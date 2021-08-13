25 Years Ago
June 23, 1996-The Iron Range Raceway, a drag strip located south of Keewatin, is now a reality.
June 23, 1996-The Rapids Legion baseball team lost to Marble 7-2 as Jamie Steinberg hurled a four-hitter for Marble. Ryan Longtin was losing pitcher and Guy Clairmont had two hits for Rapids.
June 23, 1996-The Marble Legion baseball team lost to Hibbing 16-8. Bill Miskovich had two hits with a home run for Marble. Marble then beat Chisholm 11-1 as Aaron Lang pitched a three-hitter and Mark Stupar had three hits and four RBIs.
June 23, 1996-Grand Rapids State Bank sits atop of the standings of the Pokegama Women’s Tuesday Evening League with Reed Drug second and Herald-Review third. Top golfers for the week were Deb Bruns, Jan Maki, KC Neustrom, Sara Lagergren, Katie Petermeier, Carol Perrott, Sue Dekich and Barb Dorry.
June 26, 1996-A sports complex which is currently under construction in Cohasset is expected to provide recreational opportunities to area residents for years to come.
June 26, 1996-Area baseball players named to the All-Area First Team are Travis Holte and Guy Clairmont from Grand Rapids, and Aaron Carlson of Greenway. Named to the Second Team are Mike Fairbanks, Deer River, Marc Lane, Grand Rapids, Aaron Lang, Northland-Remer, and Bill Miskovich, Greenway.
June 26, 1996-Kurt Kleinendorst, Grand Rapids native who has been living in Cary, N.C., has been named an assistant coach with the 1996 USA Hockey InLine National Team. He is a former head coach of the Roller Hockey International’s San Diego Barracudas, and director of hockey operations for Raleigh in the East Coast Hockey League.
June 26, 1996-The Grand Rapids Rebels baseball team fell to 0-3 on the season with a 3-2 loss to the Duluth Express. Travis Holte pitched well in taking the loss.
June 26, 1996-Drake University senior track standout Gina DeWitt, a Deer River native, has been selected to the GTE/CoSIDA Women’s University Division Spring At-Large Academic All-America team.
June 26, 1996-Local players named to the All-Northern Lakes Conference Baseball Team are Mike Fairbanks, Bill Mundt and Shawn Wahlstrom of Deer River, Brian Gangl and Lenny Mayerle of Nashwauk-Keewatin, Mickey Hilton and Eric Craine of Hill City, Aaron Lang and Kris Carlson of Northland-Remer.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1971-Posting perfect rounds at the Grand Rapids Gun Club were Charles Warrath, Bill Cook, Dick Sturk, Dan Jones, Jim Luthen, Clyde Duncan, Don Wendt, Bob Tok and Dennis Green.
June 24, 1971-Home runs and errors led the way for the Grand Rapids Red Sox to defeat Ely 15-12. Hitting home runs for the Red Sox were Len Mutchler, Ray Tomberlin, Roger Anderson and Tom Eilertson.
June 24, 1971-The first Iron Range Basketball Association Summer League will get under way. Ray’s Sport Shop of Grand Rapids is in the league and features stars such as Steve Van Epps, Pat Pollard, Greg Cornell, Paul Miltich, Wade Hensel, Sam Gebhart, Greg Johnson, Ron Gauthier, Mark Wohlrabe and George Jacobson. Dick Varichak is league commissioner.
June 24, 1971-In county league baseball action, Warba downed Blackberry 6-1 as Brian McCauley was winning pitcher while Gary Sutherland took the loss. Spang topped Floodwood 4-0 as Jack Burt hurled the shutout. Swatara swamped Splithand 14-3 as Darrell Gillson was winning pitcher.
June 28, 1971-Bruno Smilanich won the special sponsor’s event at the Grand Rapids Speedway. Gene Peroceschi, Steve Carron, Ted Carlson, Mel Sautbine, Jim Hase and Joe Broking took wins.
June 28, 1971-The Grand Rapids Red Sox belted Moose Lake 16-3 as Ken Hupila had four hits with a home run while Tom Eilertson had three hits with a home run. Ray Tomberlin added three hits.
