25 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team ripped Greenway 86-22 as Dusty Rychart scored 28 points. Jeff Doughty had 10 for the Raiders.
Jan. 12, 1997-The Rapids girls Nordic ski team was second and the boys team was third at the Duluth Marshall Classic. BethAnn Ellingson, Deb Ralston, Amy Ellingson and Toni McKnight led the Thunderhawks in girls action while Jared Eklin led the boys team.
Jan. 12, 1997-The Rapids Alpine ski team competed at Mont du Lac with Andy Haarklau and Reid Johnson leading the boys team and Monica Casper was the top girls skier.
Jan. 12, 1997-The Rapids boys swimming and diving team lost to Bemidji 98-85. Getting first place for the T’Hawks were Matt Sutherland, Jeremy Bundermann, Jeremy Olson and Marty Lantinen.
Jan. 12, 1997-Gogebic defeated the ICC women’s basketball team 74-62. Shelly Myrvold had 19 points for the Vikings.
Jan. 12, 1997-Sportscaster John Gordon, manager Tom Kelly, pitcher Rick Aguilera and coach Al Newman will be in Rapids on Jan. 16, for the Twins Winter Caravan.
Jan. 12, 1997-In area girls basketball action, Chisholm beat Hill City 70-26 as Nikki Collins had eight points for the Hornets. Deer River topped Bigfork 44-30 as Trisha Peterson and Autumn Dahlberg both sored eight points for the Warriors. Diane Marthaler had 11 points for the Huskies. Northland-Remer beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 67-31 as Mia Peterson scored 20 points. Nicole Carman and Jenny Gustafson both had 10 points for the Spartans.
Jan. 15, 1997-The 11th annual Vinterloppet was conducted at Sugar Hills despite cold weather. Daniel Cruser of Crosby placed first in the male division as Tim Magni of Grand Rapids was the top local finisher in fourth place. Micki Rayman of Ely was first in the female division with the top local finisher being Maren Hagen of Grand Rapids in second place.
Jan. 15, 1997-Dusty Rychart set the new scoring record at Grand Rapids High School in a game against Cloquet. The old record was 1,199 set by Mark Engesser, a 1993 graduate.
Jan. 15, 1997-The ICC women’s basketball team lost to Rainy River 68-47. Carrie Soderman had 15 points for the Vikings.
Jan. 15, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team placed third in a tough Cambridge Invitational. Jeremy Hanson, Phil Hendrickson and Ben Dixon all had outstanding tournaments for the Thunderhawks.
Jan. 15, 1997-The Rapids boys basketball team remained undefeated at 10-0 with two wins. It beat Cloquet 83-50 as Dusty Rychart scored 31 points and Eric Engesser added 22. The T’Hawks also tipped Duluth Denfeld 47-43 as Rychart tallied 21 points.
Jan. 15, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Hibbing 58-47 despite 15 points from the Thunderhawks’ Andi Paul. Rapids beat International Falls 67-49 led by Kim Toewe’s 23 points.
Jan. 15, 1997-The Rapids hockey team downed Cloquet 3-0 as Corbett Bjerk needed to stop just nine shots in recording the shutout. Mike Miskovich, Lucas Peters and Jake Downing scored for the T’Hawks. Rapids also beat Virginia 6-1 as Reed Larson scored two goals while Aaron Miskovich, Jeff Wigfield, Marcus Peters and Joe Melquist all added one.
Jan. 15, 1997-The Greenway hockey team beat Virginia 8-0 as Adam Hauser stopped 23 shots to record the shutout. Josh Miskovich, Matt Troumbly, Blade Metzer, Beau Geisler, Brian Schuster, Mark Gibeau, Chris Olson and Paul Koski scored for the Raiders. Greenway also topped Cloquet 2-1 as Troumbly and Geisler scored.
Jan. 15, 1997-The ICC wrestling team demolished Carleton College 57-0.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1972-A proposal for testing Itasca County water “to learn if they’re going bad and to see what we can do about it” drew interest at an Isaac Walton League meeting.
Jan. 13, 1972-The Rapids basketball team downed Bemidji 73-61 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Ross Peterson had 33 points for the Indians.
Jan. 13, 1972-Bigfork dumped Blackduck 70-63 in basketball action as Ed Olson scored 18 points.
