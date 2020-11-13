10 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team advanced to the Iron Range Conference final with a 3-0 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert. Kelly Niles and Lindsy Mattson led the way.
Oct. 17, 2010-The ICC volleyball team won its first-ever conference championship with a win over Vermilion. Jessica Dvergsten, Tesslyn Callander and Randa Glazier led the way.
Oct. 17, 2010-The Rapids girls soccer season came to a heartbreaking end with a 1-0 loss to Zimmerman in section play.
Oct. 17, 2010-The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team beat Duluth East 5-2 to advance to the Final Four of section play.
Oct. 17, 2010-The ICC football team lost to Northland 26-16. Rejean Carlson scored both Viking touchdowns.
Oct. 20, 2010-The Rapids boys soccer team advanced to the Section 7A championship game with a 3-1 victory over Hermantown. Zach Dahlgren, Christian Pearson and Lukas Maercker scored for the Thunderhawks.
Oct. 20, 2010-The Rapids volleyball team defeated Greenway 3-0 to win the Iron Range Conference championship.
Oct. 20, 2010-The Rapids girls swimming team took second to Hibbing in the Iron Range Conference Meet.
Oct. 20, 2010-The Rapids girls cross country team took first in the Hial Pike Meet. Kaya Baker was the top runner.
Oct. 20, 2010-Leigh Peterson, freshman from Deer River now with ICC, was named All Around Player of the Week for the Northern Division.
Oct. 20, 2010-The Grand Rapids-Greenway girls tennis team’s season ended with a loss to Elk River. The doubles team of Kenzie Kane and Michaela Cleveland qualified for state in doubles.
Oct. 20, 2010-The Rapids football team pounded Two Harbors 42-14. Matt Dorholt had rushing and receiving touchdowns and also passed for another for the Thunderhawks.
Oct. 20, 2010-In area football action, Hill City beat Northland 40-0. Tim Benson had 192 receiving yards on three receptions, all going for touchdowns. Deer River beat Duluth Marshall 45-12 as Damon Benham rushed for 110 yards and five touchdowns. GNK topped Proctor 26-20.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1995-Kara Smiley, a seventh grader from Greenway, earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 7A North Subsection Tournament.
Oct. 15, 1995-The Superior Spartans, trailing 14-0 at halftime, ripped off 23 unanswered points to defeat the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 23-14 in high school football action. Gary Wheelock and Jeff Wigfield scored the Rapids touchdowns.
Oct. 15, 1995-Mike Christensen and Kelly Kirwin, both seniors at Grand Rapids High School, have been named 1995 Junior Players of the Year by the Minnesota Golf Association.
Oct. 15, 1995-The Rapids girls cross country team won the Iron Range Conference title. All Conference runners for the T’Hawks were Rachel Sackett, BethAnn Ellingson, Betsy Ralston, Jenny Olson and Ann Marie Gorath. All Conference boys runners were Josh Edwards and Josh Bobich.
Oct. 15, 1995-In area football action, Wrenshall pounded Hill City 70-22. Deer River ripped Mt. Iron-Buhl 58-0 as Mike Fairbanks and Joe Olson hooked up for four touchdown passes for the Warriors. McGregor tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 26-24 despite three touchdowns from the Spartans’ Brian Gangl. Cotton beat Bigfork 41-12 as Josh Lamppa and Jeremiah Gilbertson scored the Husky touchdowns.
Oct. 15, 1995-The Rapids volleyball team beat Duluth Denfeld in four games as Jackie Blair and Hillary Edwards led the way.
Oct. 18, 1995-Those inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame were Myron Nielsen, Glen Swenson, John Rothstein and Dave Allen.
Oct. 18, 1995-Seventh grader Kara Smiley of the Greenway girls tennis team won the Section 7A singles title.
Oct. 18, 1995-The Rapids girls swimming team beat Virginia 94-92. WInning individual events for the Thunderhawks were Katie Hegarty, Jill Podominick, Abby Kent, Jenny Pattison and Molly Dick.
Oct. 18, 1995-The Greenway girls tennis team narrowly missed earning a state berth as it was nipped by eventual champion Pine City 3-2 in the semifinals of the Section 7A Tournament.
Oct. 18, 1995-The ICC football team rolled over Hibbing 45-12 as Ross Kuehn had two touchdowns while Toby Breth, Jaimie Spry, Shawn Schmitz, and Jon Hosmer all had one for the Vikings.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1970-The Itasca football team used touchdowns from Tom Campanero and Jim Reinhold to beat Vermilion 14-0.
Oct. 19, 1970-The Rapids football team slipped past International Falls 20-14 to improve to 7-0 for the season. Paul Miltich scored two touchdowns for the Indians while Earl Burnson scored one.
Oct. 22, 1970-The Rapids football team captured the Iron Range Conference title with a 29-8 win over Chisholm. Paul Miltich had two touchdowns while Dale Heffron and Mike Lucia each had one. The Indians will now play Morgan Park in the Prep Super Bowl in Duluth on Nov. 5.