June 28, 1971-In men’s golfing, Town and Country Florists is atop the standings followed by First National Bank of Grand Rapids and Nordby Drug. Top golfers were J. Gabrielson, O. Braun and Kosak.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. note: Pages were missing from the June 22 edition.)
June 22, 1961-Ladies will be driving stock cars in the Powder Puff Derby at the fairgrounds. In racing action, Ken Mattson placed first in the time trials while Roger Carlson and Harold Carron. Harry Minzgher won the consolation race and Boe Jackson won the semi-feature. Mattson won the feature.
June 22, 1961-In softball action, Nicholas Construction defeated Air Force 11-6 while Blandin’s topped Nashwauk 7-5 in extra innings. Durling was the winning pitcher for Nicholas Construction while Whitted was the winning pitcher for Blandin.
June 22, 1961-Plans for an all-purpose indoor arena at the county fairgrounds were explained to the Rotary Club by members of the Itasca Recreation Association. William Berg, Myron Roswold, the Rev. John MacDonald and Gene Roth appeared for the IRA which now as more than 800 members. Estimated cost of the building will be $487,000. A drive for funds and pledges will be made.
June 22, 1961-Windy Anderson, manager of the Marble Mallards, lost the argument with the umpires on the Grand Rapids Legion Field diamond and lost the game by forfeit 9-0. Chief umpire Jack Miller forfeited the game to Grand Rapids after Anderson refused to leave after being tossed.
June 22, 1961-Unbeaten Lawrence Lake, determined to return to the state tournament this year, will play the East Itasca League All Stars at Lawrence Lake. All Stars will include such well-known players as Terry Gabrielson, Keith Becicka, Del Potter, Bud Grell, Jerry Snyder, Jim Abate, Tom Parent and Ron Garner. Sherm Brown will probably be on the mound for Lawrence Lake but Norm Hecimovich and Harry Dahline will be likely to see action.
June 22, 1961-In county league baseball play, Lawrence Lake topped Deer River 9-7 as Dahline and Hecimovich pitched for Lawrence Lake. Goodland topped Pengilly by a run as A. Becicka. Garner, Ahola and Johnson guided Balsam to a 16-11 win over Keewatin. Dorholt and Guertin paced Cohasset to an 8-7 win over Swan Valley. G. Guertin homered in the game. Inger downed Trout Lake 12-6 as Bowstring struck out 15. Garner, Stransberry and Trepanier led Spang past Swatara. Ervin Richardson struck out 17 to lead LaPrairie over Wendigo.
June 22, 1961-In Legion baseball, Rapids pounded Bigfork 17-2 as Richard Chopp was winning pitcher. Ray Tomberlin had three hits for Rapids while Patten and Erholtz both had two. Gustafson, D. Grove and Patrow had the Bigfork hits.
June 26, 1961-In racing action at Hibbing, Ken Mattson was first in time trials and Don Matzdorf and Bob Percy won the heats. Harold Carron won the feature.
June 26, 1961-In a local golf league, Dave’s Ace is in first followed by Vanity Cleaners, Blandin Paper and Hughes Clothing. Dick Erskine was low with a 38 while Roy Winberg had a 39. In another league, Mornes Implement is in first followed by Williams Sport Shop and Nordby Drug. Tom Stier was low with a 37.
June 26, 1961-The Grand Rapids Braves baseball team beat Ely 18-1. Streetar, Slupe and D. Lesar hit home runs for the Braves. Streetar and Garberding both had three hits while Card and B. Lesar had two apiece.
June 26, 1961-Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids defeated Sue Barle of Coleraine to win the ninth annual Mesaba Women’s Invitational in Hibbing.
June 26, 1961-In Legion baseball, undefeated Coleraine pounded Nashwauk 17-2 as Jack Predovich was winning pitcher while Mike Tok had three hits and Predovich and Wilson each had two. Grand Rapids downed Keewatin 13-10 as Patten, Chopp and Nellis all had two hits. Vukodinovich, Skarich and Martindale all had two hits for Keewatin.
