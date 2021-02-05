25 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1996-In its most ambitious attempt to boost fish size for far, the Minnesota DNR announced that 13 additional lakes will have experimental fishing regulations this spring.
Jan. 21, 1996-In boys basketball action, Greenway stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 68-61 as Aaron Carlson scored 20 points and Dan Braaten added 17. Jason Garr had 32 points for the Spartans with seven 3-pointers. Bigfork topped Deer River 56-37 as Josh Lamppa scored 25 points. Mike Cowan had 19 for the Warriors. The Warriors topped Hill City 79-71 as Cowan had 20 points and Joe Olson added 17. Eric Craine had 24 points for the Hornets while Mitch Watkins added 23. Bigfork beat Littlefork-Big Falls 78-55 as Lamppa tallied 24 points and Neil Chiabotti added 15.
Jan. 21, 1996-In girls basketball play, Bigfork topped Deer River 54-48 as Steph Gross scored 19 points. Floodwood tipped Hill City 49-25 despite 20 points from the Hornets’ Jenny LaSpina. Mt. Iron-Buhl stopped Greenway 72-36 while Northland downed Hill City 78-41. Mia Peterson had 25 points for the Lady Eagles while Sarah Welk added 18. LaSpina had 26 points for the Hornets.
Jan. 21, 1996-Winners in the various divisions of the Sub-Zero Racquetball Tournament at the Itasca County Family YMCA were Jim Rokser, Virginia, Men’s Open; Ernie Blair and Ralph Carlson, Men’s Open Doubles; Troy Silvia, Hibbing, Men’s B; and Ardis Stoeke and Deb Young, Men’s B Doubles and Women’s Doubles.
Jan. 24, 1996-Greenway handed the Rapids hockey team its first loss after 13 wins, 4-0. Adam Hauser was outstanding in the nets for the Raiders as he kicked out 42 shots in recording the shutout. The Thunderhawks beat Duluth Denfeld 9-5 as Mike Christensen, Joe Melquist and Craig Pierce all scored two goals.
Jan. 24, 1996-The Rapids boys swim team lost to Bemidji 102-84. Capturing first place finishes in individual events for the T’Hawks were Matt Sutherland and Brian Dick.
Jan. 24, 1996-The Rapids girls gymnastics team downed Hibbing 135.33 to 124.20. Abby Kent led the way.
Jan. 24, 1996-The ICC wrestling team placed second in the Region XIII Dual Meet Tournament.
Jan. 24, 1996-The ICC hockey team lost to 5-2 to the Bemidji State junior varsity. Jason Beyer scored both Viking goals.
Jan. 24, 1996-The Greenway hockey team lost to Hibbing 3-2 despite goals from the Raiders’ Blade Metzer and Brian Schuster.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team beat Superior, winning nine of 12 matches.
Jan. 21, 1971-Members of the Team of the Week in Grand Rapids youth basketball are John Bauer, David Hron, Del Erickson, Greg Johnson and Jim Peterson.
Jan. 21, 1971-Several area youngsters were among those with qualifying times in the District One race at Giants Ridge. They are Jeff Carter, Mark Yelle, Jeff Gibson, Peder Gaalaas, Glen Erickson, Denise Yelle, Patty Trebnick, Maren Smith, and Susan Stolen.
Jan. 25, 1971-The Rapids ski team took first in one meet and third in another. Peder Gaalaas placed first in both meets and has won all four meets this year.
Jan. 25, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team upset Bemidji 24-21. Picking up wins for the Indians were Stan Hoard, Ken Whitted, Rich Clayton, Doug Johnson, Larry Curtis, and John Chatley.
Jan. 25, 1971-The Rapids basketball team beat Greenway 67-61 as John King scored 23 points and Paul Miltich added 17. Paul Zagar had 26 points for the Raiders. Meanwhile, Deer River downed Bigfork 66-43 as Dale Hedquist scored 16 points. Mark Skallman had 11 points for the Huskies.
Jan. 25, 1971-The Rapids hockey team downed Chisholm 7-5 as Jim Stacklie had three goals and two assists. The Indians lost to Virginia 6-4 despite two goals from Doug Christy.
Jan. 25, 1971-The Rapids gymnastics team downed Moundsview led by Bill Bennett, Mark Fulton and Jim Wilson.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 19, 1961-Walleye and northern pike populations in Winnibigoshish and Cutfoot Sioux are remaining stable in spite of increasing fishing pressure.
Jan. 19, 1961-Top bowlers in Grand Rapids leagues were T. Zweiner, B. Bowman, N. Harms, Mike Schagh and Pat Hanson.
Jan. 19, 1961-Greenway defeated the Rapids hockey team 3-2 as Mike Tok scored the hat trick. Terry Holum and Bill LeVasseur scored for the Indians. The Indians beat Hibbing 2-1 as Dick Chopp scored in overtime. Rapids lost to Virginia 2-1 in overtime. Chopp scored the lone goal.
Jan. 19, 1961-The Greenway Bantam hockey team beat Virginia 4-2 as Tom Kingston, Gary Murphy, Bjelajac and Hammergren.
Jan. 19, 1961-Coach Jack Willhite’s Grand Rapids wrestling team is rated third in the state.
Jan. 19, 1961-The Bigfork basketball team won the Christmas tournament at Littlefork recently. The Huskies beat Mentor 60-55 as Tim Bischoff scored 20 points and John Gustafson added 17. The Huskie then beat Orr 53-36 as Gustafson scored 23 points and Bischoff added 17.
Jan. 19, 1961-In VFW hockey action, Grand Rapids Loan beat Leitch 3-0 as Pat Downing notched the hat trick, Firemen beat Kiwanis 4-2 as Ed Chopp scored twice, Eagles beat Clay’s Service 3-2 as Mike Rasmussen scored the winning goal. Rotary downed State Bank 5-2 led by two goals from Gulseth. Itasca-Rapids beat Rapids Flour 5-0 as Pat McDonald recorded the hat trick. Mager’s Music downed Lions 5-1 as Jim Hernesman scored twice.
Jan. 23, 1961-International Falls, the state’s top-ranked hockey team, downed Rapids 4-2. Jeff Berg scored both Indian goals.
Jan. 23, 1961-International Falls topped the Rapids basketball team 56-52 despite 17 points from the Indians’ Ray Tomberlin. Rapids beat Greenway 66-51 as Tomberlin scored 20 points. Peterson had 17 points for the Raiders.
