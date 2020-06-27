10 Years Ago
June 20, 2010-The Deer River baseball team won its first state tournament game 2-1 over Fosston. Luke Benson was winning pitcher. The Warriors then lost to Sebeka in a thriller 5-4. Benson took the loss in relief while Damon Benham, Jack Carter and Benson led the offense.
June 20, 2010-The Rapids girls golf team finished fourth at the state tournament. Members of the team were Laura Cahill, Mikki Kromy, Katie Sheetz, Dani DelGreco, Morgan Bruns, Steph Mackey, and Jordyn Olson. Coach is Kelly Kirwin.
June 23, 2010-The Deer River baseball team finished fourth in the Class A state tournament after a 7-4 loss to Mayer Lutheran in the third place game.
June 23, 2010-The Rapids girls 16-18 fastpitch softball team swept a doubleheader from Deer River 14-1 and 13-2. Leading the way for Rapids were Leah Fillman, Monica Barrett, Taya Chandler, Syd Helmbrecht and Hannah Schmoll led the way.
June 23, 2010-Sean Colter and David Hernesman reeled in the top prize at the Grand Rapids Chamber Walleye Classic on Pokegama Lake. Tony Jerulle and Dale Anderson finished second and Gordon Fothergill and Brad Rasmussen were third..
June 23, 2010-The Rapids Legion baseball team pounded Virginia 11-2 as Tyrel Cournoyer belted two home runs and Jordan Koepp added another for Rapids.
25 Years Ago
June 18, 1995-Elizabeth “Beth” Block and her horse My Lucky Flower, alias Bart, won the 1994 North Dakota Novice Amateur All Around Hi-Point Award.
June 18, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team came from behind to beat Hibbing 10-9. Mark Hanson was winning pitcher and Clint Gustafson drove in three runs.
June 18, 1995-Reed Drug of Grand Rapids won first place in the Class A Women’s Division, defeating Stamson and Blair of Grand Rapids 6-5 in the championship game in the GRASA Tournament at Gunn Park.
June 18, 1995-The defending junior college Division III national wrestling champions, Itasca Community College, signed state champions Dwight Ballou of Little Falls and Jeremy Arndt of Wheaton.
June 21, 1995-The Rapids Legion baseball team won two of six games at the prestigious Legion Classic Tournament in Brooklyn Center. Rapids beat Park Center 9-7 in its first game as Mark Hanson was winning pitcher and Andy Haanpaa, Clint Gustafson and Bob Kuschel led the offense. It also beat Papillion, Neb., 4-2, but lost to Rapid City, S.D., 3-0, Vernon, Ill., 9-6, Rosemount 4-3, and to Glenbard East, Ill., 5-1.
June 21, 1995-Several area runners competed in the William A. Irvin 5K run in Duluth. Dave “Chico” Avenson placed sixth in the race while Rachel Sackett finished eighth.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1970-Michigan paddlers Jack Kolka and John Baker of Detroit jumped to an early lead in the third annual Minnesota State Championship Canoe Derby on Pokegama Lake and never relinquished their position to take the professional title away from Buzz Peterson and sons. Gary Jensen and Bill Parrish of Minneapolis won the Boy Scout Division.
June 22, 1970-Chisholm beat the Rapids Legion baseball team 11-1. Greg Aune and Tom Ozbun pitched for Rapids while Chisholm’s Ron Mosca was winning pitcher.
June 22, 1970-In county league baseball action, LaPrairie beat Splithand 7-2 and Warba pounded Swatara 20-1 as Swatara committed 22 errors. Goodland topped Blackberry 11-5.
June 22, 1970-The Rapids Eagles men’s baseball team hammered Virginia 12-2. Rich Ollila and Doyle Hartje pitched for Rapids.
June 22, 1970-Top scores in the Pokegama Men’s Club League play were ;J. Gabrielson 37, G. McLeod 39, G. Glomstad 40, K. Ericson 40, and L. Barle 40.
June 22, 1970-Conservation department drumming counts of ruffed grouse in northern Minnesota indicate prospects for a good hunting season next fall.
June 25, 1970-The Rapids Legion baseball team lost to Hibbing 13-11. Mick Lucia was losing pitcher.
June 25, 1970-The Grand Rapids Eagles men’s baseball team. John Hastings pitched no-hit relief from the first inning in a win over Babbitt while Doyle Hartje pitched a shutout in another game.
75 Years Ago
June, 1945-Not available due to library closure.
100 years ago
June 23, 1920-Not available due to library closure.
120 years ago
June 23, 1900-Not available due to library closure.
