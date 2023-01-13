25 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1998-At the Reif Center, more than 400 people watched, listened and offered their views on wolf control giving the DNR a sample of what they believe is proper wolf management in northern Minnesota.
Jan. 11, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team downed Hibbing 59-42 as Kim Toewe scored 18 points.
Jan. 11, 1998-Both the Rapids girls and boys Nordic ski teams placed third at the Marshall Freestyle. BethAnn Ellingson of the Thunderhawks was eighth for the girls and Jared Eklin placed fifth for the boys.
Jan. 11, 1998-The Rapids boys swim team dunked Chisholm 54-40. Winning individual events for the Thunderhawks were Eric Sutherland, Marty Lantinen, and Jesse Adams.
Jan. 11, 1998-Mia Peterson set the new Northland-Remer girls basketball career scoring record.
Jan. 11, 1998-The Rapids wrestling team lost to strong Staples-Motley 35-10, managing just one win and a forfeit win. Phil Hendrickson had the lone T’Hawk win.
Jan. 11, 1998-The Rapids boys Alpine ski team was second and the girls team was sixth at the Cloquet Invitational. Karl Helvig led the boys with a fifth place finish while Reid Johnson was eighth.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Rapids girls gymnastics team won the Grand Rapids Invitational with 126.6 points. Thunderhawk Missy Hughes easily won the all-around while Molly Dick tied for second.
Jan. 14, 1998-Bemidji topped the Rapids boys swim team 98-87. Taking first in individual events for the Thunderhawks was Eric Sutherland.
Jan. 14, 1998-Jamie Nelson of Togo won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon for an unprecedented fourth time, finishing 10 minutes ahead of her nearest competition. Dan Bergerson of Grand Rapids won the Beargrease 190-mile race.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Rapids boys hockey team beat Cloquet 4-3. Josh Edwards, Brandon Kleinendorst, Mitch Kellin and Andrew Friberg scored for the Thunderhawks.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Rapids girls basketball team whipped International Falls 64-22 as Jenna Webb scored 16 points.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Rapids boys basketball team lost to Cloquet 74-67 despite 24 points from Mark Zeige and 16 from Eric Engesser. Rapids also lost to Duluth Central 66-48 as Zeige led with 14 points.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Greenway hockey team beat Virginia 9-5 as Brian Schuster scored the hat trick and Jon Liesmaki and Blade Metzer both scored twice. The Raiders lost to Cloquet 4-3 as Metzer, Perry Smiley and Marco Peluso scored.
Jan. 14, 1998-The ICC wrestling team was second at the North Country Tournament at St. Thomas University. Joe McEachern and Jamie Steffens were co-champions for the Vikings.
Jan. 14, 1998-In area girls basketball action, Littlefork-Big Falls downed Hill City 51-35 despite 12 points for the Hornets’ Valerie Holsman. Deer River stopped Bigfork 63-35 as Autumn Dahlberg scored 28 points; Kayla Scrivner led the Huskies with eight. Mt. Iron-Buhl ran past Greenway 79-49 despite 19 points from the Raiders’ Kendra Roberts. Northland-Remer beat Hill City 84-33 as Mia Peterson scored 48 points and Tracie Knapp added 16.
Jan. 14, 1998-In area boys basketball play, Bigfork beat Deer River 67-50 as Josh Powell scored 28 points; Jess Huju and Josh Tupper both tallied 17 points for the Warriors. Nashwauk-Keewatin tipped Greenway 51-48 as Bob DeNucci scored 15 points; Jeff Doughty led the Raiders with 15.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Rapids girls hockey team lost to Fergus Falls 1-0 despite a fine showing for Thunderhawk goalie Shyla Wilson. Rapids also lost to Moorhead 2-1 as Nikki Barton scored the lone goal.
Jan. 14, 1998-The Rapids wrestling team found it rough going at a tournament at Cambridge. Phil Hendrickson placed second for the Thunderhawks while Chris Thompson, Jake Jinks and Wayne LaMont all took third.
Jan. 14, 1998-The ICC women’s basketball team lost to Rainy River 73-66 despite 28 points from ICC’s Andrea Paul and 16 from Megan Hieb. The Vikings beat Hibbing 83-70 as Hieb scored 19 points and pulled down 24 rebounds. Paul also scored 19.
Jan. 14, 1998-Hibbing tipped the Itasca Rifle Team as Mike Theis and John Yurrick were top Itasca shooters.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1973-Rich Reese, slick-fielding first baseman who has been traded to the Detroit Tigers from the Minnesota Twins, will speak at the Grand Rapids Jaycees Awards Banquet.
Jan. 11, 1973-The Itasca hockey team lost to Hibbing 9-8. Mark Helmer scored the hat trick for the Vikings while Dan LeClair added two goals.
Jan. 11, 1973-An eight-team table tennis league is in action each Thursday at Southwest School. Doug Maday, state champion, will come to Grand Rapids on Jan. 20.
