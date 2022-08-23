June 29, 1997-Top fish in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were entered by John Istavnovich, Grand Rapids, 8-14 walleye from Pokegama Lake; Wayne A. Garner Jr., Farmington, 13-12 northern from Wilson Lake; Tray Hodges, Pimento,Ind., 1-13 crappie from Lake Winnibigoshish; Gloria Craig, Crown Point, Ind., 1-7 sunfish from Little Sand Lake; Erin L. Newcomb, Bremen, Ind., 4-13 largemouth bass from Big Ole Lake; and Nick Dahmen, Chanhassen, 19-2 muskie from North Star Lake.
June 29, 1997-The Warba Knights baseball team split a doubleheader, beating Floodwood 6-4 and losing to Deer River 5-2.
June 29, 1997-Pokegama Golf Course reminds golfers of its new policy banning metal spikes on the golf course.
June 29, 1997-Kim Toewe, who will be a junior on the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team this season, is playing for the Minnesota Mystics, a 17 and under AAU team, this summer.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1972-In county league baseball, Blackberry downed Deer River 10-5 as Gary Sutherland got the win on the mound with Ed Hietala getting the save. Swatara beat Splithand 7-4 as Clark Bailey struck out 12 and Bob Amundson had a home run.
June 29, 1972-A total of 6,650 persons were arrested in Minnesota last year by conservation officers for violation of game, fish, snowmobile and watercraft laws.
June 29, 1972-Rookie Late Model stock car drivers Paul Scholler of International Falls and Frank Porten of Grand Rapids were trophy winners in the Late Model Rookie Race at Grand Rapids Speedway. In Late Model action, Hibbing’s Carl Lindquist won the time trials and the first heat but Bob Gherardi won the feature. In Hobby Stock point standings, the top three are Bill Shannon, Wallace Brottem and Rudy Aho. Top three in the Late Model division are Lindquist, Gherardi and Wally Fox.
June 29, 1972-Top bowler in the Summerettes Bowling League was Ruth Acheson.
60 Years Ago
June 28, 1962-Top entries in the Rapids Tackle Contest are James Johnson, Bigfork, 22-4 muskie from Spider Lake; Frank Kasper, Cicero, Ill., 17-11 norther from Prairie Lake; George Autczok, Dalton, Ill., 6-3 largemouth bass from Linden Lake; and Clyde Garmack, Anderson, Ind., 8-4 walleye from Spider Lake.
June 28, 1962-The Rapids Legion baseball team defeated Bigfork 9-0. Karkela had two hits and Curran was the winning pitcher.
June 28, 1962-In county league baseball action, Keewatin edged Pengilly 11-10 as Gentile drove in the winning run. Bill Skarich and Bailey both had three-run home runs for Keewatin. Don Shevich had a home run for Pengilly. Goodland beat Taconite 9-2 as Allen and Keith Becicka led the way. Dahline and Delich guided Lawrence Lake to a 7-4 win over Deer River as Jerry Polzin was 4-for-4 with two doubles and Bob Delich had three hits. Bovey edged LaPrairie 7-3 and 9-4. Richardson, Cullen, Marcella and Zuehlke comprised the winning batteries. Herschbach, Madson and Card sparked Trout Lake to a 21-3 win over Cohasset. Olson and Ahlbom held Balsam to two hits as Remer took the win. Gary Thompson and Sawdey hurled Spang to a 10-8 win at Palisade. Grand Rapids beat Splithand-Wendigo 6-2 as the Tomberlin brothers was the winning battery.
June 28, 1962-Nashwauk beat the Marble Legion baseball team 6-5. Lolich was winning pitcher while Marble’s Mike Fortuna was losing pitcher. Nashwauk also handed Coleraine its first loss Ron Kannas was winning pitcher.
June 28, 1962-In Grand Rapids fastpitch softball, Blandin beat Air Force 10-4 and Bovey defeated Dutch Room 8-5. Sandberg had three hits for Bovey.
June 28, 1962-Hitting 25 straight at the Deer-Moose Lake Gun Club were Vern Kentoph and Joe Kantor.
June 28, 1962-In women’s golf results at Pokegama Country Club, Sue Barle of Coleraine had low score followed by Joan Richardson and Mrs. C.E. Nelson.
June 28, 1962-The Grand Rapids Braves, in the Arrowhead Baseball League, has collapsed and dropped from the league. A shortage of players and lack of interest in the team were blamed for the action.
June 28, 1962-Jim Barle of Greenway won the Jaycee Boys Golf Tournament at Pokegama Country Club. Ken Ericson of Coleraine was second followed by Bill Lothrop and John Junnila.
