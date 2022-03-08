25 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1997-The Rapids Alpine girls ski team was third and the boys were fourth in meet at Quadna in Hill City. Monica Casper led the girls team while Reid Johnson of the Thunderhawks was fifth overall.
Feb. 2, 1997-The Rapids boys swimming team dunked Crosby and Proctor in a triangular. Taking first place in both meets for Rapids were Ryan Dewey, Jesse Adams, Cory Rehnstrand, Matt Sutherland, Jeremy Bundermann and Drew Scott.
Feb. 2, 1997-The ICC hockey team ripped Hibbing 7-4 as Jason Beyer scored five goals.
Feb. 2, 1997-The Rapids girls gymnastics team beat Park Rapids with 132.7 pointe Andrea Hassle of the Thunderhawks won the all-around.
Feb. 2, 1997-The Greenway hockey team pummeled Chisholm 11-2 as Marco Peluso had the hat trick while Blade Metzer scored twice and Brian Schuster, Perry Smiley, Matt Troumbly, Joe Jorgenson, Josh Miskovich and Chris Olson all had one.
Feb. 2, 1997-In area girls basketball action, Floodwood beat Hill City 62-21 as Alaina Burt and Kandi Kingsley both scored six for the Hornets, Babbitt-Embarrass downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 44-33 despite 14 points from the Spartans’ Jenny Gustafson. Bigfork topped Indus 45-43 as Arin Ortman scored 11 points. Northland-Remer stopped Deer River 55-40 as Mia Peterson scored 30 points; Sarah Ojanen had 14 for the Warriors. Mesabi East downed Greenway 64-48 despite 14 points for the Raiders’ Tris Savich. Greenway topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 46-41 as Kendra Roberts scored 12; Sally Eckstrom had 14 for the Spartans.
Feb. 2, 1997-The ICC women’s basketball team lost to Central Lakes 84-50 despite 17 points from the Vikings’ Shelly Myrvold.
Feb. 2, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team tipped Bemidji 31-29 with late heroics from the T’hawks’ Ben Dixon and John Erickson.
Feb. 2, 1997-In area boys basketball play, Deer River tipped Greenway 40-37 as Scott Brown scored 16 points; Jeff Doughty and Jared Bartz both had 10 points for the Raiders. Northland-Remer beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 63-52 as Aaron Jackson scored 21 points and Kris Carlson added 20; Tom Salmi had 19 for the Spartans. Deer River ripped Mt. Iron-Buhl 70-30 as Josh Tupper scored 20. Bigfork ran past Greenway 73-39 as Noah Rounds scored 21; Ted Yoder had 12 for the Raiders. Hill City stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 61-54 as Joe Watkins had 20; Dan Randall had 19 points and Salmi tallied 18 for the Spartans.
Feb. 5, 1997-Moorhead handed the Rapids boys basketball team its first loss of the season 67-65. Dusty Rychart had 36 points for the Thunderhawks.
Feb. 5, 1997-The Bottineau hockey team swept the ICC hockey team by 4-0 and 4-3 scores.
Feb. 5, 1997-The Rapids hockey team lost to Eveleth-Gilbert 6-2; Joe Melquist had both T’Hawk goals. Rapids also lost to Hibbing 1-0. Steve Arbour had 33 saves for the Thunderhawks. B.J. Willis scored the lone goal for the Bluejackets.
Feb. 5, 1997-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Hibbing 62-43. Kim Toewe had 13 points for the T’Hawks.
Feb. 5, 1997-The Rapids wrestling team stomped Superior 51-16 using falls from Nathan Benson, Nathan Erickson, Chad Lachowitzer, John Erickson and Ben Dixon.
Feb. 5, 1997-The Greenway hockey team pasted Virginia 9-1. Blade Metzer and Paul Koski both had two goals while Perry Smiley, Mark Gibeau, Matt Troumbly, Brian Schuster, and Marco Peluso all had one.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 3, 1972-Commissioner Robert Herbst of the DNR will appeal a federal court ruling which says that the Chippewa of Minnesota have the right to hunt, fish, trap and harvest wild rice free of state regulation in the entire Leech Lake Reservation, except on private lands.
Feb. 3, 1972-Ken Lawson scored six goals to lead the Itasca Junior College hockey team to a 13-7 win over Mesabi State of Virginia.
Feb. 3, 1972-Top players in Grand Rapids youth basketball were Scott Sarkela, Jim Meyers, David Stanelle, Mike Portugue, and Kevin Rohling. In addition, the hot-shooting Gophers outscored the Wildcats 28-14 as Bret Wagner scored 21 points.
