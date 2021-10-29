25 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1996-People from all corners of the U.S. were in Grand Rapids this week for the annual Riffed Grouse Society National Grouse and Woodcock Hunt.
Oct. 13, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team, led by Gina Zakariason and Jackie Blair, ripped Duluth Denfeld in straight games.
Oct. 13, 1996-The Rapids football team, behind a sterling defensive effort, beat Superior 14-6. Jeff Wigfield and Marcus Peters scored the Thunderhawk touchdowns.
Oct. 13, 1996-Both the Rapids girls and boys cross country teams won championships at the Iron Range Conference Championships. Named All-Conference for the boys were Nathan Coleman, Josh Edwards, Josh Bobich, Derek Jackson and Casey Rutherford. Named All-Conference on the girls team were Veronica Sackett, Rachel Sackett, BethAnn Ellingson, Ann Marie Gorath, Stephanie Scally, Jenny Olson, and Samantha Frey.
Oct. 13, 1996-Two Rapids singles players ad two doubles teams advanced after winning matches in the Section 7AA Subsectional Tournament. Andrea Welsch and Mary Helen Hoolihan advanced in singles play while the doubles teams of Jill Snell/Kendra Snell and Jean Karkela/Kristel Glorvigen also advanced.
Oct. 13, 1996-The Greenway girls tennis team will meet Mora in the semifinals of the Section 7A Tournament.
Oct. 13, 1996-In volleyball action, Northland-Remer downed Deer River in four games as Steph Bright and Chris Wake led the Lady Eagles. Nika Stayline, Betsy Mundt and Trisha Peterson led the Warriors.
Oct. 13, 1996-In area football action, Deer River pounded Chisholm 42-6 as Quinn Hastie scored four touchdowns and Kevin Gullickson and Jason Thompson each had one. Nashwauk-Keewatin topped Mt. Iron-Buhl 36-24 as Ryan Staydohar scored two touchdowns and Kelly Griese, Justin Felty, and Darryl Eskeli all had one.
Oct. 13, 1996-Eighth grader Kara Smiley of the Greenway girls tennis team began her quest for a second straight Section 7A singles championship with a win.
Oct. 13, 1996-The ICC football team stopped Mesabi 21-20 in a thriller. Scoring the Viking touchdowns were Dave Anderson, Jon Hosmer and Mike Bergloff scored the Viking touchdowns.
Oct. 13, 1996-Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids was part of a team that won the first-ever Iowa Triple Crown Canoe Race.
Oct. 16, 1996-Family and friends of Tim Nelson, along with politicians and snowmobile dignitaries, gathered at the Itasca County Fairgrounds for the dedication of the Tim Nelson Memorial Shelter which is located on the Taconite Trail just north of Grand Rapids. Nelson was killed in a snowmobile accident two-and-a-half years ago.
Oct. 16, 1996-The Greenway girls tennis team will be making its first appearance in the state Class A tennis tournament since 1981. Members of the Raider lineup include singles players Kara Smiley, Jill Barle, Sara Thomas and Kelly MacNeil, and the doubles duos of Melissa Troumbly/Abbie Feldt, Mary Metzer/Jessica Appelholm and Melissa Sorenson/Andrea Sorenson.
Oct. 16, 1996-Greenway eighth grader Kara Smiley was denied of her second straight Section 7A singles championship but qualified for her second state tournament.
Oct. 16, 1996-Virginia beat the Thunderhawk girls swimming team 53-39.
Oct. 16, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team lost to Buffalo in the championship match of the Benilde-St. Margaret Tournament. It is now 18-4 on the season.
Oct. 16, 1996-In area volleyball play, Deer River was sixth in the Duluth East Invitational with Jenny Kraskey being named to the All-Tournament team. Greenway topped Nashwauk-Keewatin in five games led by Carissa Cochran and Holly Saccoman. Blackduck downed Bigfork in four games despite a good match by the Huskies’ Allison Taylor.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1971-Grand Rapids dominated the District 28 Cross Country Meet. Ron Campbell of the Indians won the varsity race followed by teammates Dave Karkela, third, Dan Heinen, fifth, and Pat Wiswell, sixth.
Oct. 14, 1971-Coach Gus Hendrickson of Grand Rapids High School will host a meeting of men interested in coaching youth hockey teams.
Oct. 14, 1971-The Itasca football team downed Golden Valley 18-7. Dale Gilson, Hill City freshman, rushed for 237 yards, a college record, and added 52 yards passing. Linemen who stood out for the Vikings were Jim Cook, Gene Wohlsdorf, Greg Miller and Jay Columbus.
Oct. 14, 1971-Top bowlers in area leagues were Sandy Williams, Delores Merwin, Larke Huntley, Jean Hall, Ruth Acheson, Bob Howard, Jim Anderson, Sharon Flaherty and Sam Wick.
Oct. 18, 1971-The Itasca football team defeated Minnesota Tech of Crookston 18-7. Bruce Simat, Jim Cook and Dale Gilson scored the Viking touchdowns.
Oct. 18, 1971-The Rapids football team lost to International Falls 27-6. Jim Rothstein scored the lone Indians touchdown.
Oct. 18, 1971-Bigfork beat Northome 28-20 in football action led by Ricky Schindler, Dale Schaal, Mike Kaczor, Vince Holsman, Jeff Pederson and Mitch Rahier.
Oct. 18, 1971-Additional evidence of a decreased deer population came this week after a two-day survey in three area forests that involved more than 100 students, their advisors, two deputy sheriffs and James Carter of the Northern Minnesota Sportsmen’s Club and his wife Mary.
60 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1961-Dr. A.J. Rajala and Warren Kirsch flew by jet to New York where they were present for two World Series games.
Oct. 12, 1961-The Rapids football team smashed Eveleth 46-25 in a powerful offensive showing. Ray Tomberlin scored three touchdowns for the Indians, Jerry Beier had two and Bill Lesar and Paul Schendel each scored one.
Oct. 12, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Ann Michels, Dee Romans, Judy Nelson, Eleanor Broberg, Sylvia Specht, Maxine Rajala, Marlys Robertson, K. Lanum, O. Foss, L. Horn, and J. Yocus.
Oct. 12, 1961-Notre Dame linebacker Tom Hecimovich of Greenway is leading his team after two games with 18 tackles, six more than any other player. In addition to sparking the line play for the unbeaten Irish, the former Greenway star has made the only pass interception. He will be at center when Notre Dame plays Southern Cal on Saturday.
Oct. 16, 1961-Research biologist Gordon Gullion of Cloquet will discuss recent progress in grouse research at the Izaak Walton meeting.
Oct. 16, 1961-Grand Rapids and Greenway will meet in the last football game of the year. Since 1947, the Indians hold a 9-4-1 mark against the Raiders.
Oct. 16, 1961-Top bowlers in area leagues were Fay Erskine, Pat Sturk, Agnes Kiskanen, Delores Romans, June Lofstrom, Rose Cloutier, Ina Helin, Wanda Smith, D. Gornovich, M. Anderson, E. Jokinen, and T. Corcoran.
Oct. 16, 1961-Robin Tellor, Coleraine’s contribution to the University of Minnesota football team, is one of the most improved players on this year’s squad in the opinion of Coach Murray Warmath. Tellor replaces All-American Tom Brown on the offensive line.