Jan. 13, 1972-Top players of the week in Grand Rapids youth basketball were Richard Aune, Greg Johnson, Lyle Shuey, Jim Peterson, Larry Goodrie, David Stanelle, Mike Portugue, Mike Dowling, Roger Bishop and Jim Doyle.
Jan. 13, 1972-Top scorers in the Iron Range Conference in basketball are Paul Lindhag, International Falls, and Ross Petersen, Grand Rapids, tied for first, followed by Dale Heffron, Grand Rapids, Dan Sutherland, Greenway, Gary Mattila, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, John Tveite, Greenway, Rich Stark, Hibbing, John Mauser, Ely, Tim Casey, Chisholm, and Rick Tintor, Hibbing.
Jan. 13, 1972-Lynn Wilson, a 1971 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, recently scored four goals in one game to lead the St. John’s University hockey team to a 10-4 win over Macalester.
Jan. 13, 1972-The Rapids hockey team shut out Greenway 7-0 in Coleraine. Mike Newton scored the hat trick for the Indians while Tom Clusiau had two goals and Mike Denzel and Greg Stanley each had one. Dan Benzie recorded the shutout in the nets.
Jan. 13, 1972-The Rapids wrestlers pounded Superior 45-9. Getting wins for the Indians were Chris Lynch, Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ron Campbell, John Ahonen, Doug Johnson, Jerry Allen, Bill Hoffman, Duffy Lentz, and Dan Jinks.
Jan. 17, 1972-The Itasca Junior College hockey team improved to 6-0 with a 14-6 thrashing of Lakewood. Dale Flinck scored five goals for the Vikings while Ken Lawson had four. Ed Chopp and Tom Tervo both had two goals while Kevin Roth had one. Vern Nelson was solid in the nets.
Jan. 17, 1972-Hibbing handed the Rapids basketball team its first loss of the season, 71-64. Dale Heffron had 27 points for the Indians while Rick Stark and Rick Jurkovich led Hibbing.
Jan. 17, 1972-The Rapids hockey team lost to Virginia 7-5. Virginia was led by brothers Jack, Steve and Jeff Carlson. Mike Newton scored two goals for the Indians while Don Madson, Jim Stacklie and Dennis Doyle each had one.
Jan. 17, 1972-Top shooters at the Itasca Gun Club were Richard Bunker, John Yurrick, Keith Austin, Darrell Lauber, Ed Johnson and Art Mariska.
Jan. 17, 1972-The IJC wrestling team lost to Minnesota Tech-Crookston 34-16.
Jan. 17, 1972-The Rapids hockey team smothered Gilbert 9-3. Jim Stacklie had the hat trick for the Indians while Mike Newton scored twice and Rick Christie, Doug Christy and Greg Stanley all had one.
Jan. 17, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team defeated a strong Robbinsdale Armstrong squad 29-17. Getting wins for the Indians were Rich German, Ken Whitted, Pat Wiswell, Doug Johnson, Jerry Allen, Bill Hoffman, Bud Vann and Dan Jinks.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were B. Broderson, A. Rajala, Julie Bogdanovich, B. McDonald, and R. Hollom.
Jan. 11, 1962-Clarence Culver Jr. was the high marksman at the Pokegama Sportsmen’s rifle shoot. Art Mariska was second.
Jan. 15, 1962-The Rapids basketball team lost to Brainerd 77-64. Ray Tomberlin had 28 points for the Indians. The Indians beat Buhl 81-39 as Tomberlin scored 21 points and Tom Pinette added 16.
Jan. 15, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were June Lofstrom, Wanda Smith, Doray Frid, Ev Kent, Pearl Lukens, Shaloy Manginen, Carolyn Jondreau, B. McDonald, D. Matteson, and B. Slifer.
Jan. 15, 1962-The Rapids hockey team beat Hibbing 6-3. Bob Clafton was great in the nets while John Costello had two goals while Pat Patten, Gary Patten, Ron Wolter, and Richard Chopp all had one. The Indians skated to a 2-2 tie with Cloquet as Chopp and Wally Plude scored for the Indians.
Jan. 15, 1962-Top players in Grand Rapids youth hockey leagues were Tregillis, Karkela, Bowman, Christy, Chopp, and Paul Tabaka.
