mike Kaczor and Dale Schall both scored 22 points for the Huskies while Ed Olson added 17.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1961-Top bowlers in area bowling leagues were N. Brenden, B. McDonald, L. Jensen, H. Salo, F. Sullivant, E. Nyman, and Mary Bibbey.
Dec. 7, 1961-Karsten Nissen, Harry Davis and Richard Grant will conduct a boxing clinic for area boys in Hibbing.
Dec. 7, 1961-Lawrence Gilbert won the highest score of 295 at the Pokegama Sportsmen’s Club shoot at Patterson’s Pokegama Lake Store.
Dec. 11, 1961-The Rapids basketball team took two victories in two days. It beat Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 69-63 as Ray Tomberlin scored 28 points and Paul Schendel added 18. The Indians also beat Hibbing 59-50 as Tomberlin scored 19 points and Schendel added 15. Don Martella had 20 points for Hibbing.
Dec. 11, 1961-The Itasca Junior College basketball team downed Brainerd 69-67 as ex-Greenway star Keith Tok scored 21 points and former Rapids star Glen Harder added 15.
Dec. 11, 1961-The Rapids wrestling team pounded Forest Lake 42-8 for its 25th straight win. Getting wins for the Indians were Don Kuusinen, John Johnson, Tom Fider, Gary Luoma, Jerry Beier, Jim Beier, Marvin Mortenson, Nelson, Jim Kamman and Gooch.
Dec. 11, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were W. Herschbach, M. MacRostie, H. Salo, Carolyn Jondreau, Marge Yeschick, Al Linder, Ruth Acheson, Joyce Berg, Viv Moorhead, Connie Johnson, and Pat Sturk.
Dec. 11, 1961-Greenway’s Mike Tok scored three goals in the first period to lead the Raiders past Hibbing 9-1. Jack Stebe and Don Rollins both scored two goals while Johnny Lothrop made 26 stops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.