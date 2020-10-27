10 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2010-The Rapids football team downed Ashland (Wis.) 39-21 as Austin Pohlen passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 85 yards. Patrick Flaherty and Jacob Sutherland both had two touchdown catches.
Oct. 3, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team beat Hibbing-Chisholm 4-1. Tyler DeHut had two goals while Lucas Maercker and Christian Pearson had one each.
Oct. 3, 2010-Mesabi upset the ICC volleyball team despite good performances from the Vikings’ Jessica Dvergsten, Sophie Schjenken, Randa Glazier and Ashley Collman.
Oct. 3, 2010-The Rapids girls swimming team beat Mesabi 99-87. Getting individual first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were Lauren Larsen and Sydney Schlauderaff each won two events while Lyndsay Leingang and Stef Rebro also placed first.
Oct. 3, 2010-The Rapids girls tennis team downed Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 while the girls soccer team fell to Duluth East 7-0.
Oct. 6, 2010-In soccer action, the Rapids boys soccer team dumped Two Harbors 5-0 as five different players scored. Brice Becker and A.J. Watland combined for the shutout in the net. Meanwhile, the girls team beat North Branch 2-1 in overtime as Brielle Christy notched the winner.
Oct. 6, 2010-The Rapids cross country team competed at the Swain Invitational where the girls were fifth with the top runner being Erin Baker who placed fifth. The boys team was ninth with Tyler Gustafson placing 40th for the boys.
Oct. 6, 2010-Hayden Hoffman of the ICC football team was named Northern Division Offensive Player of the Week as he passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns and also running for two more.
Oct. 6, 2010-In football action, Cloquet beat GNK 28-14. Carver Nelson and Josh Engel scored the Titan touchdowns. Deer River lost to Moose Lake-Willow River 47-0. Hill City fell to Nevis 39-8. Kyle Woodford scored the Hornet touchdown.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1995-The Rapids football team lost to Duluth East 36-29. Jeff Wigfield scored two touchdowns for the T’Hawks while Josh Whitted and Marcus Peters each had one.
Oct. 1, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team lost its first match of the season to Hibbing. Heidi Madsen and Gina Zakariasen led the Thunderhawks.
Oct. 1, 1995-The Rapids girls tennis team tipped Eveleth-Gilbert 4-3. Amie Norwood won a singles match for the Thunderhawks while the doubles teams of Kelly Kirwin/Molly Jasper, Kate Sherman/Lissi Holmstrom and Sarah Soltys/Christina Ley all took wins.
Oct. 1, 1995-Two area hockey players will be playing for the Minnesota Moose this year. They are John Brill of Grand Rapids and Kris Miller of Greenway.
Oct. 1, 1995-Grand Rapids High School graduate Ryan Theisen has been inserted as the starting left tackle for the Moorhead State University football team.
Oct. 1, 1995-In area football action, Deer River beat Moose Lake-Willow River 34-16. Joe Olson scored three touchdowns while Jason Thompson and Quinn Hastie each had one. Cloquet topped Greenway 28-6 as Jess Brown scored the lone Raider touchdown. Ely tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 14-8 as Brian Gangl scored the lone Spartan touchdown, Cromwell beat Hill City 52-6 with Mitch Watkins scored the lone Hornets touchdown. Orr stopped Bigfork 34-0 and Pine River beat Remer 30-8 as Ben Moe scored the lone Eagles touchdown.
Oct. 4, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat Greenway 3-0. Karen ZumMallen, Gina Zakariasen and Amanda Decker led the T’Hawks.
Oct. 4, 1995-The Rapids girls cross country team lost by one point to Hibbing for the team championship in the Noon Rotary Invite in Hibbing. Rachel Sackett was the Thunderhawks’ top runner. The boys team was sixth with Nathan Coleman being the top runner with a 19th place finish.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1970-Strong northwest winds gave Itasca County duck hunters some exciting moments on the opening weekend.
Oct. 5, 1970-In area football action, Nashwauk-Keewatin beat Bigfork 32-8 as George Schindler scored the lone Huskies touchdown. Greenway lost to Eveleth 54-0.
Oct. 5, 1970-The Rapids football team remained undefeated with a 16-6 win over Virginia. Dale Heffron and Earl Burnson scored the Indian touchdowns.
Oct. 5, 1970-The Itasca Junior College football team lost to Golden Valley 20-14. Barry Larson scored both Viking touchdowns.
Oct. 8, 1970-Winners in the Punt, Pass and Kick competition in Grand Rapids were David Riehle, 8-year-olds, Scott Sarkela, 9-year-olds, Tom Karges, 10-year-olds, Lyle Shuey, 11-year-olds, Tom Madson, 12-year-olds, and Mark Schroeder, 13-year-olds.
