25 Years Ago
July 13, 1997-The Celebrity Hockey Fund Raiser Game will be conducted at the IRA Civic Center on July 19. Those expected to be on hand include Bill Baker, Chris Marinucci, Jeff Nielsen, Kirk Nielsen, Kelly Fairchild, Chris Snell, Aaron Miskovich, Todd Rohloff, and Aaron Murphy, among others.
July 13, 1997-The Grand Rapids Running Rebels baseball team tipped the Marble Mallards 8-6. Mark Hanson, Gary Dick and Ryan Longtin hit home runs for Rapids. Ray Santelli and Greg Tulla pitched for Marble.
July 13, 1997-The Northland-Remer girls basketball team recently won the Midstate Shootout Girls Basketball Tournament in Staples. Team members are Jennie Falkman, Sara Wheeler, Julie Knapp, Erica Foss, M’Kelle Tomberlin, Mia Peterson and Tracy Knapp. Coach is Amber Peterson.
July 13, 1997-The Rapids American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from Hibbing and then beat Nashwauk 12-5. Standing out for the local team were Marc Lane, Gary Dick, David Nikkel, and Jesse Lane.
July 13, 1997-In the Blue Book Fishing Contest, winners were Richard Perrington, Deer River,9-1 walleye from Bluewater Lake, Jack Alexander, New Castle, Ind., 12-7 northern from Wabana Lake, Cheryl Palzer, Moundsview, 1-7 crappie, Lake Winnibigoshish, Ron Carlson, St. Charles, Ill., 1-6 sunfish from Lac-A-Roy Lake. Robert Zehr, Paragon, Ind., 4-14 smallmouth bass from Horseshoe Lake, and Tim Steffl, Mankato, 5-5 largemouth bass from an unlisted lake.
July 16, 1997-The Greenway fastpitch girls softball team earned the No. 1 seed for the state Class B 18 and Under Tournament to be conducted in St. Cloud. Head coach is Ann Will while members of the team include Katie Kivi, Lexi Geisler, Amy Johnson, Abbie Feldt, Jackie Moran, Sarah Radermacher, Kelly Barta, Jamie Denzel, Kaija Prestidge, Rhea Kessler, Jill Barle, Katie Kessler, Holly Porter and Teresa Savaloja.
July 16, 1997-The team of Joan Richardson and Jean Hall won the Gross Division and the team of Mary Ann Fleharty and Emmy Betts won the Net Division of the Ladies Bauer Best Ball Tournament at Pokegama Golf Course.
July 16, 1997-The Rapids American Legion baseball team placed fourth in the Princeton Tournament. Rapids beat Perham but then lost to the Tri-City Reds team and Cold Spring.
July 16, 1997-Heidi Madsen, recently-graduated senior from Grand Rapids High School, has been named to the All-Region 7AA Softball Team.
July 16, 1997-The Marble American Legion baseball team won two of three games at the Lakeview Tournament in Duluth. Leading the way were Shawn Wright, Mickey Hilton, Perry Smiley, Josh Miskovich, and Mark Gibeau.
July 16, 1997-Nashwauk-Keewatin High School has appointed Doug Schmitz its new athletic director and boys basketball coach.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1972-Minnesota’s fifth annual state professional and amateur championship canoe derby on Pokegama Lake.
July 13, 1972-In county league baseball, Deer River beat Inger 9-2, Hill City topped Swatara 9-2 as Bill Klennert was winning pitcher. Jim Humphrey was winning pitcher for Deer River.
July 13, 1972-A request for a conditional use permit to construct a curling club on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids was denied by the village council.
July 13, 1972-Hitting 25 straight at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Bill Miller, Mark Miner, Jerry Washburn, Dick Bevins, Les Voigt, Don Wendt, Mike Bunes, Marvin Mitchell, Bill Cook, Duke Olson, Tim Broberg and Tim Peterson.
July 17, 1972-Steve and Larry Peterson, a brother team from Minneapolis, edged Eugene Jensen and Gary Neidermeyer by 31 seconds to win the fifth annual Minnesota Professional and Amateur Championship Canoe Derby at Grand Rapids.
July 17, 1972-The Rapids Legion baseball team won the Marble Tournament. It beat Aitkin 1-0, Hibbing 3-2, and Robbinsdale.
60 Years Ago
July 12, 1962-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Shop Fishing Contest were Elmer Smith, 7-1 walleye from Pokegama Lake, Eddie Robinson, Kokomo, Ind., 13-4 northern from Big Ranier Lake, Viola O’Deen, 1-11 crappie from Bowstring, Gladys Larson, Deer River, 1-6 bluegill from Little Cutfoot Sioux Lake, and Larry Primrose, Skokie, Ill, 11-10 muskie from Wabana Lake.
July 12, 1962-The Rapids Legion baseball team lost to Keewatin 7-4. Bevacqua had two hits for Keewatin while Mossier and Erholtz both had two hits for Rapids. Rapids tipped Bigfork 8-7 as Houwman, Erholtz and Cornell all had two hits. J. Patrow had three hits for Bigfork while Rajala and Johnston both had two.
July 12, 1962-Veteran driver Bob Percy captured his 14th trophy at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.
July 16, 1962-In Legion baseball, Rapids tipped Marble 7-6 as Mossier and Libbey each had two hits. Vail and Hamlin each had two hits for Marble.
July 16, 1962-In fastpitch softball action, Air Force dropped a doubleheader 6-5 to Bovey and 13-1 to Blandin. Jerry Drewes doubled in the winning run for Bovey.
