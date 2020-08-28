10 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 2010-Local paddlers Krista Mattison and Maren Hagen are on the Wikiwiki Wahine women’s team that competed at Nationals in Chattanooga, Tenn. They won both the 500 and 200 meter races and came in second in the race..
Aug. 8, 2010-Grand Rapids soccer players Kary Sheppard and Delaney Kohorst celebrated winning the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association state championship for U15 C2 Division.
Aug. 8, 2010-A grant from the Minnesota Twins Community Fund will help make a field of dreams for Blackberry Township and Itasca Little League youngsters.
Aug. 8, 2010-A state championship, six state tournament appearances, four team section championships, two individual section championships and four All-State selections is a reason why Dan Bidle of Virginia was named All-Iron Range Boys Golfer of the Year.
Aug. 8, 2010-Emma Kishel of Virginia was named the All-Iron Range Girls Golfer of the Year.
Aug. 8, 2010-The Rapids 14U fastpitch softball team went 2-2 in the state tournament. Standing out for the team were Lexi Koerbitz, Jordyn DeGuiseppi, Megan Pehrson, Mariah Stojevich. Olivia Brist, Hannah Haag, Abby Geislinger, Hannah Stoffel and Ande Gustafson.
Aug. 11, 2010-Denise Ott of Deer River took first place for the Women’s Single Buck-Sawing at the World Lumberjack Championship in Hayward, Wis.
Aug. 11, 2010-Matthew Emmons of Grand Rapids placed third at the 50m Rifle Prone Men event at the ISSF Shooting World Championship, becoming the first American to obtain an Olympic pass for the next 2012 London Games.
Aug. 11, 2010-Skeeter Estey, Kelly Estey, Tom Wasleski Jr., Zach Wohlers and Nate Rice took feature race wins at the Grand Rapids Speedway.
Aug. 11, 2010-Austin Fowler won the 30th annual Star of the North Lions Junior Golf Tournament. Olaf Walkky was second while Matt McClure was third.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1995-Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor was in Grand Rapids to let basketball fans know that he appreciates the support this team receives from Greater Minnesota.
Aug. 6, 1995-Kelly Kirwin of Grand Rapids received redemption at the Stillwater Country Club. Kirwin, 17, had finished second in the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association Junior Girls Tournament last year and she wanted to win the tournament this year. She won the tournament as an eighth grader, and won it again in as a 10th grader.
Aug. 6, 1995-Butch Bakken of Grand Rapids has been named the executive director of Geese Unlimited, taking the place of Shawn McDowell who resigned to pursue other interests.
Aug. 6, 1995-Chris Marinucci, who amazed area hockey fans for many years with his wizardry with the puck while playing for Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, is in Grand Rapids after completing his first season of professional hockey.
Aug. 6, 1995-The Hill City softball team won its own Hill City Junior Softball Tournament.
Aug. 6, 1995-The Greenway fastpitch softball team earned first in the Cohasset Fastpitch Tournament. Leading the way were Abby Feldt, Jamie Denzel, Danielle Gross, and Jackie Moran.
Aug. 6, 1995-Grand Rapids split a pair of games in the District 8 American Legion Baseball Tournament. It lost to Duluth Lakeview 2-1 as Duluth scored twice in the seventh inning. Mark Hanson was the tough-luck loser on the mound. Rapids then beat Virginia 8-0 as Travis Holte was winning pitcher and James Brubaker got the save. Marc Dugas and Brubaker led the offense.
Aug. 9, 1995-Greg Smith and Carissa Romberg were the men’s and women’s winners in the Tall Timber Days 10K Race. Dave Avenson and Julie Mazzitelli were the 5K race winners.
Aug. 9, 1995-Steve Stojevich won the Pokegama Amateur Golf Tournament with a 45-hole score of 178. Steve Forneris and Joel Otto tied for second followed by Harry Johnson IV and Buzzy Christensen.
Aug. 9, 1995-After losing its opening game of the District 8 American Legion Baseball Tournament, Marble stormed back through the loser’s bracket with five straight wins before falling to Cloquet 2-1 in the championship game. Leading the way for Marble were Jerry Gernander, Mike Stupar, R.J. Herdman, Jim Gernander, Ryan Tarbuck, Jeremy Tammi, Steve Castellano, Bill Shaughnessy and Jamie Steinberg.
Aug. 9, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team was eliminated from the District 8 Legion tournament with a 6-0 loss to Marble.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1970-Minnesota’s deer population is dwindling. Conservation Commissioner Jarle Leirfallom reports that severe winters, maturing forests, continued heavy hunting pressure and the annual loss of thousands of deer producing acres to various types of construction are the factors in the decline. Curtailments in the hunting season are expected.
Aug. 10, 1970-Grand Rapids Jaycees report that the Pony Football League is in jeopardy, unless those boys who still have uniforms from last year return the equipment at once.
Aug. 10, 1970-A sequence of winters having soft, deep snow, commencing in 1964-65, combined with extensive and recent clear-cut logging of aspen or “popple” has resulted in a ruffed grouse population boom in the northern Minnesota.
Aug. 10, 1970-In fastpitch softball action Merchants beat Village Inn 7-6 as Bill Makinen had a home run and Gene Seibert was winning pitcher. Lee’s North Star clinched the title with a 4-1 win over Ray’s Sport and Cycle as Bruce Whitted was winning pitcher and Bob Gernander clubbed a home run.
Aug. 10, 1970-Wally Fox held back all comers in the feature event for Super Stock V-8s at the Grand Rapids Speedway.
Aug. 13, 1970-Cary Flinck, Grand Rapids Jaycees Junior Golf champion, took a seventh place finish at state in Anoka. John Tveite took 17th.
Aug. 13, 1970-The Moose Lodge captured the village slowpitch softball tournament.
