10 Years Ago
Dec. 19, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team defeated Edina 2-1 in the Edina Holiday Classic as Jake Bischoff scored the winner.
Dec. 19, 2010-The Rapids girls basketball team pummeled Duluth Central 59-32 as Jessi Corrick scored 18 points and Kelly Niles had 15.
Dec. 19, 2010-The Rapids boys basketball team tipped C.J. Hamm and Duluth Central 64-59. Austin Pohlen had 16 points for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 19, 2010-The Rapids wrestling team blasted Bemidji 43-29.
Dec. 19, 2010-In area boys basketball action, Hill City beat Northland-Remer 45-42 as Tim Benson scored 11 points. Christopher Schiedt had 17 for the Eagles. Hill City lost to Deer River 87-63 as Damon Benham had 26 points for the Warriors. Jake Swing had 23 for the Hornets. Deer River toppled Greenway 72-39 as Benham scored 21. Cole Clusiau had 13 for Greenway. Hibbing beat Greenway 66-33. Bigfork beat Cherry 61-52 as Zac Lovdahl scored 22 points and Andrew Anderson added 19. The Huskies lost to Orr 74-48 despite 18 points for Lovdahl.
Dec. 19, 2010-The Rapids boys and girls Nordic ski teams both placed second in the Duluth Central Freestyle Invite. Solveig Viren was third in the girls race while the top Rapids boy was Tyler Gustafson who was fourth.
Dec. 19, 2010-In area girls basketball action, Deer River beat Greenway 63-32 as Kari DeYoung scored 24. Virginia downed Greenway 53-35 despite Kelcie Ingle scoring nine.
Dec. 22, 2010-The Rapids boys hockey team routed Warroad 9-2 as Travis Underwood recorded the hat trick.
Dec. 22, 2010-The Rapids wrestling team went 1-2 at the Canby Invite.
Dec. 22, 2010-The ICC women’s basketball team won the Central Lakes Holiday Tournament. The Vikings beat Fergus Falls and Central Lakes.
Dec. 22, 2010-The GRG girls hockey team lost to Mound-Westonka and Hill-Murray. Molly Illikainen led the way for the Thunderhawks.
Dec. 22, 2010-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Wayzata 76-48 but then rebounded with a 55-42 win over Chisago Lakes. Kelly Niles scored 19 in the win over Chisago.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1995-The Rapids girls basketball team lost to Cloquet 54-49 despite 14 points from the T’Hawks’ Kim Toewe.
Dec. 17, 1995-Jon Lachowitzer of Grand Rapids was named to the Minnesota All-State Class AA All-Academic Football Team.
Dec. 17, 1995-The Rapids Alpine ski team competed on Giants Ridge. The boys were led by Todd Bonney in second place while the top girls skier was Sarah Christy in third.
Dec. 17, 1995-The Rapids Nordic ski team competed at Cloquet. John Lundgren was the top boys skier while Katie Hegarty was third for the girls.
Dec. 20, 1995-The Rapids hockey team pounded Brainerd 14-1. Joe Melquist and Jeff Wigfield both recorded hat tricks.
Dec. 20, 1995-Rapids had three individual champions and finished fifth in a tough Paul Bunyan Invite. Winning titles were Joel Goeden, Jon Lachowitzer and Charlie Osborn.
Dec. 20, 1995-The Rapids boys basketball team beat highly-ranked Duluth East 39-37 as Dusty Rychart scored the winning basket and finished with 13 points. It lost to Bemidji 63-54 as Rychart scored 22.
Dec. 20, 1995-The Rapids girls gymnastics team won the Hibbing Invite with 132.8 points. Abby Kent, Andrea Hassel and Missy Hughes led the way.
Dec. 20, 1995-The Proctor girls basketball team beat Rapids 49-44 despite 18 points from the T’Hawks’ Jackie Blair.
Dec. 20, 1995-The Greenway hockey team beat Thief River Falls and lost to Warroad and Eveleth-Gilbert.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1970-Noble M. Hall, the “winningest “ football coach in Iron Range history, has resigned after 24 years as head of the Grand Rapids High School football program.
Dec. 21, 1970-Winner of the big prize at the second annual Minnesota State Championship Snowmobile Races was Gerald Eichorn, Bovey.
Dec. 21, 1970-On Jan. 4, 1971, the Minnesota Conservation Department will cease to exist. In its place will be a new Department of Natural Resources.
Dec. 21, 1970-The Rapids wrestling team lost to Aitkin 22-18.
Dec. 21, 1970-The Rapids basketball team ran past Ely 84-71. John King had 23 points for the Indians while Paul Miltich added 18.
Dec. 21, 1970-In their first league ski meet ever, the Rapids high school ski team took the honors in a four-team meet at Sugar Hills. Peder Gaalaas had the fastest time for the Indians.
Dec. 21, 1970-Willmar Junior College won the Itasca Invite. Champs for Itasca were Jerry Snetsinger and Al Goeden.
Dec. 21, 1970-Greenway beat International Falls 57-50 in basketball as Paul Zagar scored 21 points and Dan Skorich added 15.
Dec. 24, 1970-Skier Glen Erickson of Grand Rapids placed first in the Sugar Hills Invite.
