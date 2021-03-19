25 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1996-The Rapids hockey team, fueled b a first-period hat trick from junior Aaron Miskovich, cruised to an 8-2 win over Forest Lake in Section 7AA quarterfinal action. Mike Christensen also had the hat trick for the Thunderhawks.
Feb. 25, 1996-The Greenway hockey team dumped Duluth Denfeld 5-2 in 7AA quarterfinal action. Brian Schuster scored what proved to be the winning goal.
Feb. 25, 1996-Both Greenway and Hill City girls basketball teams advanced in the Subsection 28 Tournament. Greenway beat Indus 39-35 as Leah Mattfield had 13 points. Hill City stopped Toivola-Meadowlands 41-27 as Jenny LaSpina scored 18 points.
Feb. 25, 1996-In boys basketball action, Greenway lost to Chisholm 80-39 while Bigfork ran past Deer River 70-40. Neil Chiabotti scored 20 and Noah Rounds had 15 for the Huskies. Northland-Remer tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 50-49 led by Kris Carlson with 18 points. Hill City lost to LaPorte 79-55 despite 20 points from the Hornets’ Eric Crane. Deer River beat Northland-Remer 57-44 as Joe Olson scored 24 points. Aaron Jackson had 18 for the Eagles. Bigfork beat Eveleth-Gilbert 76-62 as Josh Lamppa and Neil Chiabotti combined for 47 points.
Feb. 25, 1996-Sarah Welk, senior point guard from Northland-Remer, scored the 1,000th point of her career in a win over Crosby-Ironton. She is the second Lady Eagle to score 1,000 points, with the first being Mandy Boor.
Feb. 28, 1996-The Greenway Raiders, riding the goaltending of sophomore Adam Hauser, upset Grand Rapids 2-1 in Section 7AA semifinal hockey action. Hauser kicked out 41 shots and the Raiders got goals from Blade Metzer and D.J. Hill. Aaron Miskovich scored for the T;Hawks.
Feb. 28, 1996-The Rapids boys swimming and diving team won its second consecutive Region 7 title. The 200 medley relay consisting of Jeremy Olson, Ryan Rothlisberger, Marty Lantinen and Brian Dick set a new section record. In addition, Dick, Rothlisberger and Lantinen earned state berths in individual events.Feb. 28, 1996-Junior Andrea Hassel turned in the best performance ever by a Grand Rapids High School gymnast by placing sixth in the state meet in the balance beam.
Feb. 28, 1996-The Rapids wrestling team crowned three champions and had two second place finishers at the region meet. Region champs are Lenny Schaefer, Jon Lachowitzer and Joel Goeden. Also earning state berths for finishing second were Charlie Osborn and Ben Dixon.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 25, 1971-In the final MAHA Bantam game of the season, Grand Rapids tipped Greenway 4-3 in overtime as Erin Roth scored the winner. Scoring for Greenway were Ace Lawson, Dan Guyer and Kevin Kavanaugh. Tallying for Rapids besides Roth were Tim McDonald, Mike Johnson and Ray Hernesman.
Feb. 25, 1971-Former world champion Bud Somerville rink of Superior, Wis., will appear at an open house at the Itasca Curling Club at the fairgrounds.
Feb. 25, 1971-Placekicker Fred Cox of the Minnesota Vikings will be in Grand Rapids to visit sports fans of all ages on March 6.
Feb. 25, 1971-Winners of weight divisions in the Elementary Wrestling Tournament in Grand Rapids were Paul Whitted, Chris Davis, Wade Huotari, Terrance Hanson, Ken Soring, Don Paulley, Daryl Jondal, Chris Baker, Greg Mathews, David Lepper, Scott Burt, David Campbell, James BIschoff, Tom Dahline, Kenny Rogers and Mike Kongsjord.
March 1, 1971-The Rapids ski team ended its first season on a fairly successful note with an eighth place finish at the state meet. Mark Yelle, Peder Gaalaas and Casey Mahon all skied will for the Indians.
March 1, 1971-With Dale Flinck turn in in a hot game, the Itasca hockey team defeated Lakewood. Flinck scored four goals.
March 1, 1971-Tom Brock, Jerry Snetsinger and Al Goeden will represent the Itasca wrestling team at the national tournament.
March 1, 1971-The Rapids wrestling team upset tournament favorite Forest Lake to win the region team title for the fourth straight year. Taking individual titles for the Indians were Stan Hoard, Curt Johnson, Ken Whitted, Dave Burt, Rich Clayton, Larry Curtis and John Chatley.
March 1, 1971-Led by a six-point effort by Tim Lawson’s line, Greenway downed Rapids 8-6 in IRC semifinal action. Lawson had the hat trick while Steve Welliver had a hat trick for the Indians.
March 1, 1971-The Rapids Bantam team beat Hopkins 6-1 to win the state championship. Mike Johnson scored the hat trick while Dave Wilson, Ray Hernesman and Bill Baker each added a goal.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1961-In youth hockey action, Firemen beat Leitch Sheet Metal 6-1 with Chopp scoring five goals. Grand Rapids Loan remained unbeaten with a 6-0 win over Kiwanis as Pat Downing had the hat trick. Paul Tabaka scored two goals to lead Rotary over State Bank 4-0. Eagles beat Clay’s Super Service 1-0 with Rod Anderson scoring the only goal. Mager’s Music overwhelmed Rapids Flour and Feed as the Hernesman brothers, John and Jim, each scored three goals.
Feb. 27, 1961-The Rapids basketball team beat Keewatin 73-56 as Ray Tomberlin scored 34 points. J. Martindale had 23 points for Keewatin.
Feb. 27, 1961-Mike Tok, flashy Greenway forward, was named to the Iron Range Conference All-Star Team. Other players cited are Mike Curran, International Falls, goalie; Joe Bolzan, International Falls, defense; Joe Turk, Eveleth, defense; Peter Lintula, Gilbert, forward; and Robert O’Leary, International Falls, defense. John Lothrop of Greenway was placed at second team goalie and Rian Tellor of the Raiders earned a defense post. In honorable mention, Grand Rapids placed Bob Clafton, Terry Holum and Dennis Hagelee. Jim Barle and John Kearney of Greenway also were honorable mention.
Feb. 27, 1961-The undefeated Rapids wrestling team won the region title and captured nine of the 12 individual championships. Earning titles were Frank Anderson, John Johnson, Tom Rajala, Richard Tinquist, Ted Soular, Tim Nelson, Jerry Beier, Jim Beier, and Norm Mattson.
