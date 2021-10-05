25 Years Ago
Sept. 15, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team derailed Proctor in four games. Jackie Blair, Amie Knutson, Andi Paul, Gina Zakariason, Karen ZumMallen and Heidi Madsen all played well.
Sept. 15, 1996-Justin Lamppa, a native of Tower, has been named head baseball coach at Itasca Community College.
Sept. 15, 1996-In area football action, Hill City beat Wrenshall 58-32 as Joe Watkins rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Deer River pounded Nashwauk-Keewatin 44-0 as Quinn Hastie scored four touchdowns. Hermantown beat Greenway 55-28. Nate Smith, Dan Fillbrandt, Jon Herschbach and Ryan Wright scored the Raider touchdowns. Cotton topped Bigfork 36-28 despite two touchdowns from the Huskies’ Micah Myers and one each by Brian Johnson and Powell.
Sept. 15, 1996-The Greenway girls tennis team beat Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1. Winning singles matches for the Raiders were Kara Smiley, Jill Barle, Sarah Thomas and Kelly MacNeil.
Sept. 18, 1996-Both the Rapids boys and girls cross country teams placed first in the J.A. Curran Invitational in Grand Rapids. Top Thunderhawk girls runners were Veronica Sackett, second, Rachel Sackett, third, BethAnn Ellingson, fifth, Ann Marie Gorath, seventh, Dustine Fillbrandt, eighth, and Jenny Olson, ninth. Top runners for the boys were Nate Coleman, second, Josh Edwards, third, Josh Bobich, fourth, and Derek Jackson, sixth.
Sept. 18, 1996-The Rapids girls swimming team lost to Hibbing 96-90. Individual winners for the Thunderhawks were Jenny Pattison, Shyla Wilson and Molly Dick.
Sept. 18, 1996-Rochester beat the ICC football team 35-14. Scoring the Viking touchdowns were Jon Hosmer and Scott Stromstad.
Sept. 18, 1996-The Grand Rapids High School club soccer teams are doing well.
Sept. 18, 1996-In area volleyball action, Northland-Remer beat Littlefork-Big Falls as Tracy Sawvel, Mia Peterson, Steph Bright and Tracy Knapp led the way. Deer River stopped Blackduck led by Kari Ott and Ronni Brown.
Sept. 18, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team improved to 7-1 on the season as it beat International Falls in three games. The whole lineup was good in the win.
Sept. 18, 1996-Lyn Ellingson won the first Wendigo Golf Club championship. Kelly Stephens was second while Chuck Nielsen was third.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1971-L.G. (Buck) Hedman, 71, conservationist and civic leader from Grand Rapids, died.
Sept. 16, 1971-A Save Minnesota Deer resolution calling for restoring a deer habitat improvement program has been approved by the Grand Rapids Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and will be presented to a state workshop of the league at Long Lake Conservation Camp.
Sept. 16, 1971-Shooting 25 straight in the season finale at the Rapids Trap Club were Bob Sigfrinius, Dar Huson, Charles Warrath, Duke Olson, Jerry Washburn, Rex Watkins, Dennis Green, Roger Adolfs, Keith Tok and Guy Baker.
Sept. 20, 1971-Hibbing pounded the Rapids football team 34-0. Rick Tintor, Bob Eggers and Dick Nash led the way for the Bluejackets.
Sept. 20, 1971-The winless Greenway football team absorbed its third straight shutout, losing to Chisholm 36-0. In the Arrowhead Conference, Deer River downed Tower-Soudan 18-8 and Nashwauk-Keewatin stopped Buhl 40-18. Hill City lost to Motley 34-26 despite two touchdowns from Jim Baratto and one each from Terry Christiansen and Jerry Duncan. Bigfork beat Remer 18-8 as Jed Erickson, Dale Schall and Ron Daughenbaugh scored for the Huskies. Mike Kaczor stood out on defense.
Sept. 20, 1971-The Itasca Junior College football team won its conference opener over Brainerd 7-0. Bruce Simat scored a touchdown with nine minutes remaining in the game for the only points.
Sept. 20, 1971-Town and Country Florists ran away with the Pokegama Men’s Golf League title finishing 25 points ahead of second place First National Bank of Grand Rapids. Low scores for the week were by O. Braun, M. Latimer, R. Fox, J. Kosak and B. Bauer.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1961-Hitting 25 straight at the Deer-Moose Lake Gun Club were Paul Glaiser, M.C. Hale, Lester Voigt and Jim Johnson.
Sept. 14, 1961-Two Grand Rapids freshmen making a strong showing for Bemidji State College are halfback Tom Hanna and guard Glen Harder.
Sept. 14, 1961-The Grand Rapids High School football team shut out Virginia 19-0 last week and will now face International Falls.
Sept. 14, 1961-Directors of the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association will meet in Grand Rapids Sept. 17. Officers are Walter Bush of St. Louis Park, president; Cal Marvin, Warroad, and Wayne Overbush, Rochester, and John Banks, Duluth, vice presidents; and Don Clark, Cumberland, Wis., secretary-treasurer.
Sept. 18, 1961-Minnesota’s top bareback bronco riders will compete in a state contest at the North Star Ranch at Effie.
Sept. 18, 1961-The Grand Rapids and International Falls football teams battled to a 13-13 tie. Ray Tomberlin and Jerry Beier scored for the Indians while Tony Lynch scored both Bronco touchdowns.
Sept. 18, 1961-Top bowlers in the various leagues were Shirley Ogden, Dee Romans, Carolyn Jondreau, Delores Romans, Maxine Rajala, and Jean Gibeau.
