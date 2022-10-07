25 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1997-Winners in the Blue Book Fishing Contest were Douglas Roy, Grand Rapids, 7-5 walleye from the Mississippi River, Brad Mossman, Marion, Iowa, 11-8 northern from Balsam Lake, Dale Newhart, Mulberry, Ind., 1-3 crappie from Spider Lake, Harry Jackson, Wolcott, Ind., 1-7 sunfish from the Bowstring River, Phyllis Morgan, Morocco, Ind., 3-8 smallmouth bass from Sand Lake, and Steven Mishow, Cohasset, 5-7 largemouth bass from the Mississippi River.
Aug. 24, 1997-Jeff Wigfield was named the recipient of the Class of 1980 Football Scholarship for the 1996 season.
Aug. 24, 1997-Award winners for the Grand Rapids Under 19 girls soccer team were Sarah Krile, Jennifer Durand, Brianna Madson, and Grace Liubakla.
Aug. 27, 1997-The Rapids girls tennis team lost matches to Hibbing and Thief River Falls, and placed fourth in the Thief River Falls Tournament.
Aug. 27, 1997-The winning team of the annual Youth for Christ/Campus Life Golf Classic at Pokegama Golf Course consisted of Bob Holycross, Patty Holycross, Mary Kosak and Jim Kosak.
Aug. 27, 1997-Jeremy Dudycha won the 1997 Wendigo Golf Club club championship. Kermit Matyas was second.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1972-Defending champion Cass Lake, undefeated Red Lake and Pengilly came out of the Region 3 Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament unscathed and will continue to play at Pengilly to determine the two clubs that will represent this area at the state tournament at Wadena. Red Lake advanced with a 6-4 win over Dutch Room/Dave’s Ace Hardware 6-4 and a 7-2 victory over Hill City. Blackberry forced Cass Lake to the utmost and lost to a five-run ninth inning after leading 6-4. Cass Lake beat Dutch Room/Dave’s Ace Hardware as Larry Gerbracht pitched a one-hitter and struck out 16. Denny Brown had the lone hit with two outs in the ninth inning. Pengilly beat Hill City 11-1 and Blackberry 6-2.
Aug. 24, 1972-Winners in racing action in Grand Rapids were Steve Vesel, Dave Ronchetti, John Schultz, Corey Schloesser, Terry Stoltzman, Don Rossen, and Carl Lindquist.
Aug. 24, 1972-The board of directors at Muskies, Inc. has approved a muskie release program that will award individuals a “Muskie Release Citation” and an arm patch for outstanding sportsmanship in the successful landing and subsequent release of a muskie of not less than the minimum state law requirement of length.
Aug. 28, 1972-Paul Ritter of Grand Rapids won second place in bareback riding at the Cass County Fair in Pine River and was third in bull riding. Larry Kaczor of Bigfork won both go-rounds and the average in the bareback riding.
Aug. 28, 1972-Members of the Pokegama Lakers, undefeated Central Little League champions, are Peter Donnell, Andrew Roskos, Darrell Harwood, Larry Goodrie, Art Smith, Wayne Roskos, Alvin Donnell, Steve Synhorst, John Bishop, Rodger Bishop, Pee Wee Harwood, Chris Van Den Heuvel, Greg Webster, Scott Christensen, Kevin Virkus and Rick Roskos.
Aug. 28, 1972-Mrs. James P. Hall is Pokegama Women’s Golf Association champion for the 1972 season.
Aug. 28, 1972-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Fishing Contest were Wilson Taylor, Albers, Ill., 32-0 muskie from Moose Lake, LeRoy Bellefeville, Talmoon, 8-8 walleye from Little Spring Lake, Philip Arendt,Mazeppa, Minn., 17-0 northern from Big Balsam Lake, Arthur P. Schevnemann, St. Paul, 5-8 largemouth bass from Bello Lake, Greg McKenna, St. Paul, 5-0 smallmouth bass from Pokegama Lake, and Lloyd F. Steinbrink, Lyle, Minn., 2-1 crappie from Portage Lake.
Aug. 28, 1972-Roy Griak, University of Minnesota track coach and the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph O. Brandon of McKinney Lake, is in Munich, Germany, for the 1972 Summer Olympics.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1962-Taconite and Trout Lake will clash for the county baseball championship at American Legion Field.
Aug. 23, 1962-Winners in the Rapids Tackle Fishing Contest were Harold Schardin, Minneapolis, 35-0 muskie from Leech Lake, Lillian Brain, Pasco, Wash., 9-4 walleye from Horseshoe Lake, Maynard Hoy, Minneapolis, 14-12 northern from Rice Lake, and Jack Makinen, Bovey, 5-9 black bass from Isaac Lake.
Aug. 23, 1962-Winners in racing in Grand Rapids were Bob Percy, Don Matzdorf, Clarence Hosier, Gene Erven, Chub Christy, Del Potter and Schalber.
Aug. 23, 1962-Minnesota deer hunters will again will have a variety of hunting opportunities this year being able to pick from seven zones providing one, two, three, five and nine days of hunting,
Aug. 23, 1962-In racing action, drivers Bobe Jackson and Roy Flug were rushed to the hospital after separate accidents. Flug of Pengilly was treated and released while Jackson was kept in the hospital with facial and leg injuries.
Aug. 27, 1962-Blandin will face Brooklyn Center of Hibbing at Legion Field. Facing the champions of the Grand Rapids Softball League and playoffs will be left-hander Frank Sundvall of Hibbing who has never lost a decision on the mound in Grand Rapids. In addition, outstanding prospect Kook Persell, 16, will be available for mound duty. Blandin will counter with Bruce Whitted and Ernie Ploof.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.