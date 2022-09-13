25 Years Ago

July 13, 1997-The Celebrity Hockey Fund Raiser Game will be conducted at the IRA Civic Center on July 19. Those expected to be on hand include Bill Baker, Chris Marinucci, Jeff Nielsen, Kirk Nielsen, Kelly Fairchild, Chris Snell, Aaron Miskovich, Todd Rohloff, and Aaron Murphy, among others.