Feb. 3, 1972-The Rapids basketball team improved to 13-1 with a 92-79 victory over Gilbert. Ross Petersen scored 28 points while Mick Lucia had 21 and Alan Waller added 15.
Feb. 3, 1972-Hill City downed Buhl 78-61 in basketball action as Pete O’Fallon scored 31 points and Jim Baratto had 27.
Feb. 3, 1972-The Rapids wrestling team overpowered Virginia 39-14 to complete its regular season with an 11-1 record. Recording pins for the Indians were Rich German, Curt Johnson, Bud Vann and Mike Lynch.
Feb. 3, 1972-Individual and team trophies were presented by the Itasca Gun Club. Dick Bunker was Most Valuable Member, Bill Picht, outdoor pistol, Ken O’Konek, trapshooter, and John Yurrick, smallbore indoor.
Feb. 3, 1972-Top bowlers in area leagues were Arvo Hietala, Roberta Liila, Jean Hall, Val Carlson, Lila Matteson, Joan Anderson, Homer Hiller and Norane Stejskal.
Feb. 3, 1972-In seventh grade intramural volleyball, the Jolly Ball Bouncers were champs with team members being Todd Blom, Dan Neumann, George Minerich, Darra Olson, Tim Oakley, Jack Nageliesen, Peter Nelson, Bruce Nelson, Ron Meyer, Tom Mertes, Ted Mohler and Roger Nelson. Eighth grade champs was the Wily Workers team made up of Daryl Holt, Dennis Hron, Jim Hietala, Jim Hughes, Tye Howard, Curt Johnson, Jeff Jetland, Kim Howg and Greg Johnson.
Feb. 7, 1972-Fifty northeastern Minnesota met in Duluth to pay tribute to the ruffed grouse and make plans for improving its habitat.
Feb. 7, 1972-The IJC hockey team downed Northland State 8-3. Ken Lawson scored a pair of goals while Tom Robillard, Ed Bogle, Butch Butler, Mark Demarais, Gene Gustason and Joe Miskovich all had one.
Feb. 7, 1972-Babbitt beat the Bigfork basketball team 66-62. George Schindler had 22 points for the Huskies while Dale Schall added 15.
Feb. 7, 1972-The Rapids basketball team tipped Aurora-Hoyt Lakes 73-72 as Chip Wagner scored 22 points and Dale Heffron added 19.
Feb. 7, 1972-The IJC wrestling team defeated Brainerd and Rainy River in a double dual match. Key wins for Itasca were by Harold Lemler and Tom Ritchie.
Feb. 7, 1972-The Greenway basketball team downed Ely 68-67 as John Tveite scored 28 points and Dan Sutherland added 17.
Feb. 7, 1972-Hibbing tipped the Itasca State basketball team 76-75. Jack Olwell scored 29 points for the Vikings.
Feb. 7, 1972-The Rapids hockey team lost to Virginia 4-2 despite goals from the Indians’ Doug Christy and Donny Madson. Jack Carlson led the Blue Devils. The Indians rebounded with a 2-1 victory over Eveleth . It was a battle between Rapids goaltender Dan Benzie and Eveleth netminder Pete LoPresti with Benzie coming out on top. Madson and Rick Christy scored goals for the Indians.
60 Years Ago
(Pages were missing from Feb. 5, 1962 edition.)
Feb. 1, 1962-The Rapids wrestling team will have its hands full meeting Hibbing and Robbinsdale, two of the top-ranked teams in the state.
Feb. 1, 1962-In Grand Rapids youth hockey, in Cadets, Firemen beat Kiwanis 3-0 as Ed Chopp had two goals. Grand Rapids Loan tipped Leitch Sheet Metal 1-0 as Hoolihan scored the lone goal. In Pony League games, Eagles topped Clay’s Service 1-0 as Ronnie Rassmussen scored the lone goal. Grand Rapids State Bank overpowered Rotary 6-1 as Stacklie had the hat trick. In the Pee Wee Division, Karkela scored three times to lead Itasca Heating-Rapids Electric ti a 4-1 win over Rapids Flour and Feed. Mager’s Music shut out the Lions 4-0 as Christy scored twice.
Feb. 1, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were S. Hoffman, J. Lindgren, E. Jokinen, B. Newton, Barbara Grozdanich, and T. Corcoran.
Feb. 5, 1962-Top bowlers in area leagues were Theresa Hoolihan, Gen Jaeger, B. Troumbly, Maxine Rajala, Emogean Cheney, Buck Jones, J. Brown, Mickey Jetland, Wanda Smith, V. Piri and Dee Romans.
