25 Years Ago
March 29, 1998-Nichole Hedlund, 17, and Jenna Jesperson, 13, local figure skaters with the Star of the North Figure Skating Club, will perform before the opening ceremonies of the World Figure Skating Championships at Minneapolis.
March 29, 1998-Members of the Itasca Curling Club are happy with the progress being made after the Jan. 5, 1997, catastrophe when the roof to the curling club caved in.
April 1, 1998-The Rapids boys and girls track and field teams performed well in Bemidji. Veronica Sackett was second in the 800 run while Jessica Goeden placed third in the mile run. Shannon Warner was third in the high jump.
April 1, 1998-Senior guard Justin Dauenbaugh of Bigfork was named to the Tri-State Second Team. Named to the First Team are Steve Battaglia of Cloquet, who was named Player of the Year, Ryan Boman, Duluth East, Jim Herberg, Ely, Scott Morris, Duluth Denfeld, and Matt Tuttle, Duluth Central.
April 1, 1998-Greenway senior Tony Oquendo won both the long jump and the triple jump at the McDonald’s Little AMIK Track and Field Meet at Bemidji. His efforts earned him meet MVP honors. Bigfork senior Thor Johnson won the shot put.
April 1, 1998-Sarah Welk, a 1996 graduate of Northland-Remer High School, has been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association 1997 Academic Top-25 Team Honor Roll as a member of the Gustavus Adolphus team.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1973-Blanche Bowman, a bowler from Grand Rapids, is currently bowling first in singles at the State Women’s Bowling Tournament at Austin.
April 2, 1973-The 1973 state Peewee champion Grand Rapids Rainbows hockey team will participate in the National Peewee Hockey Tournament in Superior, Wis.
April 5, 1973-A statewide convention of the Minnesota division of the Izaak Walton League of America will be conducted at Quadna Mountain Lodge at Hill City.
April 5, 1973-Mick Lucia, a star on the Rapids football, basketball and baseball teams, signed a letter of intent to enroll at the University of North Dakota.
April 5, 1973-The Dick Scanlon rink, consisting of Scanlon, David Firman, John Lundby and Gildo DeBettis defeated the Bruce Johnson rink for the city championship. The Jack Kellin rink won a bonspiel that included all the rinks. Members of the rink besides Kellin are Bill Spooner, Jeff Yeschick, and Jim Fierek.
April 5, 1973-In Grand Rapids intramural basketball, the Courtezans defeated the Rejects to win the title led by Walt Frizzell, Len Wohlsdorf and Greg Schreader led the way. Brian Trygstad had 23 points for the Rejects.
April 5, 1973-The Rapids track and field team placed first in the first meet of the season. Al Waller won the high hurdles and the long jump and was third in the low hurdles while Norm Brooks was second and Curt Ruschmeyer third in the long jump. Don Emblom won the 100-yard dash while Mark Bauder was second. Dan Heinen was third in the mile run while Len Wohlsdorf was third in the shot put. Joe Pollard won the high jump with Ruschmeyer second and Ron Campbell won the 880 run. Bauder was second in the 220.
60 Years Ago
March 28, 1963-Ninety percent of 1962 pledges for construction of the Itasca Recreation Association arena have been filled. Cost of the building has come to $103.000 and all work has been paid for on a current basis.
March 28, 1963-Top bowlers in area leagues were D. Gornowich, J. Lesar, P. Quitney, Maxine Rajala, Dolores Parker, Mickey Jetland, Lee Jensen, Rose Tok, E. Alto, T. Sturk, and H. Salo.
March 28, 1963-Roy Thorson of Grand Rapids was top shooter at the Deer and Moose Lake Gun Club.
April 1, 1963-In the last indoor shoot for the Grand Rapids Archery Club, Al Legore was top shooter for the men and Mrs. Con Hanson was top woman scorer.
April 1, 1963-Top scores in area bowling leagues were by D. Rahier, Don Zipperian, Ione Racine, Nancy Carmichael, June Lofstrom, and Dolores Morgan.
