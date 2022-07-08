25 Years Ago
May 4, 1997-Barnum swept a doubleheader from the Rapids softball team, winning the games 12-0 and 10-0.
May 4, 1997-In their last routine meet before sectional competition, the Greenway-Grand Rapids synchronized swimming team avenged an earlier defeat to Forest Lake by winning 25-16.
May 4, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team competed in the Beaver Relays in Bemidji. The top finish was a second place finish by the 4 x 800 relay composed of BethAnn Ellingson, Ann Marie Gorath, Veronica Sackett and Rachel Sackett.
May 4, 1997-The Rapids boys tennis team defeated Greenway 6-1.
May 4, 1997-The Greenway boys track and field team placed second in the Mesabi East Invite. Taking first for the Raiders were Conn Mattfield in the 110 hurdles, and Tony Oquendo in the high jump and long jump.
May 4, 1997-The Rapids baseball team lost to Virginia 5-4 as Ryan Frederick was winning pitcher.
May 4, 1997-In the Chisholm Early Bird, Noah Rounds of Bigfork won the 800 run while the Huskies’ Thor Johnson won the shot put. Tony Oquendo of Greenway won the triple jump.
May 4, 1997-The ICC softball team won one of three games but the highlight of the action was a no-hitter by pitcher Mick Walz.
May 7, 1997-Grand Rapids High School basketball star Dusty Rychart settled on the Minnesota Gophers as his choice to continue his career at the collegiate level. He will walk on the Gophers team this fall after being invited to do so by Gophers coach Clem Haskins.
May 7, 1997-The Rapids boys track and field team placed third in the Doc Savage Invite at Hibbing. Taking first for the Thunderhawks were Mark Lickteig in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, Eric Engesser in the 800 run, Shawn Matteson in the shot put and Peter Bird in the triple jump.
May 7, 1997-The Rapids baseball team ripped Duluth East 14-4 as sophomores Gary Dick and Dave Nikkel led the way.
May 7, 1997-The Rapids girls track and field team placed second in the Mullins-Kohloff Invite. Taking first for the Thunderhawks were Jenny Hoard in the 300 hurdles, Veronica Sackett in the two-mile run, Aimee Ross in the long jump, Ellie Lewis in the triple jump, and Shannon Warner in the high jump.
May 7, 1997-The Rapids softball team lost to Cloquet 7-6. Becky Sjostrand took the loss on the mound while Shyla Wilson had three hits and Heidi Madsen, Jenny MacKay and Kim Toewe all had two. The Thunderhawks beat Duluth East 4-1 as Sjostrand was winning pitcher and Wilson supplied three hits.
May 7, 1997-Despite losing four of its top players to graduation from its state champion team of a yer ago, the Rapids girls golf team opened the season by winning the Grand Rapids Invite. Carolyn Treacy of Duluth East and Kate Anderson of Hibbing were co-medalists. Rapids’ Lindsay Clayton was a stroke behind in third place.
May 7, 1997-The Northland-Remer girls track and field team won the Deer River Warmup. Taking first in individual events for the Lady Eagles were Darcy Faul, 100 dash, Sarah Getty, 1,600 run, Dara Hillstrom, 800 run and high jump, Sara Houtari, 3,200 run, and Mia Peterson, long jump and triple jump.
50 Years Ago
May 4, 1972-Fisheries supervisor Hjalmar Swenson reports that no fishing will be permitted until the second weekend of the season in Little Cutfoot Sioux, Little Little Cutfoot Sioux, First River, and the flowage from Little Cutfoot to Williams Narrows as spawning operations are underway.
May 4, 1972-The Rapids baseball team crushed Bigfork 16-0 as Brian Trygstad was winning pitcher and Mike Johnson it a grand slam home run. The Indians also beat Hibbing 3-1 as Mick Lucia was winning pitcher. Lucia, Greg Schreader and Mike King had the RBIs.
May 4, 1972-Dog owners from virtually all parts of the state came to Grand Rapids for the field trial staged by the 1,000 Lakes Retriever Club.
May 4, 1972-Hitting 25-of-25 at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Darryl Rollins, Mark Miner, Denny Green, Jerry Lorbiecki, Stan Kantor, Tim O’Konek, Duke Olson, Earl Bouvette, T.J. Corcoran, Keith Tok and Walt Smith.
May 8, 1972-The Rapids track and field team was second in Class AAA in a meet at International Falls. Al Waller won both the low and high hurdles and was fourth in the long jump and Ron Campbell broke the school and meet records in the two-mile run. Joe Pollard won the high jump while Pat Wiswell was second in the pole vault and low hurdles. Mark Bauder was third in the 220 while Russ Shields was fifth. Dan Hienen was fifth in the mile while Kelly Cahill was fifth in the discus.
May 8, 1972-Brian McCauley hurled a shutout as the Rapids baseball team beat Greenway 5-0.
May 8, 1972-Hitting 25-of-25 at the Grand Rapids Trap Club were Jim Stephens, Denny Madden, Al Hovi, Jerry Washburn, Don Wendt, Ken O’Konek, Walt Smith, Mike Bunes, Russ Catlett, Bill Broberg, Bill Cook and Gary Akre.
60 Years Ago
May 3, 1962-The Rapids baseball team downed Buhl 16-10 as Rich Chopp was winning pitcher.
May 3, 1962-The men of Community Presbyterian Church are planning their fourth annual Sportsmen’s Banquet.
May 7, 1962-Skin-diver Tom Montague of Grand Rapids will go to the bottom of Winnibigoshish Lake and report to fishermen awaiting opening-day activity on radio station WCCO in Minneapolis.
May 7, 1962-Tony Casio is the coach of a girls softball team that travels around. It has been around for four years and it wins most of its games. Some of the members of the team include Kathy Wilson, Gayle Bengston, Chris Chmel, Jeanne Warner, Marlene Allen, Lynn Ann Walter, Diane Racine and Susan Wilson.
May 7, 1962-The Rapids baseball team tipped Hibbing 9-8 as Rich Chopp was winning pitcher. Nellis, Mossier and Erholtz all had two hits for the Indians. Vidmar led Hibbing with two hits and three runs scored.
May 7, 1962-Marie Maunula has been awarded another bowling trophy for bowling a 228 game.
May 7, 1962-The Rapids track team finished third in the Doc Savage Track Carnival Relays in Hibbing. Tony Lynch of International Falls was the individual star. For the Indians, Paul Schendel was second in both the high and low hurdles and he was first in the broad jump. Bill Beasley was third in the 100 dash and the broad jump.
