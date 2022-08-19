25 Years Ago
June 22, 1997-After many years of planning, the first softball tournament is scheduled in late June at the nearly-constructed softball fields at Portage Park in Cohasset.
June 22, 1997-Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine will be the site of the annual University of Minnesota Williams Fund Golf Event. Three U of M representatives with local ties will be on hand to include Coleraine native Pat Forciea, Marble native Mike Guentzel and Keewatin native John Anderson.
June 22, 1997-The Rapids Legion baseball team won three of four games at the Gopher Classic. Rapids beat Glenbard East of Illinois, Rapid City, S.D., and Edina and lost to St. Paul Hamline. Rapids failed to advance even with its fine pool record.
June 22, 1997-Warba rallied past Bovey 10-9 in county league baseball. Aaron Carlson was winning pitcher.
June 22, 1997-Winners for the week in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were Dan Skelly, Grand Rapids, 8-pounds, 1-ounce walleye from Leech Lake, Joe A. Erickson, Champlin, 12-8 northern from Brandon Lake, Roger Wesley, Grand Rapids, 1-12 crappie from Portage Lake, Chad Christianson, Eagan, 1-2 sunfish from Little Bowstring Lake, Gary L. Heims, Mechanicsburg, Iowa, 4-6 smallmouth bass from Turtle Lake, and Doug Downing, New Paris, Ohio, 4-4 largemouth bass from Burnt Shanty Lake.
June 25, 1997-Tom Adams, longtime educator and coach at Greenway High School and a native of Keewatin, is among 12 former University of Minnesota-Duluth athletes who will be inducted into the UMD Hall of Fame this fall. Adams played football and basketball at UMD from 1958 to 1962 and also played professional football.
June 25, 1997-Two area hockey players were part of the annual National Hockey League draft. First, former Greenway High School star athlete Mike Peluso was dealt by the St. Louis Blues to the New York Rangers as compensation for the Blues’ hiring of Larry Pleau as general manager. In another development in the draft, Aaron Miskovich, a 1997 graduate of Grand Rapids High School, was selected in the fifth round of the draft, the 133rd player taken by Colorado. He will be a freshman at the University of Minnesota this season.
June 25, 1997-The Marble Mallards split a doubleheader with Bemidji. Marble won the first game 6-2 as Justin Lamppa and Greg Tulla each ripped out three hits and Brett Holum was winning pitcher. Bemidji won the second game 11-6l despite three hits from Bill Miskovich and a home run from Ray Santelli.
June 25, 1997-Dave “Chico” Avenson of Grand Rapids finished second in the fourth annual William A. Irvin 5K Run in Duluth.
June 25, 1997-The Marble Legion baseball team lost two of three games at the Ely Classic. Marble lost to St. Cloud 20-5 but rebounded to beat Ely 13-10 as Mark Gibeau had four hits and four RBIs and Josh Miskovich had three hits with a home run. Marble lost to Mt. Iron 5-2 despite three hits from Adam Johnson of Marble.
June 25, 1997-After a split of a doubleheader with the Duluth Express, the Grand Rapids Running Rebels baseball team stands atop the standings in the Arrowhead League with a 5-1 record. Members of the team include Zach Gustafson, Mark Hanson, Brian Simonson, Bill Kinnunen, Dan Piilola, Travis Holte, Eric Simonson, player-coach Guy Clairmont Jr., Kevin Titus, Jereme Desnoyers, Jeff Wigfield, Dan Persons and Kevin Persons.
June 25, 1997-The Rapids Legion baseball team had a come-from-behind win over Nashwauk but lost both games of a doubleheader to Brainerd.
June 25, 1997-Area players named to the Mesabi Daily News All-Area Softball Team are Jackie Moran, Greenway, Mary Luko, Deer River, Abbie Feldt, Greenway, and Tris Savich, Greenway, to the First Team. Named to the Second Team are Heidi Madsen, Grand Rapids, and Jenny Gustafson, Nashwauk-Keewatin.
June 25, 1997-Several area canoeists placed well in the Hackensack Sweetheart Days Canoe Race on Birch Lake and a portion of the Boy River. Robin Baker of Cohasset and his grandson, Matt Baker, paddled to first place in the Adult/Youth class. Tom and Joe Sobolik of Grand Rapids second in the Adult/Youth class. Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids and Steve Hassel of rural Bovey were second in the Professional class. Jared Eklin of Rapids and Todd Ellingson of Minneapolis were ninth.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1972-High scores in the Summerettes Bowling League were by Darla Kolu, Georgene Savolainen, Bertha Reader and Phyllis Ruppelius.
