25 Years Ago

June 29, 1997-Top fish in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were entered by John Istavnovich, Grand Rapids, 8-14 walleye from Pokegama Lake; Wayne A. Garner Jr., Farmington, 13-12 northern from Wilson Lake; Tray Hodges, Pimento,Ind., 1-13 crappie from Lake Winnibigoshish; Gloria Craig, Crown Point, Ind., 1-7 sunfish from Little Sand Lake; Erin L. Newcomb, Bremen, Ind., 4-13 largemouth bass from Big Ole Lake; and Nick Dahmen, Chanhassen, 19-2 muskie from North Star Lake.