Jan. 11, 1973-The Itasca wrestling team lost a double dual to Morris and Moorhead’s junior varsity. Winning both matches for the Vikings were Dave Burt, Dick Clayton and Jay Columbus. Vern Radke lost a heavyweight bout weighing in at 165 pounds.
Jan. 11, 1973-Blackduck ripped the Bigfork basketball team 67-38 as Dale Schall scored 12 points for the Huskies.
Jan. 11, 1973-Vermilion tipped the Itasca basketball team 58-57. Ron Gauthier had 20 points for the Vikings.
Jan. 11, 1973-The Rapids hockey team tipped Greenway 6-5. John Roth
stein recorded the hat trick for the Indians while Doug Christy, Donny Madson and Tim McDonald all scored one. Bill Miskovich, Dan Guyer, Bob “Windy” Anderson, Jim Serich and John Elioff scored the Raider goals.
Jan. 15, 1973-The Itasca wrestling team won two of three dual meets. Jay Columbus and Ken Collinge won all three matches.
Jan. 15, 1973-Hibbing tipped the Rapids basketball team 57-54. Alan Waller led the Indians with 13 points.
Jan. 15, 1973-The Rapids gymnastics team lost a dual to Mounds View 104.10 to 102.45. Dave Zaffke and Bill Bennett led the Indians.
Jan. 15, 1973-The Rapids wrestling team beat Walker 33-19. Getting wins for the Indians were Karl Greniger, Rich German, Ron Campbell, Curt Johnson, Jim Beddoe and Jim Columbus.
Jan. 15, 1973-The Itasca basketball team lost a pair of games. Mark Hennessy led the Vikings.
Jan. 15, 1973-The Rapids hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie with Hibbing. It was a battle between goalies Dan Clafton of Rapids and Tim Pogorelc. Tim McDonald scored the Indian goal.
Jan. 15, 1973-The Rapids ski team dominated a meet at Bemidji. Standing out for the Indians were Glen Erickson and Mark Yelle.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 10, 1963-Kiwanis Club will sponsor a free figure skating program for boys and girls in Grand Rapids. Ken Grinde, Hibbing Figure Skating Club professional, will conduct the classes.
Jan. 10, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were Bud Cleveland, Jalmer Lindgren, C. Anderson, Dolores Parker, Maxine Rajala, Ina Helin, Rose Tok, Zoel Kukuk, and E’Layne Bouvette.
Jan. 10, 1963-The Taconite Hornets tipped the Grand Rapids Bruins hockey team 7-6. Pecky Guyer, Jim Troumbly and Richard Hess all had two goals for the Hornets while Beefy Lawson added one. Bob Bymark had two goals for the Bruins while Roy, Mithrush, DeGrio and John Bymark all had one.
Jan. 10, 1963-In village youth hockey, in Pony League play Grand Rapids Loan and Firemen skated to a 2-2 tie. Steve Welliver and Jon Martineau scored for Loan while Bob Buckman had both goals for the Firemen. Kiwanis shut out Leitch Sheet Metal 7-0 as Ed Harwood had the hat trick and Larry Sharabonda had two goals. In Peewee action, Grand Rapids State beat Clay’s Super Service 1-0 as Jon Stacklie scored the lone goal. Rotary beat the Eagles 3-2 as Paul Tabaka, Ed Bogle as Richard Tervo scored goals. Jim Desnoyer had both Eagles goals. In Bantam play, Mager Music and Rapids Flour and Feed tied 2-2. Larry Randall and David Christy scored for Mager’s while Howe and John Sharp tallied for Rapids Flour. Itasca Heating/Rapids Electric beat Lions 2-1 as Jeff Tregillis and Tony Young had goals. Ron Hafar had the Lions goal.
Jan. 14, 1963-James LaPlant was elected Grand Rapids Archery Club president. Other officers are Al Legore, Mrs. James LaPlant, Carl Hanson, Eldon Bartell, Bob Dean, and Vernie Erven.
Jan. 14, 1963-The Rapids wrestling team defeated highly-regarded Robbinsdale 26-16. Getting wins for the Indians were Tuffy Hoard, Frank Anderson, Don Kuusinen, Ron Axtell, Jim Kamman, John Nelson, Jon Tinquist and Bob Graff.
Jan. 14, 1963-The Greenway hockey team lost to defending state champion International Falls 3-1. Bob Zuehlke scored the lone Raider goal.
Jan. 14, 1963-The Taconite Hornets tipped Fort Frances 10-9 as Ricky Decoster scored the winning goal. Jim Troumbly, Bob Lawson and Ralph Guentzel all scored two goals for the Hornets.
Jan. 14, 1963-The Rapids basketball team lost to Buhl 71-67 despite 26 points from Bob Libbey.
Jan. 14, 1963-The Rapids hockey team lost to Virginia 6-2. Gary Patten and Jim Reif scored the Indian goals.
