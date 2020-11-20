10 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team lost to Proctor 2-1 in the Section 7A championship game. Yuma Hirano scored the Thunderhawk goal.
Oct. 24, 2010-Both the Rapids girls and boys cross country teams won Iron Range Conference championships.
Oct. 24, 2010-The Rapids and Deer River football teams squared off for the first time since 1948, with the Thunderhawks taking a 21-6 win. Matt Dorholt, Tyrel Cournoyer and Jacob Sutherland scored for Rapids while Damon Benham scored the Warrior touchdown.
Oct. 24, 2010-In area football action, Onamia beat Hill City 30-12 despite two touchdowns from the Hornets’ Aaron Moss. GNK beat International Falls 24-6 as Carver Nelson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Oct. 24, 2010-Tyler Hutchins, 16, from the Itasca Ski Club in Coleraine, won the Junior Class at the Flaming Leaves Ski Jumping Festival in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Oct. 27, 2010-Kelly Niles of the Rapids volleyball team snapped Brynn Joki’s school record for kills in a season in a win over Greenway.
Oct. 27, 2010-The Deer River football team won its playoff opener over Hinckley-Finlayson 56-0. Hill City beat Silver Bay 28-6 to advance.
Oct. 27, 2010-Leslie Reed of the ICC volleyball team was named Northern Division Coach of the Year. Jessica Dvergsten was named Player of the Year and was First Team All State and First Team All Division. Katie Hood was named Second Team All State and First Team All Division while Ashley Collman and Leigh Peterson were named Second Team All Division.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1995-The ICC football team outscored Brainerd 26-14 in playoff action. Randy Leyendecker, Jason Lyon, Jaime Spry and Toby Breth scored the Viking touchdowns.
Oct. 22, 1995-The Rapids football team thrashed Moorhead 47-7 as Travis Holte and Josh Whitted both scored two touchdowns while Marcus Peters, Jeff Wigfield and Jon Erickson each had one for the Thunderhawks.
Oct. 22, 1995-In area football action, Hill City beat LaPorte 26-20 as Micky Hilton hit Mitch Watkins with an overtime touchdown pass. Virginia topped Greenway 28-8 as Joe Bemis scored the lone Raider touchdown. Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Cook 8-6 as Kelly Griese scored the lone touchdown for the Spartans. Deer River pounded Chisholm 49-12 as Nathan Linse scored four touchdowns for the Warriors while Joe Olson, Mike Fairbanks and Justin Isaacs all scored one. Bigfork topped Babbitt-Embarrass 28-23 as Josh Powell scored two touchdowns while Brian Johnson and Josh Lamppa each had one for the Huskies.
Oct. 22, 1995-Mike Nielsen, a 1969 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College and a graduate of Grand Rapids High School, was inducted into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Oct. 25, 1995-The Rapids football team beat Moorhead 28-6 in Section 7AA playoff action. Travis Holte scored two touchdowns while Jeff Wigfield and Marcus Peters each had one.
Oct. 25, 1995-In area playoff football action, Deer River pounded East Central 32-8 as Quinn Hastie and Mike Fairbanks both had two touchdowns while Seth Paulsen had one. AlBrook eliminated Bigfork 35-12 despite touchdowns from Neil Chiabotti and Josh Powell scored for the Huskies. Greenway lost to Duluth Central 28-8 as Joe Bemis scored the lone Raider touchdown.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1970-For the second straight year, the University of Minnesota hockey team will play their intersquad game at the West Range Arena in Coleraine. Former Range and area hockey players who will take part include Mike Antonovich of Greenway, Dean Blais of International Falls, Wally Olds, Baudette, Dennis Erickson, Duluth East, John Perpich, Hibbing, and Cal Cossalter, Eveleth.
Oct. 26, 1970-The Itasca football team beat Fergus Falls 26-8 as Tom Campanero scored two touchdowns and gained 118 yards on the ground.
Oct. 29, 1970-The Rapids football team is preparing for the Prep Super Bowl against Morgan Park which will be played at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