June 22, 1972-Jack Kellin, co-chairman of a building committee of the Itasca County Curling Club, has asked that his status for the proposal for construction of a curling club building in Grand Rapids be clarified.
June 22, 1972-In county league baseball, Leo Gotchie is the new manager of the Deer River baseball team in the Central League, and games will be played at Ball Club. In games, Swatara topped Inger 4-3 as Clark Bailey struck out 18 and Ken Olds hit a home run. Blackberry edged Hill City 6-5 as Gary Sutherland was winning pitcher and Kevin Boleman took the loss. Splithand topped Deer River 8-4 as Chip Paul and Marvin Cornell shared mound duties.
June 22, 1972-Pam Knight of Grand Rapids swept the powder puff competition in both Grand Rapids and Hibbing. In Hobby Stock racing, heat winners were Chuck Dudley, Jeff Bachke and Loran Tardy with Wallace Brottem winning the consolation race and Roger Maki taking the feature. In the Late Model class, heat winners were Roger Carlson and Phil LeNoie and Carl Lindquist won the feature.
June 26, 1972-Paul Ritter of Grand Rapids placed second in bareback bronco riding at a rodeo in Grand Rapids.
June 26, 1972-Emil Frica of Deer River caught a 35.5-pound muskie at Deer Lake to set the pace for the Rapids Tackle Booster Fishing Contest. Other winners were Ted Lubbers, Sioux City, Iowa, 8.5-pound walleye from Big Jessie Lake, Ernest Bowman, Albert Lea, 18-pound, 9-ounce northern from Spider Lake; William Krum, Linwood, Kan., 5-pound, 4-ounce largemouth bass from Amen Lake, and Boris Elich, Bovey, 1-pound, 15-ounce crappie from Round Lake.
June 26, 1972-Top golfers in a league at Pokegama Country Club were M. Latimer, F. Ericson, R. Hane, L. Barle, R. South and K. Ericson.
June 26, 1972-Breaking 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Duane Inglebret, Gary Serfling, Hans Johnson, Les Voigt, Ken O’Konek, Guy Baker, Duke Olson and Jim Crotteau.
60 Years Ago
June 21, 1962-Grand Rapids police, winners of 10 medals and a trophy at the Arrowhead Peace Officers Pistol Shoot, will compete in the state tournament. Police Chief Walter Craig, Assistant Chief Arnie Witherill and Patrolmen Harold Snyder and Harvey Dahline will form the team.
June 21, 1962-The Blandin softball team dropped a pair of games, losing to defending state champion Hibbing 4-2 and to Royal 58 of Duluth 7-2.
June 21, 1962-The Grand Rapids Braves baseball team beat Ely 6-4 as player/manager Dick Moore pitched the distance for the win while John Evanish was losing pitcher for Ely. Don Anderson had two hits for the Braves while Tom Schulzenberg homered for Ely.
June 21, 1962-In league softball action, Blandin beat Dutch Room 11-6 as Gary Ahlgen and Hagy hit home runs. Air Force topped Bovey 2-1 as pitcher Ham singled in the winning run.
June 21, 1962-Top entries in the Rapids Tackle Booster Contest were James Weiss, Minneapolis, 8-pound, 12-ounce walleye from Spider Lake; Richard D. Anderson, 15-pound northern from McKinney Lake, and Ray Murrin, Indianapolis, Ind., 4-pound,12-ounce largemouth bass from Cutaway Lake.
June 25, 1962-In Legion baseball action, Bigfork beat Marble 5-4 as Greg Grove was winning pitcher and Larry Unger took the loss. Nashwauk pounded Coleraine 8-0. Marble upset Keewatin 10-5. In another game, Coleraine tipped Grand Rapids 6-5 as Mayerle, Barle and Tok all had two hits. Cornell and Houwman both had two hits for Rapids.
June 25, 1962-Top scores in league golf at Pokegama Country Club were 38’s by Carl Ryan and Art Kaatiala. In other league, top golfers with 37’s were Jack Litchy, Kaatiala and Ole Olson.
June 25, 1962-Top hitter in the Grand Rapids Softball League is Sandberg of Bovey who is hitting .643. He is followed by Drewes of Bovey, .556, Daniels of Air Force, .500, O’Neil of Air Force, .444, Hagy of Blandin, .412, Palmer of Dutch Room, .400, and Bymark of Blandin, .400.
